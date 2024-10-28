Nanterre, 28 October 2024

VINCI wins the contract to extend one of Chicago’s metro lines (Illinois, U.S.)

A contract to design and build a 9 km line extension and four new passenger stations

A contract worth $2.78 billion (€2.49 billion)

Ambitious environmental and social commitments

The Chicago Transit Authority has chosen the consortium made up of VINCI Construction Grands Projets (40%) and Chicago-based Walsh Construction Company (60%) to design and build the Red Line extension of the metro.

The contract, worth 2.78 billion dollars (2.49 billion euros), covers the design and construction of 9 km of line extension including 6.4 km of elevated guideway. In addition, four new stations will be built with full access for people with reduced mobility.

This extension is designed to service Chicago's disadvantaged Far South Side communities.

The group has made ambitious social commitments:

10% of the design work hours and 35% of the construction work hours to be allocated to people from economically disadvantaged areas of Chicago;

15% of the construction hours being worked by apprentices and trainees;

a procurement goal that 22% of construction contracts be awarded to Disadvantaged Business Enterprises.





In terms of environmental commitments, the design optimisations proposed by the consortium will reduce the amount of concrete used in the infrastructure by 14%. In addition, 50% of all the concrete used on the project will be low-carbon.

Preparatory works will begin in 2025.

This extension to the Red Line is scheduled to come into service in 2030. About 100,000 additional residents will have access to a low-carbon public transport service, significantly reducing the time they spend travelling to downtown Chicago and beyond. By 2040, the line is expected to carry approximately 40,000 trips per day.

