Updated! Wreaths Across America Radio is Proud to Announce the 2024 Escort to Arlington Coverage Sponsors

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wreaths Across America Radio, “A Voice for America’s Veterans,” is proud to announce the 2024 sponsors for its live coverage of the organization’s annual “Escort to Arlington” as it travels down the East Coast. Wreaths Across America Radio will provide live, long-form coverage of the journey and share content relevant to our nation’s military veterans, their families, and the organization’s millions of volunteers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The station is pleased to announce The Wilbert Group as its title sponsor for the week-long escort. The Wilbert Group’s mission is to invest in its partners’ success, and its products and services help families commemorate their loved ones in a meaningful, reverential manner. “Our partnership with Wreaths Across America is a testament to our shared belief in honoring the service and sacrifice of veterans,” said Mark Bates, President and CEO of The Wilbert Group. “It’s an honor to support their mission and help bring awareness to the importance of remembrance.”

Returning as this year’s media partner is Stars and Stripes, which provides the United States military community with independent news and information. This augments the outlet’s existing partnership with the station, which includes military news featured each weekday as part of the “Wreaths Across America Radio Morning Show.”

Wreaths Across America Radio welcomes JPMorganChase as a sponsor this year. JPMorganChase has a rich history of supporting veterans, dating back to before World War I. Through its Military & Veterans Affairs initiative, the firm is committed to honoring those who have served and positioning military members, veterans and their families for long-term personal success and financial confidence.

The escort to Arlington, known as the country’s longest veterans’ parade, begins on Saturday, December 7, and ends at Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday, December 14 – National Wreaths Across America Day. Wreaths Across America Radio will air each escort stop’s ceremony in full. You can view the current event schedule here. The broadcast will include interviews with Gold Star and Blue Star family members, veterans, military families, and other special guests and coverage of the Wreaths Across America Annual Appreciation Dinner in Crystal City, Va., held the evening before National Wreaths Across America Day.

“Wreaths Across America Radio is honored to be supported by such great partners who make the live coverage of the week-long escort possible,” said Jeff Pierce, Director of Broadcast and Media Partnerships at Wreaths Across America. “We are thrilled to be welcoming title sponsor, The Wilbert Group, and new sponsor, JPMorgan Chase, to the mission. Stars and Stripes is a natural fit to partner with the station again and a great resource for listeners.”

You can listen to Wreaths Across America Radio’s 24/7 internet stream anytime and anywhere on the iHeart Radio app, Audacy app, TuneIn app, or at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio .

National Wreaths Across America Day ceremonies will occur at more than 4,700 participating locations nationwide on Saturday, December 14, 2024. To find a location near you to volunteer or to make a $17 sponsorship that supports the year-round mission and places a veteran’s wreath for an American hero, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.



About Wreaths Across America Radio

Wreaths Across America Radio is a 24/7 Internet stream. Its unique format provides informational and inspiring content about members of the U.S. armed forces, their families, military veterans, and volunteers throughout the country and overseas who support the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach. Along with the inspiring content, Wreaths Across America Radio plays various music with roots firmly planted in patriotism and a country music thread running through the core of the stream. Wreaths Across America Radio has a live morning show every weekday morning from 6 am to 10 am ET, along with various special programs that support the mission.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun in 1992. The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington and thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.



For more information or to sponsor a wreath, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org .

