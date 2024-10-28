Vertical Supply Group Acquires UK-Based Tacklestore ltd.

The acquisition will further VSG’s Leadership in the At-Height Safety and Material Lifting Markets

GREENSBORO, North Carolina, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertical Supply Group (VSG), a leading supplier and manufacturer of life safety equipment, is proud to announce the acquisition of Tacklestore ltd., a UK leader in at-height safety, material lifting, and personal protection equipment (PPE). Tacklestore, which operates websites such as safetyliftingear.com, lifegear.com, and safety-lifting.com, was founded by Mike Huges in 2004 and currently operates out of its head office in Bristol, with seven additional depot locations across the UK. Tacklestore also owns and manufactures products under 13 house brand names such as G-Force, Liftingear and LoadSurfer brands. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"We are very excited to add Tacklestore to our portfolio of brands and build on the amazing base Mike created. By adding these new brands to our current assortment offered at our Honey Brothers locations, we can offer the safest and best-in-class products to the market either online or in-store," remarked Jeff Morris, CEO of Vertical Supply Group.

Vertical Supply Group (VSG) was established in 1960 as Sherrill Tree, initially serving arborists and tree care professionals. Over time, it evolved into VSG, expanding its portfolio to include multiple brands and products for those who work at height, becoming a leader in vertical access, life safety, and climbing equipment.

“We had been looking for the right partner to carry on the Tacklestore legacy. We feel that our brands and people are in great hands with VSG and will open many opportunities for us to reach a global audience,” added Mike Hughes, founder and Managing Director of Tacklestore.

This is the sixth acquisition Vertical Supply Group has made over the past two years, reinforcing its commitment to delivering best-in-class safety solutions to professionals who work at height. By integrating these acquisitions into the VSG family of brands, customers know they are using the best products the market offers.

About Vertical Supply Group



Vertical Supply Group (VSG) is a vertically integrated business focusing on product development, manufacturing, and equipment supply. Comprised of brands Sterling, Notch, Rope Logic, Yates, and Silky, as well as webstores TreeStuff.com, SherrillTree.com, HoneyBros.com, Universal Field Supplies, UtilityDirect.com, Bishco.com, and RescueDirect.com, VSG delivers the most comprehensive assortment of products for arborists, climbers, rope access and technical rescue technicians, utility lineman, and other work-at-height professionals globally. Learn more at verticalsupplygroup.com.

About Tacklestore ltd.

Tacklestore is a specialist supplier of lifting and fall protection products. It is comprised of 13 brands, including G-Force, Liftingear, and LoadSurfer, as well as several websites such as safetyliftingear.com, safety-lifting.com, and life-gear.com. Headquartered in Bristol, UK, Tacklestore offers an extensive range of products and technical expertise across lifting gear, height safety, load restraint, material handling, PPE, workwear, and industrial supplies. Their services also include inspection, repair, testing, and rentals across nine UK locations. Learn more at tacklestore.net.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67990622-84ab-4498-9621-0093a710d750