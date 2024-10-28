CHITA LIVING Celebrates Modern Luxury Nashville with Chic and Tasteful Furniture at Announcement Event on November 4, 2024

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHITA LIVING (“CHITA”), a furniture company offering stylish and comfortable pieces at an affordable price, is proud to participate as a sponsor of Modern Luxury Nashville’s Announcement Party on November 4, 2024, at Diamond Creek Farms.

Given Nashville's renowned country music heritage, CHITA’s booth theme, "Take Me Home," pays homage to this legacy and resonates with the beloved song, Take Me Home, Country Roads. This theme promises a celebration of elegance and comfort, embodying CHITA's design philosophy. Attendees will have an exclusive opportunity to experience CHITA’s latest furniture pieces, all crafted to elevate any living space.

“We are thrilled to be part of Modern Luxury Nashville’s Announcement Party and to showcase our latest collections,” said Stefano Sette, CHITA LIVING’s Brand Ambassador. “Each piece, from the spacious Kenna Modular Sofa to the stylish Jolie Swivel Accent Chair, reflects our dedication to modern design that marries luxury with everyday livability. We believe that every home deserves beautiful, comfortable furniture that tells a story, and we can’t wait for guests to experience the warmth and elegance of CHITA LIVING.”

For more information about CHITA LIVING, visit CHITALIVING.com .

About CHITA LIVING

Bringing two decades of design and manufacturing expertise, CHITA LIVING is a leading provider of stylish and affordable furniture, with pieces suitable for any budget. Offering a wide range of furniture including sofas, recliners, and dining chairs, CHITA LIVING uses premium materials to ensure durability and comfort. Their in-house designs ensure originality and unique appeal, resonating with modern homeowners, apartment renters and design enthusiasts. CHITA LIVING is a key player in the home decor market, dedicated to enhancing living spaces with functional and aesthetically pleasing furniture.

Email: press@chitaliving.com

Phone number: 1 (877) 389-4648