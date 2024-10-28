NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results and Declares Cash Dividend

NORWICH, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) reported net income and diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $38.1 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, compared to $24.6 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and $32.7 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024. Operating diluted earnings per share(1), a non-GAAP measure, which excludes acquisition expenses, acquisition-related provision for credit losses and unfunded loan commitments and securities gains (losses), net of tax, was $0.80 for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $0.84 for the third quarter of 2023 and $0.69 for the second quarter of 2024.

The Company completed the acquisition of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (“Salisbury”) on August 11, 2023, adding 13 banking offices, $1.18 billion in loans and $1.31 billion in deposits. The comparisons to the third quarter of 2023 are significantly impacted by the Salisbury acquisition.

CEO Comments

“Sequential growth in net interest income and margin for the second consecutive quarter as well as strong performance from our diverse mix of fee businesses drove NBT’s positive operating performance in the third quarter of 2024.” said NBT President and Chief Executive Officer Scott A. Kingsley. “In September, we entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Evans Bancorp, Inc. The greater Buffalo and Rochester communities served by Evans are a natural extension of NBT's footprint in Upstate New York, and our shared community banking values support our strategic rationale. We expect the merger to close in the second quarter of 2025, pending required approvals by regulatory agencies and Evans’ shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Net Income Net income was $38.1 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.80 Net Interest Income / NIM Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis was $102.3 million, up $4.5 million from the prior quarter (1)

Net interest margin (“NIM”) on an FTE basis was 3.27% (1) , up 9 basis points (“bps”) from the prior quarter

, up 9 basis points (“bps”) from the prior quarter Included in FTE net interest income was $2.7 million of acquisition-related net accretion, which was consistent with the second quarter of 2024

Earning asset yields of 5.01% were up 9 bps from the prior quarter

Total cost of funds of 1.85% was consistent with the prior quarter Noninterest Income Noninterest income was at a record level of $45.3 million, or 30.8% of total revenues, excluding net securities gains (losses) Loans and Credit Quality Period end total loans of $9.91 billion as of September 30, 2024, up $256.3 million, or 3.5% annualized, from December 31, 2023

Net charge-offs to average loans was 0.16% annualized

Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.38%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.21% Deposits Deposits were $11.59 billion as of September 30, 2024, up $619.3 million, or 5.6%, from December 31, 2023

Total cost of deposits was 1.72% for the third quarter of 2024, up 4 bps from the second quarter of 2024

Full cycle to-date deposit beta of 31%

Composition of total deposits is diverse and granular with over 563,000 accounts with an average per account balance of $20,560 Capital Stockholders’ equity was $1.52 billion as of September 30, 2024

Tangible book value per share (2) was $23.83 at September 30, 2024

was $23.83 at September 30, 2024 Tangible equity to assets of 8.36% (1)

CET1 ratio of 11.86%; Leverage ratio of 10.29%



Loans

Period end total loans were $9.91 billion at September 30, 2024, $9.85 billion at June 30, 2024 and $9.65 billion at December 31, 2023.

Period end total loans increased $256.3 million from December 31, 2023. Total commercial loans increased $270.3 million to $5.25 billion; and total consumer loans decreased $13.9 million to $4.66 billion. Excluding the other consumer and residential solar portfolios that are in a planned run-off status, period end loans increased $384.4 million, or 6.0% annualized.

Commercial line of credit utilization rate was 22% at September 30, 2024, compared to 23% at June 30, 2024 and 22% at September 30, 2023.

Deposits

Total deposits at September 30, 2024 were $11.59 billion, compared to $11.27 billion at June 30, 2024 and compared to $10.97 billion at December 31, 2023. The $619.3 million increase in deposits from December 31, 2023 was primarily due to higher consumer deposit balances and accounts and the inflow of seasonal municipal deposits. The Company continued to experience some incremental migration from noninterest bearing and low interest checking and savings accounts into higher cost money market and time deposit instruments.

The loan to deposit ratio was 85.5% at September 30, 2024, compared to 88.0% at December 31, 2023.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $101.7 million, an increase of $4.5 million, or 4.6%, from the second quarter of 2024 and up $6.8 million, or 7.1%, from the third quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest income from the second quarter of 2024 resulted primarily from the increase in average loans and the interest earned on those balances combined with a more favorable funding mix, partially offset by the increase in the cost of deposits.

The NIM on an FTE basis for the third quarter of 2024 was 3.27%, an increase of 9 bps from the second quarter of 2024. This increase was driven by higher average earning asset yields, an improved funding mix with lower average balances of short-term borrowings and an increase in the average balance of noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts, partially offset by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. The NIM on an FTE basis increased 6 bps from the third quarter of 2023 due to higher earning asset yields, the impact of acquisition-related net accretion and lower average balances of short-term borrowings, partially offset by the increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits.

Earning asset yields for the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased 9 bps from the prior quarter to 5.01% and increased 38 bps from the same quarter in the prior year. Loan yields for the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased 11 bps from the prior quarter to 5.74% and increased 38 bps from the same quarter in the prior year. Average earning assets increased $79.2 million, or 0.6%, from the second quarter of 2024 due to organic loan growth. Average earning assets grew $644.2 million, or 5.5%, from the third quarter of 2023 due to organic loan growth and the Salisbury acquisition, completed in August 2023.

Total cost of deposits, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.72% for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 4 bps from the prior quarter and an increase of 54 bps from the same period in the prior year. For the month of September 2024, the total cost of deposits was 1.72%.

Total cost of funds for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was 1.85%, consistent with the prior quarter and an increase of 35 bps from the third quarter of 2023. For the month of September 2024, the total cost of funds was 1.83%.



Asset Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses

Net charge-offs to total average loans for the third quarter of 2024 was 16 bps compared to 15 bps in the prior quarter. Net charge-offs for the portfolios in a planned run-off status represented the majority of total net charge-offs for the quarter.

Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.27% which was consistent with the previous three quarter ends at 0.28%.

Provision expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $2.9 million, compared to $8.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in provision expense from the prior quarter was primarily due to lower level of loan growth in the third quarter including the run-off of the other consumer and residential solar portfolios, the establishment of a specific reserve in the prior quarter and the stabilization of expected prepayment assumptions impacting the expected life of the loan portfolios. Included in the provision expense in the third quarter of 2023 was $8.8 million of acquisition-related provision for loan losses.

The allowance for loan losses was $119.5 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, compared to $120.5 million, or 1.22% of total loans, at June 30, 2024 and $114.4 million, or 1.19% of total loans, at December 31, 2023.

The reserve for unfunded loan commitments was $4.6 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $4.3 million at June 30, 2024 and $5.1 million at December 31, 2023. The provision for unfunded loan commitments in the third quarter of 2023 included $0.8 million of acquisition-related provision for unfunded loan commitments.



Noninterest Income



Total noninterest income, excluding securities gains (losses), was $45.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, up $2.0 million, or 4.6%, from the second quarter of 2024, and up $4.9 million, or 12.1%, from the third quarter of 2023.

Retirement plan administration fees were consistent with the prior quarter and increased $1.8 million from the third quarter of 2023. The increase from the third quarter of 2023 was driven by organic growth and higher market levels.

Wealth management fees increased $0.8 million from the prior quarter and were up $1.6 million from the third quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior quarter was driven by organic growth and seasonal activity-based fees. The increase from the third quarter of 2023 was driven by the addition of Salisbury revenues, organic growth and market performance.

Insurance revenues increased $1.1 million from the prior quarter driven by seasonal renewals and increased $0.6 million from the prior year due to organic growth.

Noninterest Expense



Total noninterest expense was $95.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $89.6 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $90.8 million for the third quarter of 2023. Excluding $0.5 million of acquisition expenses in the third quarter of 2024 and $7.9 million of acquisition expenses in the third quarter of 2023, total noninterest expense increased 6.3% compared to the previous quarter and increased 14.9% from the third quarter of 2023.

Salaries and benefits increased 7.7% from the prior quarter driven by one additional payroll day and an increase in other benefits including higher levels of incentive compensation. The 21.1% increase from the third quarter of 2023 was driven by the impact of the Salisbury acquisition, merit pay increases, higher levels of incentive compensation, higher medical and other benefit costs.

Technology and data services increased from the prior quarter primarily due to timing of planned initiatives and continued investment in digital platform solutions.

Occupancy costs were consistent with the prior quarter and increased from the third quarter of 2023 driven by additional expenses related to the Salisbury acquisition.

Professional fees and outside services were consistent with the prior quarter and increased from the third quarter of 2023 driven by additional expenses from the Salisbury acquisition and the timing of external services for several tactical and strategic initiatives.

Amortization of intangible assets were consistent with the second quarter of 2024 and increased $0.5 million from the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to the amortization of intangible assets related to the Salisbury acquisition.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 21.9% for the third quarter of 2024 consistent with 22.0% in the second quarter of 2024 and down from 22.4% for the third quarter of 2023.



Capital

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) was 8.36% at September 30, 2024. Tangible book value per share (2) was $23.83 at September 30, 2024, $22.54 at June 30, 2024 and $20.39 at September 30, 2023.

was 8.36% at September 30, 2024. Tangible book value per share was $23.83 at September 30, 2024, $22.54 at June 30, 2024 and $20.39 at September 30, 2023. Stockholders’ equity increased $96.3 million from December 31, 2023 driven by net income generation of $104.6 million and a $35.2 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss driven by the change in the fair value of securities available for sale, partially offset by dividends declared of $46.2 million.

September 30, 2024, CET1 capital ratio of 11.86%, leverage ratio of 10.29% and total risk-based capital ratio of 15.02%.



Dividend

The Board of Directors approved a fourth-quarter cash dividend of $0.34 per share at a meeting held earlier today. The dividend represents a $0.02 per share, or 6.3%, increase over the dividend paid in the fourth quarter of 2023. This is the Company’s twelfth consecutive year of annual dividend increases. The dividend will be paid on December 16, 2024 to stockholders of record as of December 2, 2024.



Stock Repurchase

The Company purchased 7,600 shares of its common stock during 2024 at an average price of $33.02 per share under its previously announced share repurchase program. The Company may repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time to mitigate the potential dilutive effects of stock-based incentive plans and other potential uses of common stock for corporate purposes. As of September 30, 2024, there were 1,992,400 shares available for repurchase under this plan.



Evans Bancorp, Inc. Merger

On September 9, 2024, NBT announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Evans Bancorp, Inc. (“Evans”), an 18 branch community bank headquartered in Williamsville, NY, in an all stock transaction. Evans had assets of $2.26 billion, deposits of $1.89 billion and net loans of $1.74 billion as of June 30, 2024. The merger is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including approval by the shareholders of Evans and the receipt of required regulatory approvals.



Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern) Tuesday, October 29, 2024, to review the third quarter 2024 financial results. The audio webcast link, along with the corresponding presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s Event Calendar page at www.nbtbancorp.com/bn/presentations-events.html#events and will be archived for twelve months.

Corporate Overview

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $13.84 billion at September 30, 2024. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 155 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a national benefits administration firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com, www.nbtbank.com, www.epicrps.com and www.nbtbank.com/Insurance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “will,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or other similar terms. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) local, regional, national and international economic conditions, including actual or potential stress in the banking industry, and the impact they may have on the Company and its customers, and the Company’s assessment of that impact; (2) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (3) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (4) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board (“FRB”); (5) inflation, interest rates, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (6) political instability; (7) acts of war, including international military conflicts, or terrorism; (8) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (9) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; (10) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of the Company’s borrowers; (11) technological changes; (12) acquisition and integration of acquired businesses; (13) governmental approvals of the Evans merger may not be obtained, or adverse regulatory conditions may be imposed in connection with governmental approvals of the merger; (14) the shareholders of Evans may fail to approve the merger; (15) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (16) changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies; (17) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which the Company and its subsidiaries must comply, including those under the Dodd-Frank Act, and the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act of 2018; (18) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (19) changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (20) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (21) greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business; and (22) the Company’s success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and advises readers that various factors, including, but not limited to, those described above and other factors discussed in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports previously filed with the SEC, could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected.

Unless required by law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligations to, publicly release any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, the comparable GAAP measure, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the accompanying tables. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information that is important to an understanding of the results of the Company’s core business as well as provide information standard in the financial institution industry. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Amounts previously reported in the consolidated financial statements are reclassified whenever necessary to conform to current period presentation.

Contact: Scott A. Kingsley, President and CEO

Annette L. Burns, Executive Vice President and CFO

NBT Bancorp Inc.

52 South Broad Street

Norwich, NY 13815

607-337-6589





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2024 2023 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q Profitability (reported) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.80 $ 0.69 $ 0.71 $ 0.64 $ 0.54 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 47,473,417 47,382,814 47,370,145 47,356,899 45,398,937 Return on average assets(3) 1.12 % 0.98 % 1.02 % 0.89 % 0.76 % Return on average equity(3) 10.21 % 9.12 % 9.52 % 8.79 % 7.48 % Return on average tangible common equity(1)(3) 14.54 % 13.23 % 13.87 % 13.08 % 10.73 % Net interest margin(1)(3) 3.27 % 3.18 % 3.14 % 3.15 % 3.21 % 9 Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Profitability (reported) Diluted earnings per share $ 2.21 $ 2.01 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 47,409,906 43,896,042 Return on average assets(3) 1.04 % 0.97 % Return on average equity(3) 9.62 % 9.54 % Return on average tangible common equity(1)(3) 13.89 % 13.00 % Net interest margin(1)(3) 3.20 % 3.34 % 2024 2023 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q Profitability (operating) Diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.80 $ 0.69 $ 0.68 $ 0.72 $ 0.84 Return on average assets(1)(3) 1.12 % 0.98 % 0.97 % 0.99 % 1.19 % Return on average equity(1)(3) 10.23 % 9.14 % 9.04 % 9.79 % 11.65 % Return on average tangible common equity(1)(3) 14.56 % 13.26 % 13.20 % 14.49 % 16.43 % 9 Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Profitability (operating) Diluted earnings per share(1) $ 2.17 $ 2.53 Return on average assets(1)(3) 1.03 % 1.22 % Return on average equity(1)(3) 9.48 % 11.98 % Return on average tangible common equity(1)(3) 13.69 % 16.25 % 2024 2023 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q Balance sheet data Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 231,671 $ 35,207 $ 156,632 $ 31,378 $ 459,296 Securities available for sale 1,509,338 1,439,445 1,418,471 1,430,858 1,399,032 Securities held to maturity 854,941 878,909 890,863 905,267 914,520 Net loans 9,787,541 9,733,847 9,572,777 9,536,313 9,552,774 Total assets 13,839,552 13,501,909 13,439,199 13,309,040 13,827,628 Total deposits 11,588,278 11,271,459 11,195,289 10,968,994 11,401,452 Total borrowings 456,666 476,082 518,190 637,387 740,603 Total liabilities 12,317,572 12,039,954 11,997,784 11,883,349 12,464,807 Stockholders' equity 1,521,980 1,461,955 1,441,415 1,425,691 1,362,821 Capital Equity to assets 11.00 % 10.83 % 10.73 % 10.71 % 9.86 % Tangible equity ratio(1) 8.36 % 8.11 % 7.98 % 7.93 % 7.15 % Book value per share $ 32.26 $ 31.00 $ 30.57 $ 30.26 $ 28.94 Tangible book value per share(2) $ 23.83 $ 22.54 $ 22.07 $ 21.72 $ 20.39 Leverage ratio 10.29 % 10.16 % 10.09 % 9.71 % 10.23 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.86 % 11.70 % 11.68 % 11.57 % 11.31 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.77 % 12.61 % 12.61 % 12.50 % 12.23 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.02 % 14.88 % 14.87 % 14.75 % 14.45 % Common stock price (end of period) $ 44.23 $ 38.60 $ 36.68 $ 41.91 $ 31.69





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset Quality and Consolidated Loan Balances (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q Asset quality Nonaccrual loans $ 33,338 $ 34,755 $ 35,189 $ 34,213 $ 20,736 90 days past due and still accruing 3,981 3,333 2,600 3,661 3,528 Total nonperforming loans 37,319 38,088 37,789 37,874 24,264 Other real estate owned 127 74 - - - Total nonperforming assets 37,446 38,162 37,789 37,874 24,264 Allowance for loan losses 119,500 120,500 115,300 114,400 114,601 Asset quality ratios Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.21 % 1.22 % 1.19 % 1.19 % 1.19 % Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.38 % 0.39 % 0.39 % 0.39 % 0.25 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.28 % 0.28 % 0.18 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 320.21 % 316.37 % 305.12 % 302.05 % 472.31 % Past due loans to total loans(4) 0.36 % 0.30 % 0.33 % 0.32 % 0.49 % Net charge-offs to average loans(3) 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.18 % 2024 2023 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q Loan net charge-offs by line of business Commercial $ 807 $ (8 ) $ 772 $ 1,107 $ (344 ) Residential real estate and home equity (64 ) (76 ) (32 ) 11 (75 ) Indirect auto 725 747 665 399 451 Residential solar 1,599 1,610 1,211 1,081 1,253 Other consumer 853 1,426 2,063 2,729 2,919 Total loan net charge-offs $ 3,920 $ 3,699 $ 4,679 $ 5,327 $ 4,204 2024 2023 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans by segment Commercial & industrial 0.73 % 0.76 % 0.79 % 0.84 % 0.87 % Commercial real estate 1.01 % 1.00 % 0.97 % 0.99 % 1.00 % Residential real estate 1.00 % 0.98 % 0.89 % 0.84 % 0.79 % Auto 0.83 % 0.85 % 0.81 % 0.83 % 0.82 % Residential solar 3.70 % 3.76 % 3.58 % 3.28 % 3.19 % Other consumer 3.51 % 4.09 % 4.24 % 4.70 % 5.23 % Total 1.21 % 1.22 % 1.19 % 1.19 % 1.19 % 2024 2023 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q Loans by line of business Commercial & industrial $ 1,458,926 $ 1,397,935 $ 1,353,446 $ 1,354,248 $ 1,424,579 Commercial real estate 3,792,498 3,784,214 3,646,739 3,626,910 3,575,595 Residential real estate 2,143,766 2,134,875 2,133,289 2,125,804 2,111,670 Home equity 328,687 326,556 328,673 337,214 340,777 Indirect auto 1,235,175 1,225,786 1,190,734 1,130,132 1,099,558 Residential solar 839,659 861,883 896,147 917,755 934,082 Other consumer 108,330 123,098 139,049 158,650 181,114 Total loans $ 9,907,041 $ 9,854,347 $ 9,688,077 $ 9,650,713 $ 9,667,375





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 250,788 $ 173,811 Short-term interest-bearing accounts 231,671 31,378 Equity securities, at fair value 41,974 37,591 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,509,338 1,430,858 Securities held to maturity (fair value $781,868 and $814,524, respectively) 854,941 905,267 Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 37,732 45,861 Loans held for sale 3,713 3,371 Loans 9,907,041 9,650,713 Less allowance for loan losses 119,500 114,400 Net loans $ 9,787,541 $ 9,536,313 Premises and equipment, net 80,133 80,675 Goodwill 362,010 361,851 Intangible assets, net 35,843 40,443 Bank owned life insurance 271,178 265,732 Other assets 372,690 395,889 Total assets $ 13,839,552 $ 13,309,040 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Demand (noninterest bearing) $ 3,476,218 $ 3,413,829 Savings, NOW and money market 6,678,936 6,230,456 Time 1,433,124 1,324,709 Total deposits $ 11,588,278 $ 10,968,994 Short-term borrowings 204,959 386,651 Long-term debt 29,682 29,796 Subordinated debt, net 120,829 119,744 Junior subordinated debt 101,196 101,196 Other liabilities 272,628 276,968 Total liabilities $ 12,317,572 $ 11,883,349 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,521,980 $ 1,425,691 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,839,552 $ 13,309,040





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest, fee and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 141,991 $ 122,097 $ 411,743 $ 329,931 Securities available for sale 7,815 7,495 22,501 22,604 Securities held to maturity 5,042 5,281 15,535 15,307 Other 1,382 2,221 4,154 4,033 Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 156,230 $ 137,094 $ 453,933 $ 371,875 Interest expense Deposits $ 49,106 $ 30,758 $ 140,133 $ 61,888 Short-term borrowings 1,431 7,612 7,751 20,657 Long-term debt 292 294 873 631 Subordinated debt 1,810 1,612 5,416 4,281 Junior subordinated debt 1,922 1,923 5,743 5,372 Total interest expense $ 54,561 $ 42,199 $ 159,916 $ 92,829 Net interest income $ 101,669 $ 94,895 $ 294,017 $ 279,046 Provision for loan losses 2,920 3,883 17,398 11,398 Provision for loan losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD - 8,750 - 8,750 Total provision for loan losses $ 2,920 $ 12,633 $ 17,398 $ 20,148 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 98,749 $ 82,262 $ 276,619 $ 258,898 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 4,340 $ 3,979 $ 12,676 $ 11,260 Card services income 5,897 5,503 16,679 15,469 Retirement plan administration fees 14,578 12,798 43,663 35,995 Wealth management 10,929 9,297 30,799 25,611 Insurance services 4,913 4,361 13,149 12,008 Bank owned life insurance income 1,868 1,568 6,054 4,974 Net securities gains (losses) 476 (183 ) 2,567 (9,822 ) Other 2,773 2,913 8,811 8,195 Total noninterest income $ 45,774 $ 40,236 $ 134,398 $ 103,690 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 59,641 $ 49,248 $ 170,738 $ 144,237 Technology and data services 9,920 9,677 28,919 27,989 Occupancy 7,754 7,090 23,523 21,233 Professional fees and outside services 4,871 4,149 14,289 12,486 Amortization of intangible assets 2,062 1,609 6,363 2,603 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments 250 460 (580 ) (270 ) Acquisition expenses 543 7,917 543 9,724 Other 10,704 10,647 33,311 30,911 Total noninterest expense $ 95,745 $ 90,797 $ 277,106 $ 248,913 Income before income tax expense $ 48,778 $ 31,701 $ 133,911 $ 113,675 Income tax expense 10,681 7,095 29,275 25,339 Net income $ 38,097 $ 24,606 $ 104,636 $ 88,336 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.81 $ 0.54 $ 2.22 $ 2.02 Diluted $ 0.80 $ 0.54 $ 2.21 $ 2.01





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, in thousands except per share data) 2024 2023 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q Interest, fee and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 141,991 $ 136,606 $ 133,146 $ 132,738 $ 122,097 Securities available for sale 7,815 7,562 7,124 7,208 7,495 Securities held to maturity 5,042 5,190 5,303 5,374 5,281 Other 1,382 1,408 1,364 5,594 2,221 Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 156,230 $ 150,766 $ 146,937 $ 150,914 $ 137,094 Interest expense Deposits $ 49,106 $ 46,688 $ 44,339 $ 42,753 $ 30,758 Short-term borrowings 1,431 2,899 3,421 4,951 7,612 Long-term debt 292 291 290 294 294 Subordinated debt 1,810 1,806 1,800 1,795 1,612 Junior subordinated debt 1,922 1,908 1,913 1,948 1,923 Total interest expense $ 54,561 $ 53,592 $ 51,763 $ 51,741 $ 42,199 Net interest income $ 101,669 $ 97,174 $ 95,174 $ 99,173 $ 94,895 Provision for loan losses $ 2,920 $ 8,899 $ 5,579 $ 5,126 $ 3,883 Provision for loan losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD - - - - 8,750 Total provision for loan losses $ 2,920 $ 8,899 $ 5,579 $ 5,126 $ 12,633 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 98,749 $ 88,275 $ 89,595 $ 94,047 $ 82,262 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 4,340 $ 4,219 $ 4,117 $ 4,165 $ 3,979 Card services income 5,897 5,587 5,195 5,360 5,503 Retirement plan administration fees 14,578 14,798 14,287 11,226 12,798 Wealth management 10,929 10,173 9,697 9,152 9,297 Insurance services 4,913 3,848 4,388 3,659 4,361 Bank owned life insurance income 1,868 1,834 2,352 1,776 1,568 Net securities gains (losses) 476 (92 ) 2,183 507 (183 ) Other 2,773 2,865 3,173 2,643 2,913 Total noninterest income $ 45,774 $ 43,232 $ 45,392 $ 38,488 $ 40,236 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 59,641 $ 55,393 $ 55,704 $ 50,013 $ 49,248 Technology and data services 9,920 9,249 9,750 10,174 9,677 Occupancy 7,754 7,671 8,098 7,175 7,090 Professional fees and outside services 4,871 4,565 4,853 5,115 4,149 Amortization of intangible assets 2,062 2,133 2,168 2,131 1,609 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments 250 (380 ) (450 ) 300 460 Impairment of a minority interest equity investment - - - 4,750 - Acquisition expenses 543 - - 254 7,917 Other 10,704 10,957 11,650 12,839 10,647 Total noninterest expense $ 95,745 $ 89,588 $ 91,773 $ 92,751 $ 90,797 Income before income tax expense $ 48,778 $ 41,919 $ 43,214 $ 39,784 $ 31,701 Income tax expense 10,681 9,203 9,391 9,338 7,095 Net income $ 38,097 $ 32,716 $ 33,823 $ 30,446 $ 24,606 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.81 $ 0.69 $ 0.72 $ 0.65 $ 0.54 Diluted $ 0.80 $ 0.69 $ 0.71 $ 0.64 $ 0.54





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average Balance Yield / Rates Average Balance Yield / Rates Average Balance Yield / Rates Average Balance Yield / Rates Average Balance Yield / Rates Q3 - 2024 Q2 - 2024 Q1 - 2024 Q4 - 2023 Q3 - 2023 Assets Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 62,210 4.87 % $ 48,861 5.48 % $ 47,972 4.48 % $ 319,907 5.59 % $ 121,384 4.26 % Securities taxable(1) 2,266,930 1.99 % 2,280,767 1.97 % 2,278,029 1.91 % 2,310,409 1.88 % 2,364,809 1.90 % Securities tax-exempt(1)(5) 217,251 3.47 % 226,032 3.56 % 230,468 3.58 % 232,575 3.51 % 219,427 3.34 % FRB and FHLB stock 35,395 6.97 % 40,283 7.41 % 42,296 7.89 % 47,994 8.98 % 53,841 6.76 % Loans(1)(6) 9,865,412 5.74 % 9,772,014 5.63 % 9,674,892 5.54 % 9,653,191 5.47 % 9,043,582 5.36 % Total interest-earning assets $ 12,447,198 5.01 % $ 12,367,957 4.92 % $ 12,273,657 4.84 % $ 12,564,076 4.79 % $ 11,803,043 4.63 % Other assets 1,072,277 1,064,487 1,055,386 1,052,024 968,220 Total assets $ 13,519,475 $ 13,432,444 $ 13,329,043 $ 13,616,100 $ 12,771,263 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Money market deposit accounts $ 3,342,845 3.68 % $ 3,254,252 3.65 % $ 3,129,160 3.56 % $ 3,045,531 3.43 % $ 2,422,451 2.91 % NOW deposit accounts 1,600,547 0.87 % 1,603,695 0.78 % 1,600,288 0.75 % 1,645,401 0.80 % 1,513,420 0.57 % Savings deposits 1,566,316 0.05 % 1,586,753 0.05 % 1,607,659 0.04 % 1,666,915 0.04 % 1,707,094 0.04 % Time deposits 1,442,424 4.00 % 1,391,062 4.00 % 1,352,559 4.00 % 1,343,548 3.81 % 1,178,352 3.60 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 7,952,132 2.46 % $ 7,835,762 2.40 % $ 7,689,666 2.32 % $ 7,701,395 2.20 % $ 6,821,317 1.79 % Federal funds purchased 2,609 5.34 % 29,945 5.56 % 19,769 5.53 % 217 5.48 % 6,033 5.39 % Repurchase agreements 98,035 2.80 % 86,405 1.55 % 82,419 1.55 % 82,387 1.59 % 71,516 1.40 % Short-term borrowings 48,875 5.74 % 155,159 5.58 % 213,390 5.34 % 345,250 5.31 % 540,380 5.34 % Long-term debt 29,696 3.91 % 29,734 3.94 % 29,772 3.92 % 29,809 3.91 % 29,800 3.91 % Subordinated debt, net 120,594 5.97 % 120,239 6.04 % 119,873 6.04 % 119,531 5.96 % 109,160 5.86 % Junior subordinated debt 101,196 7.56 % 101,196 7.58 % 101,196 7.60 % 101,196 7.64 % 101,196 7.54 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 8,353,137 2.60 % $ 8,358,440 2.58 % $ 8,256,085 2.52 % $ 8,379,785 2.45 % $ 7,679,402 2.18 % Demand deposits 3,389,894 3,323,906 3,356,607 3,535,815 3,498,424 Other liabilities 292,446 306,747 286,749 326,857 287,751 Stockholders' equity 1,483,998 1,443,351 1,429,602 1,373,643 1,305,686 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,519,475 $ 13,432,444 $ 13,329,043 $ 13,616,100 $ 12,771,263 Interest rate spread 2.41 % 2.34 % 2.32 % 2.34 % 2.45 % Net interest margin (FTE)(1) 3.27 % 3.18 % 3.14 % 3.15 % 3.21 %





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Year-to-Date Balance Sheets

(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rates Balance Interest Rates Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Assets Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 53,048 $ 1,963 4.94 % $ 61,677 $ 1,751 3.80 % Securities taxable(1) 2,275,212 33,336 1.96 % 2,400,237 34,218 1.91 % Securities tax-exempt(1)(5) 224,557 5,950 3.54 % 207,812 4,675 3.01 % FRB and FHLB stock 39,310 2,191 7.45 % 48,860 2,282 6.24 % Loans(1)(6) 9,771,118 412,448 5.64 % 8,516,793 330,314 5.19 % Total interest-earning assets $ 12,363,245 $ 455,888 4.93 % $ 11,235,379 $ 373,240 4.44 % Other assets 1,064,080 880,655 Total assets $ 13,427,325 $ 12,116,034 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Money market deposit accounts $ 3,242,453 $ 88,185 3.63 % $ 2,207,126 $ 36,107 2.19 % NOW deposit accounts 1,601,507 9,630 0.80 % 1,525,089 4,989 0.44 % Savings deposits 1,586,834 541 0.05 % 1,732,205 462 0.04 % Time deposits 1,395,520 41,777 4.00 % 893,407 20,330 3.04 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 7,826,314 $ 140,133 2.39 % $ 6,357,827 $ 61,888 1.30 % Federal funds purchased 17,387 721 5.54 % 32,784 1,266 5.16 % Repurchase agreements 88,986 1,340 2.01 % 66,162 416 0.84 % Short-term borrowings 138,812 5,690 5.48 % 485,804 18,975 5.22 % Long-term debt 29,734 873 3.92 % 22,373 631 3.77 % Subordinated debt, net 120,237 5,416 6.02 % 101,114 4,281 5.66 % Junior subordinated debt 101,196 5,743 7.58 % 101,196 5,372 7.10 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 8,322,666 $ 159,916 2.57 % $ 7,167,260 $ 92,829 1.73 % Demand deposits 3,356,923 3,439,275 Other liabilities 295,303 271,307 Stockholders' equity 1,452,433 1,238,192 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,427,325 $ 12,116,034 Net interest income (FTE)(1) $ 295,972 $ 280,411 Interest rate spread 2.36 % 2.71 % Net interest margin (FTE)(1) 3.20 % 3.34 % Taxable equivalent adjustment $ 1,955 $ 1,365 Net interest income $ 294,017 $ 279,046





(1) The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release: Non-GAAP measures (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2024 2023 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q Operating net income Net income $ 38,097 $ 32,716 $ 33,823 $ 30,446 $ 24,606 Acquisition expenses 543 - - 254 7,917 Acquisition-related provision for credit losses - - - - 8,750 Acquisition-related reserve for unfunded loan commitments - - - - 836 Impairment of a minority interest equity investment - - - 4,750 - Securities (gains) losses (476 ) 92 (2,183 ) (507 ) 183 Adjustments to net income $ 67 $ 92 $ (2,183 ) $ 4,497 $ 17,686 Adjustments to net income (net of tax) $ 52 $ 72 $ (1,703 ) $ 3,435 $ 13,730 Operating net income $ 38,149 $ 32,788 $ 32,120 $ 33,881 $ 38,336 Operating diluted earnings per share $ 0.80 $ 0.69 $ 0.68 $ 0.72 $ 0.84 9 Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Operating net income Net income $ 104,636 $ 88,336 Acquisition expenses 543 9,724 Acquisition-related provision for credit losses - 8,750 Acquisition-related reserve for unfunded loan commitments - 836 Securities (gains) losses (2,567 ) 9,822 Adjustments to net income $ (2,024 ) $ 29,132 Adjustments to net income (net of tax) $ (1,579 ) $ 22,577 Operating net income $ 103,057 $ 110,913 Operating diluted earnings per share $ 2.17 $ 2.53 2024 2023 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q FTE adjustment Net interest income $ 101,669 $ 97,174 $ 95,174 $ 99,173 $ 94,895 Add: FTE adjustment 639 658 658 669 568 Net interest income (FTE) $ 102,308 $ 97,832 $ 95,832 $ 99,842 $ 95,463 Average earning assets $ 12,447,198 $ 12,367,957 $ 12,273,657 $ 12,564,076 $ 11,803,043 Net interest margin (FTE)(3) 3.27 % 3.18 % 3.14 % 3.15 % 3.21 % 9 Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 FTE adjustment Net interest income $ 294,017 $ 279,046 Add: FTE adjustment 1,955 1,365 Net interest income (FTE) $ 295,972 $ 280,411 Average earning assets $ 12,363,245 $ 11,235,379 Net interest margin (FTE)(3) 3.20 % 3.34 % Interest income for tax-exempt securities and loans have been adjusted to an FTE basis using the statutory Federal income tax rate of 21%.





(1) The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release: Non-GAAP measures (continued) (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q Tangible equity to tangible assets Total equity $ 1,521,980 $ 1,461,955 $ 1,441,415 $ 1,425,691 $ 1,362,821 Intangible assets 397,853 398,686 400,819 402,294 402,745 Total assets $ 13,839,552 $ 13,501,909 $ 13,439,199 $ 13,309,040 $ 13,827,628 Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.36 % 8.11 % 7.98 % 7.93 % 7.15 % 2024 2023 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q Return on average tangible common equity Net income $ 38,097 $ 32,716 $ 33,823 $ 30,446 $ 24,606 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 1,547 1,600 1,626 1,599 1,206 Net income, excluding intangibles amortization $ 39,644 $ 34,316 $ 35,449 $ 32,045 $ 25,812 Average stockholders' equity $ 1,483,998 $ 1,443,351 $ 1,429,602 $ 1,373,643 $ 1,305,686 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles 399,113 399,968 401,756 401,978 350,912 Average tangible common equity $ 1,084,885 $ 1,043,383 $ 1,027,846 $ 971,665 $ 954,774 Return on average tangible common equity(3) 14.54 % 13.23 % 13.87 % 13.08 % 10.73 % 9 Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Return on average tangible common equity Net income $ 104,636 $ 88,336 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 4,772 1,952 Net income, excluding intangibles amortization $ 109,408 $ 90,288 Average stockholders' equity $ 1,452,433 $ 1,238,192 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles 400,275 309,309 Average tangible common equity $ 1,052,158 $ 928,883 Return on average tangible common equity(3) 13.89 % 13.00 % (2) Non-GAAP measure - Stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding. (3) Annualized. (4) Total past due loans, defined as loans 30 days or more past due and in an accrual status. (5) Securities are shown at average amortized cost. (6) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loan balances outstanding.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.