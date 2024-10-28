Watch as Glassblower Creates Beauty and Function from Recycled Glass in Restored Building at Homestead Heritage

Artisans and farmers protecting and preserving the heritage of the American West pass on their knowledge and experience through shopping experiences, instructional classes, and weekend festivals hosting thousands to their charming village in Central Texas.

Glassblowing and other craft seminars, agricultural exhibits, and music activities are on display each day at Homestead Craft Village and featured at Homestead Heritage's 37th Annual Homestead Fair, open from November 29 through Dec. 1, followed by two weekends of the Homestead Holiday Market, December 7 and 14.

WACO, Texas, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glassblowing is captivating to watch as molten glass, heated by open flames, take shape and transforms before your eyes. Caleb Tittley has turned a childhood fascination with glassblowing into a part of his life at Homestead Heritage where he now teaches others to shape molting glass as he further hones his skills.

“We heat 100% recycled glass to 2200 degrees Fahrenheit, melt it, bend it, shape it, color it, and can create all kinds of opacities that light can transmit through,” said Caleb. “I can use it to transmit stories like you see in many old cathedrals and the stained glass work there, or I can use it for incredibly functional things like a drinking glass.”

Caleb’s glass journey began when he accompanied his parents to Homestead Heritage to help them settle in, intending to return to his home in Montreal, Canada. His father began working to preserve stained glass in Waco, rekindling his interest in glasswork. Now, he not only assists his father with stained glass preservation, he’s also established his own glassblowing shop on the Homestead Heritage, Heritage Glass.

The glass shop is not only where Caleb practices his art, it is the product of one of his other talents: historic building restoration. Caleb is Co-owner of Heritage Restorations, a company dedicated to restoring historic American timber frame structures into unique homes, event centers, and other buildings. Originally built in the early 1800s in Pattersonville, New York, Caleb and his team discovered the building deteriorating in a field and saved it from being lost forever.

“We find that a lot of people really enjoy coming out to Homestead Heritage just to see the series of historic buildings that we have,” Caleb said. “Not only are we restoring the buildings, but we're also trying to restore the crafts and craftsmanship, the sense of community and the sense of personal responsibility and relationship with our fellow man.”

Caleb and other artisans invite guests to participate in classes available year-round, Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Homestead Craft Village located north of Waco, a few minutes off the interstate or to make plans to visit Homestead Heritage's 37th Annual Homestead Fair, open from November 29 through Dec. 1, followed by two weekends of the Homestead Holiday Market, December 7 and 14.

About Homestead Heritage

Homestead Heritage at Brazos de Dios is a Christian church in Central Texas that embraces traditional ways of work and worship. The church community, which hosts more than 200,000 visitors per year, operates a 510-acre farm on the Brazos River and includes the Homestead Craft Village and Café Homestead.

Dozens of artisans, small business owners, and farmers work daily to protect and preserve the heritage of the American West and pass on their knowledge and experience through shopping experiences, instructional classes, and weekend festivals hosting thousands to their charming village in Central Texas.

Visit https://www.homesteadheritage.com/the-shops/ to learn more, shop or plan your trip, and https://www.homesteadfair.com/ for information about Homestead Heritage's 37th Annual Homestead Fair, open from November 29 through Dec. 1, followed by two weekends of the Homestead Holiday Market, December 7 and 14.

Watch Caleb at Heritage Glass at Homestead Heritage.

Visit these social channels to learn more about Homestead Heritage. FACEBOOK, YOUTUBE, X/TWITTER, INSTAGRAM, TIKTOK

Media Contact:

Homestead Heritage

info@homesteadheritage.com

(254) 716-1013

SOURCE Homestead Heritage

Links: (main page of all socials)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/homesteadheritagewaco

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HomesteadHeritageWaco

X/Twitter: https://x.com/HomesteadWacoTX

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/homesteadheritage/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@homesteadheritage

Direct Link to Caleb video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cbbFyGcjXuk

Homestead Craft Village: https://www.homesteadheritage.com/the-shops/

Homestead Fair: https://www.homesteadfair.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18959b4c-8b83-4bf6-af76-f63d1d29e93b