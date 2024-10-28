28 October 2024

Announcement no. 19

BioPorto Enters Global Distribution Partnership with Beckman Coulter for Acute Kidney Injury NGAL Tests

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK and BOSTON, MA, USA, October 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – BioPorto A/S (“BioPorto” or the “Company”) (CPH:BIOPOR), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on empowering the early detection of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), today announced that it has entered into a global distribution partnership with Beckman Coulter, Inc., a global clinical diagnostics leader. Beckman Coulter will distribute BioPorto’s neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin (NGAL) tests for use on Beckman Coulter family of DxC and AU clinical chemistry analyzers.

Per the agreement, Beckman Coulter will initially distribute BioPorto’s NGAL test in Europe followed by distribution in the United States pending US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) marketing clearance for ProNephro AKI (NGAL) for use on the Beckman Coulter’s analyzers. The agreement allows for expansion into other geographic areas.

Kathleen Orland, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay, of Beckman Coulter, commented: “We are excited by this new partnership with BioPorto on AKI assays underscoring the clinical importance and demand of NGAL as a biomarker. We look forward to now being able to offer BioPorto’s NGAL assay on our global installed base to improve kidney health management worldwide.”

The agreement with Beckman Coulter is a significant milestone in the execution of BioPorto’s strategy implemented earlier in 2024 and the Company’s goal to expand its global distribution network for ProNephro AKI (NGAL) and the NGAL Test™ by partnering with leading clinical chemistry instrument manufacturers. Ultimately, this joint commitment will enable more laboratories to rapidly implement the test and increase the serviceable market.

Peter Mørch Eriksen, Group CEO of BioPorto, commented: "Entering into this agreement with Beckman Coulter represents a significant milestone in our partnership portfolio. Beckman Coulter is renowned for its innovative instruments and its ability to seamlessly integrate partner assays and technologies into its analyzer family. At BioPorto, our mission is to empower healthcare professionals to address the substantial unmet medical needs of patients at risk of AKI. By expanding our distribution network, enhancing the portfolio of instruments capable of running our tests and securing collaborations with leading global manufacturers, we are well-positioned to accelerate the adoption of our AKI assessment tests. This partnership with Beckman Coulter underscores the compelling value of our technology and our commitment to improving patient outcomes.”

The content of this announcement does not affect BioPorto’s latest financial guidance for 2024 as most recently described in its Interim Report for second quarter 2024.

This announcement has been prepared in English and Danish. In case of discrepancy, the English version shall prevail.

***

To receive BioPorto’s Company Announcements, Press Releases, Newsletters and other business relevant information, please sign up on https://bioporto.com/investor-contact/.

For inquiries, please contact

Tim Eriksen, Zenith Advisory, +45 4529 0000, investor@bioporto.com

Ashley R. Robinson, LifeSci Advisors, +1 617 430 7577, arr@lifesciadvisors.com

About Acute Kidney Injury

Acute kidney injury is a sudden episode of kidney failure or kidney damage that happens within a few hours or a few days. AKI causes a build-up of waste products in blood and makes it difficult for kidneys to maintain the proper balance of bodily fluids. AKI can also affect other organs such as the brain, heart, and lungs and is common in patients who are in hospital intensive care units. For more information about AKI please visit: https://bioporto.com/aki/.

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in the risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.

About Beckman Coulter

Beckman Coulter, Inc., is a global clinical diagnostics leader. To learn more about Beckman Coulter, Inc., please visit: https://www.beckmancoulter.com/.

Attachment