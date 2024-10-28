IHA selects Cozeva as their sole analytics partner for all performance measurement programs

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IHA’s Board of Directors recently approved Cozeva as the sole data partner for IHA’s performance measurement programs beginning in 2025. The expansion builds on the 2023 decision to partner with Cozeva on the California Advanced Primary Care Initiative.

The expanded partnership will leverage Cozeva’s decade-long, real-world experience in working with clinical data and fulfilling measure certification and reporting processes on behalf of more than 70 provider organizations for IHA’s Align. Measure. Perform. (AMP) program. Cozeva will improve data completeness for AMP measurement by including data such as clinical, race, and ethnicity as well as enhanced analytic capabilities to support the future of the program. Earlier this year, Cozeva completed a successful proof of concept to demonstrate its real-time data processing and measurement generation capabilities to effectively support the AMP program.

“We are excited to deepen our partnership with IHA and support the evolution of their innovative programs, which are at the forefront of national multi-payer alignment and value-based payment efforts,” says Khanh Nguyen, PharmD, CEO of Cozeva. “Cozeva’s unified, multi-payer platform facilitates collaboration between stakeholders like IHA, purchasers, health plans, provider organizations, and providers as a single source of truth for performance insights across all lines of business and value-based domains. We are proud to be part of this continuous momentum toward a higher quality, patient-centered, and sustainable healthcare system in California and beyond.”

Redesigning the AMP program to reinforce industry priorities

IHA also recently redesigned its AMP program in concert with California’s increased focus on healthcare quality and equity. AMP is a statewide, voluntary healthcare performance measurement, public recognition and reporting, and incentive program for health plans and providers.

“California regulators, public purchasers, health plans, and provider organizations have accelerated efforts to make meaningful improvements in healthcare quality and equity over the last few years,” says Dolores Yanagihara, MPH, General Manager of IHA’s performance measurement programs. “For organizations who are held accountable for healthcare performance, we acknowledge that these changes can be a lot to take in and respond to. In collaboration with key industry partners, we’ve made these key program changes to reduce the noise in performance measurement and drive and amplify shared statewide healthcare quality and equity performance goals.”

The redesigned program includes a more focused clinical quality measure set and national benchmarks that reflect those established by the California Department of Managed Health Care (DMHC), Covered California, and CalPERs. The changes result in a 40 percent reduction in the number of quality measures in the program. And while IHA looked outward to ensure industry alignment, the industry also looked to IHA’s performance measurement expertise. For example, the AMP measure set helped inform measure selection for DMHC’s Health Equity and Quality Program.

The AMP redesign also includes a higher-impact incentive design emphasizing clinical quality, adjusted for total cost of care. The updated incentive design uses national benchmarks aligned with other programs to simplify performance goals. Other changes include prioritizing quality and equity for the public recognition and public reporting components of the AMP program. These changes will take effect starting in 2025.

About Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA)

Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) brings the healthcare community together to solve industry-wide challenges that stand in the way of high-value care. As a non-profit industry association, we use our decades of expertise, objective data, and unique role as a trusted facilitator to make the healthcare system work better for everyone. We provide insights that help the healthcare system continuously improve. We build new tools that simplify how the industry works together. And we provide a forum for cross-industry leaders – through our boards and programs – to have honest conversations that guide the future of healthcare.

About Applied Research Works, Inc. - Cozeva

Cozeva is a comprehensive value-based care enablement technology and one-stop-shop population health solution, delivering real-time data integration and enabling its customers’ quality, equity and risk programs to work seamlessly on a single, unified platform. Cozeva is an NCQA-certified HEDIS® vendor, NCQA-certified Validated Data Stream (through NCQA’s Data Aggregator ValidationSM program), ONC-certified Health Information Technology, Qualified Health Information Organization (QHIO), and HITRUST-certified solution.

Cozeva brings together all value-based care domains (quality, utilization, cost, health equity, care experience, and risk adjustment) across all lines of business (Medicare, Medicaid, Commercial) on a single platform for health plan, provider organization and provider practice users alike. Using Cozeva, organizations can ready themselves for the future of quality and risk adjustment. To learn more, visit www.cozeva.com.