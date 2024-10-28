ALIENX Launches AIX Airdrop with Trading Now Live on Bitget and Gate.io

Road Town, British Virgin Islands, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALIENX, the revolutionary AI-powered and EVM-compatible blockchain, is excited to announce the launch of its AIX token airdrop. The AIX token is now available for trading on major cryptocurrency platforms, including Bitget and Gate.io , offering global users an exciting opportunity to engage with the ALIENX ecosystem and participate in the future of blockchain innovation.

The ALIENX blockchain, which has successfully raised $17 million in funding, is a cutting-edge platform driven by AI Nodes and designed for maximum scalability and efficiency. Built on Arbitrum Orbit technology, ALIENX is designed to be fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), providing seamless interaction with existing decentralized applications (dApps) while unlocking new levels of performance and functionality through artificial intelligence integration.

The AIX token, the native governance token of the ALIENX network, is the key to unlocking the full potential of the ecosystem.

The official launch of the ALIENX blockchain was achieved in strategic collaboration with several leading blockchain organizations, including AlienSwap, Offchain Labs, and Caldera. This partnership ensures a robust foundation for the network, enhancing security, scalability, and user experience.

For those who have previously interacted with the ALIENX network, the airdrop is available for claiming through the official website. Users can visit https://alienxchain.io/claim-aix to check their eligibility and claim their AIX tokens.

"We are thrilled to officially launch the AIX airdrop and make AIX available for trading on platforms like Bitget and Gate.io," said a spokesperson for ALIENX. "This is just the beginning of what we believe will be a transformative journey in the blockchain space, leveraging AI to redefine how decentralized networks operate. We invite users from across the globe to join us and become part of the future of blockchain technology."

About ALIENX

ALIENX is an AI Node-powered blockchain that is fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), designed to offer unparalleled scalability, efficiency, and performance. With a focus on integrating artificial intelligence to enhance decentralized networks, ALIENX aims to lead the next generation of blockchain innovation. The project has secured $17 million in funding and is supported by strategic partnerships with key industry leaders.

For more information, please visit www.alienxchain.io



