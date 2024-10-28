NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: NECB) (the “Company”), the parent holding company of NorthEast Community Bank (the “Bank”), generated net income of $12.7 million, or $0.97 per basic share and $0.95 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to net income of $11.8 million, or $0.80 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. In addition, the Company generated net income of $36.9 million, or $2.81 per basic share and $2.78 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to net income of $34.2 million, or $2.42 per basic share and $2.41 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Kenneth A. Martinek, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to report another quarter of strong earnings due to the strong performance of our loan portfolio. Despite the challenging high interest rate environment during 2023 that continued into most of 2024, offset by a reduction in interest rates towards the end of the third quarter of 2024, loan demand remained strong with originations and outstanding commitments remaining robust. As has been in the past, construction lending in high demand-high absorption areas continues to be our focus.”

Highlights for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2024 are as follows:

Performance metrics continue to be strong with a return on average total assets ratio of 2.62%, a return on average shareholders’ equity ratio of 16.48%, and an efficiency ratio of 36.04% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company generated a return on average total assets ratio of 2.61%, a return on average shareholders’ equity ratio of 16.55%, and an efficiency ratio of 36.37%.

Net interest income increased by $1.2 million and $5.5 million, or 4.6% and 7.7%, respectively, for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same periods in 2023.

Our commitments, loans-in-process, and standby letters of credit outstanding totaled $659.0 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $719.6 million at December 31, 2023.



Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $203.8 million, or 11.6%, to $2.0 billion at September 30, 2024, from $1.8 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in assets was primarily due to an increase in net loans of $173.6 million and an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $29.1 million.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $29.1 million, or 42.4%, to $97.8 million at September 30, 2024 from $68.7 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was a result of an increase in deposits of $228.0 million, partially offset by a decrease in borrowings of $57.0 million, an increase of $173.6 million in net loans, and stock repurchases of $2.4 million.

Equity securities increased $2.4 million, or 13.5%, to $20.5 million at September 30, 2024 from $18.1 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in equity securities was attributable to the purchase of $2.0 million in equity securities during the third quarter of 2024 and market appreciation of $445,000 due to market interest rate volatility during the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Securities held-to-maturity decreased $799,000, or 5.0%, to $15.1 million at September 30, 2024 from $15.9 million at December 31, 2023 due to $810,000 in maturities and pay-downs of various investment securities, partially offset by a decrease of $10,000 in the allowance for credit losses for held-to-maturity securities.

Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses, increased $173.6 million, or 11.0%, to $1.8 billion at September 30, 2024 from $1.6 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in loans, net of the allowance for credit losses, was primarily due to loan originations of $569.2 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, consisting primarily of $499.7 million in construction loans with respect to which approximately 34.1% of the funds were disbursed at loan closings, with the remaining funds to be disbursed over the terms of the construction loans. In addition, during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, we originated $44.7 million in commercial and industrial loans, $14.0 million in non-residential loans, $4.2 million in multi-family loans, and $600,000 in mixed-use loans.

Loan originations during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 resulted in a net increase of $148.8 million in construction loans, $14.4 million in commercial and industrial loans, $9.2 million in non-residential loans, $3.6 million in multi-family loans, and $788,000 in consumer loans. The increase in our loan portfolio was partially offset by decreases of $1.7 million in residential loans and $1.2 million in mixed-use loans, coupled with normal pay-downs and principal reductions.

The allowance for credit losses related to loans decreased to $4.8 million as of September 30, 2024 from $5.1 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses related to loans was due to a credit to the provision for credit losses totaling $145,000 and charge-offs of $115,000.

Premises and equipment decreased $507,000, or 2.0%, to $24.9 million at September 30, 2024 from $25.5 million at December 31, 2023 primarily due to the depreciation of fixed assets.

Investments in Federal Home Loan Bank stock decreased $217,000, or 23.4%, to $712,000 at September 30, 2024 from $929,000 at December 31, 2023. The decrease was due primarily to the mandatory redemption of Federal Home Loan Bank stock totaling $315,000 in connection with the maturity of $7.0 million in advances in 2024, offset by purchases of Federal Home Loan Bank stock totaling $98,000 due to the growth of our mortgage loan portfolio.

Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) increased $486,000, or 1.9%, to $25.6 million at September 30, 2024 from $25.1 million at December 31, 2023 due to increases in the BOLI cash value.

Accrued interest receivable increased $1.2 million, or 9.4%, to $13.5 million at September 30, 2024 from $12.3 million at December 31, 2023 due to an increase in the loan portfolio.

Real estate owned decreased $478,000, or 32.8%, to $978,000 at September 30, 2024 from $1.5 million at December 31, 2023 due to a charge-off of $478,000 resulting from a decrease in the estimated fair value of the foreclosed property.

Right of use assets — operating decreased $422,000, or 9.2%, to $4.1 million at September 30, 2024 from $4.6 million at December 31, 2023, primarily due to amortization.

Other assets decreased $548,000, or 6.8%, to $7.5 million at September 30, 2024 from $8.0 million at December 31, 2023 due to decreases in tax assets of $671,000, prepaid expenses of $56,000, miscellaneous assets of $4,000, and securities receivables of $1,000, partially offset by increase in suspense accounts of $184,000.

Total deposits increased $228.0 million, or 16.3%, to $1.6 billion at September 30, 2024 from $1.4 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in deposits was primarily due to the Bank offering competitive interest rates to attract deposits. This resulted in a shift in deposits whereby certificates of deposit increased $230.5 million, or 30.3%, and NOW/money market accounts increased $83.5 million, or 57.4%, partially offset by decreases in savings account balances of $53.4 million, or 27.7%, and non-interest bearing demand deposits of $32.6 million, or 10.9%.

Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased $7.0 million, or 50.0%, to $7.0 million at September 30, 2024 from $14.0 million at December 31, 2023 due to the maturity of borrowings in 2024. Federal Reserve Bank borrowings of $50.0 million at December 31, 2023 were paid-off during the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance increased $442,000, or 21.9%, to $2.5 million at September 30, 2024 from $2.0 million at December 31, 2023 due primarily to accumulation of real estate tax payments by borrowers.

Lease liability – operating decreased $384,000, or 8.3%, to $4.2 million at September 30, 2024 from $4.6 million at December 31, 2023, primarily due to amortization.

Accounts payable and accrued expenses increased $2.4 million, or 17.8%, to $16.0 million at September 30, 2024 from $13.6 million at December 31, 2023 due primarily to increases in dividends payable of $3.2 million and deferred compensation of $395,000, partially offset by a decrease in accrued expense of $810,000. The allowance for credit losses for off-balance sheet commitments decreased $130,000, or 12.5%, to $908,000 at September 30, 2024 from $1.0 million at December 31, 2023.

Stockholders’ equity increased $30.3 million, or 10.8% to $309.6 million at September 30, 2024, from $279.3 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in stockholders’ equity was due to net income of $36.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the amortization expense of $1.4 million relating to restricted stock and stock options granted under the Company’s 2022 Equity Incentive Plan, a reduction of $652,000 in unearned employee stock ownership plan shares coupled with an increase of $532,000 in earned employee stock ownership plan shares, an exercise of stock options totaling $14,000, and $10,000 in other comprehensive income, partially offset by stock repurchases totaling $2.5 million and dividends paid and declared of $6.7 million.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $26.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $25.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in net interest income of $1.2 million, or 4.6%, was primarily due to an increase in interest income that exceeded an increase in interest expense.

The increase in interest income is attributable to increases in the average balances of loans, interest-bearing deposits, and investment securities, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances of FHLB stock. The increase in interest income is also attributable to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases in 2023 that continued until September 2024.

The increase in market interest rates in 2023 that continued until September 2024 also caused an increase in our interest expense. As a result, the increase in interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was due to an increase in the cost of funds on our deposits and borrowed money. The increase in interest expense was also due to an increase in the average balances on our certificates of deposits, our interest-bearing demand deposits, and our borrowed money, offset by a decrease in the average balances on our savings and club deposits.

Total interest and dividend income increased $6.0 million, or 17.2%, to $41.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 from $35.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in interest and dividend income was due to an increase in the average balance of interest earning assets of $282.6 million, or 18.0%, to $1.9 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2024 from $1.6 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2023, partially offset by a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets by 6 basis points from 8.95% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 to 8.89% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Interest expense increased $4.9 million, or 48.9%, to $14.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 from $10.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in interest expense was due to an increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities by 59 basis points from 3.86% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 to 4.45% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and an increase in average interest bearing liabilities of $301.8 million, or 29.1%, to $1.3 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2024 from $1.0 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Our net interest margin decreased 72 basis points, or 11.3%, to 5.68% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 6.40% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin was due to the increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities outpacing the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets.

Credit Loss Expense

The Company recorded a provision for credit loss of $105,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to a provision for credit loss of $156,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The credit loss expense of $105,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was comprised of a credit loss expense for off-balance sheet commitments of $105,000 primarily attributable to an increase in the weighted average remaining maturity for the aggregate unfunded off-balance sheet commitments. The credit loss expense of $156,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was comprised of credit loss for loans of $438,000, partially offset by credit loss expense reduction for off-balance sheet commitments of $278,000 and credit loss expense reduction for held-to-maturity securities of $4,000.

With respect to the allowance for credit losses for loans, we charged-off $82,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to charge-offs of $71,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2023. These charge-offs during the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 were against various unpaid overdrafts in our demand deposit accounts.

We recorded no recoveries from previously charged-off loans during the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $1.3 million compared to non-interest income of $221,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase of $1.1 million, or 510.4%, in total non-interest income was primarily due to increases of $977,000 in unrealized gain on equity securities, $225,000 in other loan fees and service charges, $26,000 in miscellaneous other non-interest income, and $14,000 in BOLI income, partially offset by a decrease of $114,000 in investment advisory fees.

The increase in unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities was due to an unrealized gain of $547,000 on equity securities during the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to an unrealized loss of $430,000 on equity securities during the three months ended September 30, 2023. The unrealized gain of $547,000 on equity securities during the three months ended September 30, 2024 was due to market interest rate volatility during the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The increase of $225,000 in other loan fees and service charges was due to an increase of $210,000 in other loan fees and loan servicing fees and an increase of $15,000 in ATM/debit card/ACH fees.

The decrease in investment advisory fees was due to the disposition in January 2024 of the Bank’s assets relating to the Harbor West Wealth Management Group. As a result of the transaction, the Bank no longer generates investment advisory fees.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $1.0 million, or 11.7%, to $10.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 from $8.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase resulted primarily from increases of $477,000 in real estate owned expense, $435,000 in salaries and employee benefits, $119,000 in occupancy expense, and $112,000 in outside data processing expense, partially offset by decreases of $53,000 in equipment expense, $39,000 in other operating expense, and $5,000 in advertising expense.

Income Taxes

We recorded income tax expense of $4.9 million and $4.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, we had approximately $203,000 in tax exempt income, compared to approximately $187,000 in tax exempt income for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Our effective income tax rates were 27.8% and 27.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $77.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to $72.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in net interest income of $5.5 million, or 7.7%, was primarily due to an increase in interest income that exceeded an increase in interest expense.

The increase in interest income is attributable to increases in loans and interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by decreases in investment securities and FHLB stock. The increase in interest income is also attributable to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases during 2023 that continued until September 2024.

The increase in market interest rates in 2023 that continued until September 2024 also caused an increase in our interest expense. As a result, the increase in interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was due to an increase in the cost of funds on our deposits and borrowed money. The increase in interest expense was also due to increases in the balances on our certificates of deposits, our interest-bearing demand deposits, and our borrowed money, offset by a decrease in the balances of our savings and club deposits.

Total interest and dividend income increased $24.2 million, or 25.4%, to $119.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 from $95.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in interest and dividend income was due to an increase in the average balance of interest earning assets of $332.7 million, or 22.7%, to $1.8 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 from $1.5 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and an increase in the yield on interest earning assets by 19 basis points from 8.66% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 to 8.85% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Interest expense increased $18.7 million, or 79.9%, to $42.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 from $23.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in interest expense was due to an increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities by 101 basis points from 3.35% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 to 4.36% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, and an increase in average interest bearing liabilities of $355.6 million, or 38.2%, to $1.3 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 from $931.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Net interest margin decreased 80 basis points, or 12.2%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to 5.74% compared to 6.54% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Credit Loss Expense

The Company recorded a credit loss expense reduction totaling $286,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to a credit loss expense totaling $767,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The credit loss expense reduction of $286,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was comprised of a credit loss expense reduction for loans of $145,000, a credit loss expense reduction for off-balance sheet commitments of $130,000, and a credit loss expense reduction for held-to-maturity investment securities of $11,000. The credit loss expense reduction for loans of $145,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was primarily attributed to favorable trends in the economy. The credit loss expense reduction for off-balance sheet commitments of $130,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was primarily attributed to a reduction of $69.1 million in the level of off-balance sheet commitments, partially offset by an increase in the weighted average remaining maturity for the aggregate unfunded off-balance sheet commitments during the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The credit loss expense of $767,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was comprised of credit loss expense for loans of $1.2 million, partially offset by a credit loss expense reduction for off-balance sheet commitments of $395,000 and credit loss expense reduction for held-to-maturity investment securities of $1,000.

We charged-off $115,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to charge-offs of $285,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The charge-offs of $115,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were against various unpaid overdrafts in our demand deposit accounts. The charge-offs of $285,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were comprised of a charge-off of $159,000 related to three performing construction loans on the same project whereby we sold the loans to a third-party subsequent to June 30, 2023 at a loss of $159,000. The remaining charge-offs of $126,000 for the 2023 period were against various unpaid overdrafts in our demand deposit accounts.

We recorded no recoveries from previously charged-off loans during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $2.6 million compared to non-interest income of $2.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase of $277,000, or 11.8%, in total non-interest income was primarily due to increases of $772,000 in unrealized gains on equity securities, $196,000 in other loan fees and service charges, and $23,000 in miscellaneous other non-interest income, offset by decreases of $371,000 in BOLI income and $343,000 in investment advisory fees.

The increase in unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities was due to an unrealized gain of $445,000 on equity securities during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to an unrealized loss of $327,000 on equity securities during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The unrealized gain of $445,000 on equity securities during the 2024 period was due to market interest rate volatility during the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

The increase of $196,000 in other loan fees and service charges was due to increases of $164,000 in other loan fees and loan servicing fees, $27,000 in ATM/debit card/ACH fees, and $5,000 in savings account fees.

The decrease in BOLI income was primarily due to two death claims totaling $1.8 million on BOLI policies that resulted in additional BOLI income of $404,000 in the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in investment advisory fees was due to the disposition in January 2024 of the Bank’s assets relating to the Harbor West Wealth Management Group. As a result of the transaction, the Bank no longer generates investment advisory fees.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $3.2 million, or 12.1%, to $29.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 from $26.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase resulted primarily from increases of $1.7 million in salaries and employee benefits, $800,000 in other operating expense, $475,000 in real estate owned expense, $286,000 in outside data processing expense, and $226,000 in occupancy expense, partially offset by decreases of $183,000 in equipment expense and $110,000 in advertising expense.

Income Taxes

We recorded income tax expense of $14.4 million and $13.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, we had approximately $597,000 in tax exempt income, compared to approximately $956,000 in tax exempt income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in tax exempt income was due to two death claims totaling $1.8 million on BOLI policies during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Our effective income tax rates were 28.1% and 28.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets were $5.4 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $5.8 million at December 31, 2023. At September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, we had two non-performing construction loans totaling $4.4 million secured by the same project located in the Bronx, New York. We successfully foreclosed on these two loans on October 21, 2024 and the balances were transferred to foreclosed real estate. The other non-performing assets consisted of one foreclosed property at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Our ratio of non-performing assets to total assets remained low at 0.27% at September 30, 2024 as compared to 0.33% at December 31, 2023.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses related to loans was $4.8 million, or 0.27% of total loans as of September 30, 2024, compared to $5.1 million, or 0.32% of total loans, as of December 31, 2023. Based on a review of the loans that were in the loan portfolio at September 30, 2024, management believes that the allowance for credit losses related to loans is maintained at a level that represents its best estimate of inherent losses in the loan portfolio that were both probable and reasonably estimable.

In addition, at September 30, 2024, the Company’s allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet commitments totaled $908,000 and the allowance for credit losses related to held-to-maturity debt securities totaled $126,000.

Capital

The Company’s total stockholders’ equity to assets ratio was 15.73% as of September 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, the Company had the ability to borrow $832.1 million from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, $14.8 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and $8.0 million from Atlantic Community Bankers Bank.

The Bank’s capital position remains strong relative to current regulatory requirements and the Bank is considered a well-capitalized institution under the Prompt Corrective Action framework. As of September 30, 2024, the Bank had a tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 14.76% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.04%.

The Company completed its first stock repurchase program on April 14, 2023 whereby the Company repurchased 1,637,794 shares, or 10%, of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock. The cost of the stock repurchase program totaled $23.0 million, including commission costs and Federal excise taxes. Of the total shares repurchased under this program, 957,275 of such shares were repurchased during 2023 at a total cost of $13.7 million, including commission costs and Federal excise taxes.

The Company commenced its second stock repurchase program on May 30, 2023 whereby the Company will repurchase 1,509,218, or 10%, of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had repurchased 1,091,174 shares of common stock under its second repurchase program, at a cost of $17.2 million, including commission costs and Federal excise taxes.

About NorthEast Community Bancorp

NorthEast Community Bancorp, headquartered at 325 Hamilton Avenue, White Plains, New York 10601, is the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank, which conducts business through its eleven branch offices located in Bronx, New York, Orange, Rockland, and Sullivan Counties in New York and Essex, Middlesex, and Norfolk Counties in Massachusetts and three loan production offices located in New City, New York, White Plains, New York, and Danvers, Massachusetts. For more information about NorthEast Community Bancorp and NorthEast Community Bank, please visit www.necb.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include, but are not limited to, changes in market interest rates, regional and national economic conditions (including higher inflation and its impact on regional and national economic conditions), legislative and regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the United States government, including policies of the United States Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the quality and composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and securities, competition, demand for financial services in NorthEast Community Bank’s market area, changes in the real estate market values in NorthEast Community Bank’s market area, the impact of failures or disruptions in or breaches of the Company’s operational or security systems, data or infrastructure, or those of third parties, including as a result of cyberattacks or campaigns, and changes in relevant accounting principles and guidelines. Additionally, other risks and uncertainties may be described in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available through the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating any forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to release publicly the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2024

2023

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) ASSETS Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 16,023 $ 13,394 Interest-bearing deposits 81,766 55,277 Total cash and cash equivalents 97,789 68,671 Certificates of deposit 100 100 Equity securities 20,547 18,102 Securities held-to-maturity (net of allowance for credit losses of $126 and $136, respectively) 15,061 15,860 Loans receivable 1,760,504 1,586,721 Deferred loan (fees) costs, net (245 ) 176 Allowance for credit losses (4,833 ) (5,093 ) Net loans 1,755,426 1,581,804 Premises and equipment, net 24,945 25,452 Investments in restricted stock, at cost 712 929 Bank owned life insurance 25,568 25,082 Accrued interest receivable 13,463 12,311 Real estate owned 978 1,456 Property held for investment 1,380 1,407 Right of Use Assets – Operating 4,144 4,566 Right of Use Assets – Financing 348 351 Other assets 7,496 8,044 Total assets $ 1,967,957 $ 1,764,135 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 267,592 $ 300,184 Interest bearing 1,360,475 1,099,852 Total deposits 1,628,067 1,400,036 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 2,462 2,020 Borrowings 7,000 64,000 Lease Liability – Operating 4,241 4,625 Lease Liability – Financing 599 571 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 15,965 13,558 Total liabilities 1,658,334 1,484,810 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding $ — $ — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 14,020,602 shares and 14,144,856 shares outstanding, respectively 140 142 Additional paid-in capital 109,368 109,924 Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”) shares (5,911 ) (6,563 ) Retained earnings 205,699 175,505 Accumulated other comprehensive income 327 317 Total stockholders’ equity 309,623 279,325 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,967,957 $ 1,764,135





NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023

2024

2023

(In thousands, except per share amounts) INTEREST INCOME: Loans $ 39,484 $ 33,757 $ 114,821 $ 91,826 Interest-earning deposits 1,472 1,181 4,058 2,886 Securities 227 199 662 650 Total Interest Income 41,183 35,137 119,541 95,362 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 14,630 9,889 40,459 23,050 Borrowings 257 109 1,559 299 Financing lease 10 10 29 28 Total Interest Expense 14,897 10,008 42,047 23,377 Net Interest Income 26,286 25,129 77,494 71,985 Provision for (reversal of) credit loss 105 156 (286 ) 767 Net Interest Income after Provision for (Reversal of) Credit Loss 26,181 24,973 77,780 71,218 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Other loan fees and service charges 589 364 1,613 1,417 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 167 153 486 857 Investment advisory fees - 114 - 343 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities 547 (430 ) 445 (327 ) Other 46 20 90 67 Total Non-Interest Income 1,349 221 2,634 2,357 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 5,135 4,700 15,738 14,079 Occupancy expense 735 616 2,116 1,890 Equipment 187 240 661 844 Outside data processing 681 569 1,924 1,638 Advertising 128 133 310 420 Real estate owned expense 488 11 527 52 Other 2,607 2,646 7,864 7,064 Total Non-Interest Expenses 9,961 8,915 29,140 25,987 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 17,569 16,279 51,274 47,588 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 4,883 4,436 14,416 13,413 NET INCOME $ 12,686 $ 11,843 $ 36,858 $ 34,175





NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands, except per share amounts) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Per share data: Earnings per share - basic $ 0.97 $ 0.80 $ 2.81 $ 2.42 Earnings per share - diluted 0.95 0.80 2.78 2.41 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 13,075 14,743 13,108 14,143 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 13,417 14,822 13,279 14,192 Performance ratios/data: Return on average total assets 2.62 % 2.87 % 2.61 % 2.95 % Return on average shareholders' equity 16.48 % 17.26 % 16.55 % 16.95 % Net interest income $ 26,286 $ 25,129 $ 77,494 $ 71,985 Net interest margin 5.68 % 6.40 % 5.74 % 6.54 % Efficiency ratio 36.04 % 35.17 % 36.37 % 34.96 % Net charge-off ratio 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.03 % Loan portfolio composition: September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 One-to-four family $ 3,507 $ 5,252 Multi-family 202,516 198,927 Mixed-use 28,399 29,643 Total residential real estate 234,422 233,822 Non-residential real estate 30,312 21,130 Construction 1,368,222 1,219,413 Commercial and industrial 125,520 111,116 Consumer 2,028 1,240 Gross loans 1,760,504 1,586,721 Deferred loan (fees) costs, net (245 ) 176 Total loans $ 1,760,259 $ 1,586,897 Asset quality data: Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing $ - $ - Non-accrual loans 4,413 4,385 OREO property 978 1,456 Total non-performing assets $ 5,391 $ 5,841 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.27 % 0.32 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 109.52 % 116.15 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.25 % 0.28 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.27 % 0.33 % Bank's Regulatory Capital ratios: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.04 % 14.11 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.76 % 13.78 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.76 % 13.78 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 14.76 % 16.21 %





NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance and dividend Yield Balance and dividend Yield (In thousands, except yield/cost information) (In thousands, except yield/cost information) Loan receivable gross $ 1,717,875 $ 39,484 9.19 % $ 1,446,946 $ 33,757 9.33 % Securities 34,920 212 2.43 % 33,754 181 2.14 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 712 15 8.43 % 929 18 7.75 % Other interest-earning assets 98,903 1,472 5.95 % 88,156 1,181 5.36 % Total interest-earning assets 1,852,410 41,183 8.89 % 1,569,785 35,137 8.95 % Allowance for credit losses (4,914 ) (4,404 ) Non-interest-earning assets 90,313 85,133 Total assets $ 1,937,809 $ 1,650,514 Interest-bearing demand deposit $ 228,975 $ 2,423 4.23 % $ 78,768 $ 522 2.65 % Savings and club accounts 140,047 848 2.42 % 235,613 1,624 2.76 % Certificates of deposit 946,290 11,359 4.80 % 707,142 7,743 4.38 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,315,312 14,630 4.45 % 1,021,523 9,889 3.87 % Borrowed money 23,603 267 4.52 % 15,631 119 3.05 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,338,915 14,897 4.45 % 1,037,154 10,008 3.86 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposit 271,207 322,213 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 19,758 16,694 Total liabilities 1,629,880 1,376,061 Equity 307,929 274,453 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,937,809 $ 1,650,514 Net interest income / interest spread $ 26,286 4.44 % $ 25,129 5.09 % Net interest rate margin 5.68 % 6.40 % Net interest earning assets $ 513,495 $ 532,631 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 138.35 % 151.36 %



