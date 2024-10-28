EXL Enterprise AI Platform accelerates generative AI development for clients with NVIDIA AI software

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announces the launch of its EXL Enterprise AI Platform, a new technology hub designed to support the rapid-scale development and integration of GenAI solutions into client workflows.

Developed on the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, the EXL Enterprise AI Platform makes it possible to rapidly deploy specialized industry solutions to transform enterprise workflows. It is designed to not only support the creation of new solutions, but also execute and scale their integration into client ecosystems through EXL’s robust data, AI tooling and engineering capabilities.

The first capabilities launched on the EXL Enterprise AI Platform are the recently announced EXL Insurance Large Language Model (LLM), XTRAKTO.AI , an intelligent document processing solution, a Smart Agent Assist solution, which uses advanced data and AI technologies to transform contact center operations, and Code Harbor ™ , a GenAI-powered coding solution that is used to modernize legacy applications to current programming languages. By bringing these and other pioneering GenAI solutions together on a single platform, EXL is making it easier for clients to incorporate AI into existing workflows and business processes.

“The biggest challenges enterprises are facing when it comes to extracting the full value of GenAI solutions are balancing cost, accuracy and latency. It’s not just about having the newest, biggest LLM or the most innovative point solution – businesses need accurate, fast, reliable solutions with a modular architecture that can be implemented cost-effectively and continue to update as technology evolves,” said Anand “Andy” Logani, EXL’s executive vice president and chief digital officer. “At EXL, we have the right mix of data and AI and industry expertise to scale new GenAI capabilities and help our clients integrate them seamlessly into their existing workflows.”

"Generative AI is creating unprecedented opportunities for enterprises to boost productivity and drive innovation,” said John Fanelli, vice president, Enterprise Software at NVIDIA. “With NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, the EXL Enterprise AI Platform helps enable businesses to rapidly develop and deploy custom generative AI solutions for industry-specific use cases, code and languages as their needs evolve.”

The solutions on the EXL Enterprise AI Platform are developed using NVIDIA AI models and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, including the NVIDIA NeMo framework and NVIDIA NIM microservices, which allows them to be rapidly customized and deployed for clients across industries, geographies and languages.

EXL is also integrating NIM microservices in the EXL Enterprise AI Platform to power existing EXL platforms such as Medconnection , which supports insurance claims and medical underwriting claims processing, and the LifePRO ™ digital suite, an insurance underwriting automation tool.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company. We partner with clients using a data and AI-led approach to reinvent business models, drive better business outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, analytics, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform operations for the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media and retail, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have more than 55,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit http://www.exlservice.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

