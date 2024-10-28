Rumble Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Rumble's Founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski to Hold a Post-Earnings Live Stream with Matt Kohrs via Rumble Studio

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) (“Rumble” or the “Company”), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today announced that it will release financial results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024 after the close of markets on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. The Company will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Access to the live webcast and replay of the conference call, along with related earnings release materials, will be available here and on Rumble's Investor Relations website at investors.rumble.com.

Chris Pavlovski, the Chairman and CEO of Rumble, will be interviewed by Matt Kohrs shortly after the earnings call. The interview will be streamed live on the Matt Kohrs Rumble channel at rumble.com/MattKohrs using Rumble’s streaming platform, Rumble Studio. Viewers will be able to submit questions to Mr. Pavlovski in the comments section of the live stream. Mr. Pavlovski’s interview with Matt Kohrs will focus on Rumble’s third quarter 2024 accomplishments and business initiatives.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com.

