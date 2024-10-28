Veriff launches Aadhaar Verification as an IDV add-on

New York, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veriff, a global identity verification and authentication platform, is launching Aadhaar Verification as an add-on to identity verification (IDV) product. Aadhaar is a governmental proof of identity in India.

Aadhaar Verification by Veriff is an IDV solution that leverages the biometric and demographic data from India’s national digital identity system Aadhaar. India Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identity number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), to residents of India serving as proof of identity and address across the country.

“Organizations must verify their users’ identities from all over the world and using many different identity documents. While Veriff already supports identity documents in India, Aadhaar Verification adds an extra layer of affirmation that utilizes the Aadhaar biometric registry, a trusted and independent data source to deliver higher assurance of identity verification. This provides better IDV flow conversion and accuracy to global companies with end-users based in India,” said Raul Liive, Staff Product Manager at Veriff.

“As India Aadhaar cards lack security features, scanning only the Aadhaar card offers low accuracy decision and is potentially more prone to fraud. Businesses need a seamless low friction and reliable means of confirming the identity of remote users in India. We extract the Aadhaar number from the document during IDV and use it to access the biometric Aadhaar database to match the user’s selfie and verify the identity,” Liive added.

With this IDV add-on, Veriff expands its connection to government databases enabling businesses to improve accuracy and enhance fraud prevention. Other databases that Veriff supports include SSN (US); INE, CURP (Mexico); CPF (Brazil); Electoral Roll, and Credit Header (UK).

Aadhaar is one of the world's largest biometric ID systems, created to provide every individual in India with a single, unique identifier that links to their demographic (name, address, DOB, gender) and biometric (fingerprints, iris scans and person’s photo to uniquely identity to biometric data) information. As of 2023, more than 1.3 billion people (over 99% of India's adult population) have enrolled in the voluntary Aadhaar program.

About Veriff

Veriff is the preferred identity verification and authentication platform partner for the world's most innovative growth-driven organizations, including online marketplaces, financial services, crypto, gaming and mobility companies, and other sectors. Veriff provides advanced technology that combines AI-powered automation with reinforced learning from human feedback, deep insights, and expertise. Veriff is the partner of choice for organizations that need to rapidly and conveniently verify and safeguard users anywhere in the world.