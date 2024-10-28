Ardelyx Presents Results from its IBS in America 2024 Supplemental Survey at the American College of Gastroenterology’s (ACG) Annual Meeting

Ninety percent of survey participants reported “some” or “significant” negative impact of IBS-C on their life

Survey results presented in two poster presentations

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced that results from the IBS in America 2024 supplemental survey, in partnership with Health Union, were presented at the American College of Gastroenterology’s (ACG) Annual Scientific Meeting & Postgraduate Course, currently taking place in Philadelphia. Developed as an online, nationwide survey conducted in partnership with Health Union, more than 280 irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) patients were surveyed to better understand their symptoms and the impact of IBS-C on their overall health and quality of life.

“Ardelyx is committed to better understanding the lived experience of patients with IBS-C, and the insights gained from our IBS in America supplemental survey clearly outline the everyday impact of IBS-C on patients, which extends far beyond constipation and results in a low quality of life for many patients,” said Johannah Ruddy, M.Ed, director, patient advocacy at Ardelyx. “The supplemental survey provides us with unique insights into what symptoms patients are experiencing, and how often. We hope these findings spark productive conversations between patients and their healthcare providers on how to recognize, understand and treat IBS-C to improve the lives of those living with this condition, and raise awareness of the need for broader dialogue around this condition.”

Notably, 90% of IBS-C patients surveyed reported “some” or “significant” negative impact of IBS-C on their life, with a majority indicating they feel a negative impact on their mental and emotional health, sexual health and intimacy, relationships and sense of independence. More than one-third of IBS-C patients described their quality of life as “poor” or “fair,” often attributed to having multiple health conditions. The comorbidities most experienced and reported included mental health conditions, chronic pain conditions, metabolic disorders and other gastrointestinal disorders.

Additional survey findings include:

85% of patients experienced pain in the rectum or anus while trying to have bowel movements

Over 55% of patients reported a feeling of incomplete bowel movement “often” or “always” in the previous seven days

Most of those surveyed experienced other symptoms in addition to constipation, including: 86% of patients experienced bloating 85% of patients experienced abdominal cramps and pain 64% of patients experienced fatigue

Of the 104 respondents currently perimenopausal or having menstrual periods, more than 45% felt that menstruation made constipation worse, and over 80% felt menstruation exacerbated abdominal pain and bloating symptoms

Over 45% of patients considered IBS-C “somewhat,” “quite a bit” or “very much” a financial hardship to themselves and their families

Data from the IBS in America 2024 supplemental survey was presented in two posters during ACG’s Annual Scientific Meeting this week, which are publicly available here.

Title: Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Constipation Poses a Substantial Burden to Patient Overall Health Status and Quality of Life: Results From the IBS In America 2024 Real-World Survey

Authors: Eric Shah, Johannah Ruddy, Belinda Gist, Elizabeth Stremke, Laura Williams, Baharak Moshiree

Poster Number: P0641

Title: Patients With Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Constipation From the IBS In America 2024 Real-World Survey Experience Burdensome Symptoms Beyond Constipation

Authors: Baharak Moshiree, Johannah Ruddy, Belinda Gist, Elizabeth Stremke, Laura Williams, Eric Shah

Poster Number: P2335

About Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C)

Irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) is a gastrointestinal disorder characterized by both abdominal pain and altered bowel movements, estimated to affect 12 million people in the U.S. IBS-C is associated with significantly impaired quality of life, reduced productivity, and substantial economic burden.

About IBS in America 2024

IBS in America 2024 was a 15-minute, real-world, online survey fielded by Health Union from January 15 to April 14, 2024, in United States residents age 18 and older. The survey covered demographics, comorbidities, quality of life impact, treatments and health care provider (HCP) interactions. Patients who completed the survey were invited to participate in an institutional review board–approved supplemental extension survey if they met the following criteria: diagnosed with IBS-C or IBS with alternating diarrhea and constipation by an HCP, currently seeing an HCP to treat IBS, and had ever used an over the counter or prescription treatment for IBS.

Four questions addressed patients’ menstrual status and the impact of menstruation on constipation. These analyses only include patients diagnosed with IBS-C who completed the supplemental extension survey. Respondents with IBS-C (N=284) had a mean (range) age of 51 (18-86) years and were predominantly female (92%; 48% postmenopausal) and White (87%). Most respondents had been living with IBS-C for ≥2 years, and 80% of respondents reported IBS episodes occurring weekly or daily over the past year. This survey was designed to learn about patients’ experience with IBS-C and did not investigate safety or efficacy of any prescription drugs for management of IBS-C.

