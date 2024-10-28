SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2025; DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.23 PER COMMON SHARE; CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULED FOR TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29, AT 9:30AM CENTRAL TIME

| Source: Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.

Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (NASDAQ: SMBC), the parent corporation of Southern Bank (“Bank”), today announced preliminary net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 of $12.5 million, a decrease of $693,000 or 5.3%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease was due primarily to higher provision for credit loss (“PCL”) expense, as well as higher non-interest expense. This was partially offset by an increase in net interest income. Preliminary net income was $1.10 per fully diluted common share for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, a decrease of $0.06 as compared to $1.16 per fully diluted common share reported for the same period of the prior fiscal year. During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company engaged with a consultant to complete a performance improvement project to enhance operations and revenues of the Bank. The one-time cost associated with this review totaled $840,000, reduced after-tax net income by $652,000, or $0.06 per fully diluted common share, and was a primary reason for the increase in non-interest expense during the current period, noted in further detail below.                     

 Highlights for the first quarter of fiscal 2025:

  • Earnings per common share (diluted) were $1.10, down $0.06, or 5.2%, as compared to the same quarter a year ago, and down $0.09, or 7.6% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the linked quarter.

  • Annualized return on average assets (“ROA”) was 1.07%, while annualized return on average common equity (“ROE”) was 10.0%, as compared to 1.20% and 11.7%, respectively, in the same quarter a year ago, and 1.17% and 11.2%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the linked quarter. The one-time costs of the performance review recognized in the current quarter reduced after-tax ROA by six basis points.

  • Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.37%, down from the 3.44% reported for the year ago period, and up from 3.25% reported for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the linked quarter. Net interest income increased $1.3 million, or 3.6%, as compared to the same quarter a year ago, and increased $1.6 million, or 4.5%, as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the linked quarter.

  • Noninterest expense was up 9.0% for the quarter, as compared to the year ago period, primarily from increased compensation and benefits and legal and professional fees, and up 3.4% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the linked quarter. In the current quarter, legal and professional fees increased as the Bank incurred one-time costs of $840,000 associated with a performance improvement project.

  • Gross loan balances increased by $116.7 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2025, or 3.0%, and increased by $266.8 million, or 7.2%, over the last twelve months.

  • PCL was $2.2 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2025, a $1.3 million increase from both the year ago period and the June 30, 2024, linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) attributable to individually evaluated loans, loan growth, and an increase in modeled expected losses.

  • Deposit balances increased by $97.1 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2025, or 2.5%, and increased by $208.4 million, or 5.4%, over the last twelve months.

  • Tangible book value per share was $38.26, and increased by $5.14 or 15.5% during the last twelve months.

Dividend Declared:

The Board of Directors, on October 22, 2024, declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.23, payable November 29, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2024, marking the 122nd consecutive quarterly dividend since the inception of the Company. The Board of Directors and management believe the payment of a quarterly cash dividend enhances stockholder value and demonstrates our commitment to and confidence in our future prospects.

Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call to review the information provided in this press release on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 9:30 a.m., central time. The call will be available live to interested parties by calling 1-833-470-1428 in the United States and from all other locations. Participants should use participant access code 523822. Telephone playback will be available beginning one hour following the conclusion of the call through November 2, 2024. The playback may be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403, and using the conference passcode 217957.

Balance Sheet Summary:

The Company experienced balance sheet growth in the first three months of fiscal 2025, with total assets of $4.7 billion at September 30, 2024, reflecting an increase of $124.9 million, or 2.7%, as compared to June 30, 2024. Growth primarily reflected an increase in net loans receivable and cash equivalents and time deposits.

Cash equivalents and time deposits were $75.6 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $14.2 million, or 23.1%, as compared to June 30, 2024. Available for sale securities were $420.2 million at September 30, 2024, down $7.7 million, or 1.8%, as compared to June 30, 2024, as the Company was less active in reinvesting principal payments received.

Loans, net of the ACL, were $3.9 billion at September 30, 2024, increasing by $114.8 million, or 3.0%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The Company noted growth in both the real estate and commercial portfolios. Real estate loan growth was primarily driven by drawn construction, 1-4 family residential, and owner occupied commercial real estate loan balances. This was somewhat offset by a decrease in loans secured by multi-family property. In the commercial portfolio, growth was driven by seasonal agricultural production loan draws and modest growth in commercial and industrial loan balances. The table below illustrates changes in loan balances by type over recent periods:

                
Summary Loan Data as of:    Sept 30,    June 30,    Mar. 31,    Dec. 31,    Sep. 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023
                
1-4 residential real estate $942,916 $925,397 $903,371 $893,940 $875,666
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate  903,678  899,770  898,911  863,426  846,875
Owner occupied commercial real estate  438,030  427,476  412,958  403,109  422,824
Multi-family real estate  371,177  384,564  417,106  380,632  365,890
Construction and land development  567,002  499,587  495,284  562,773  620,313
Agriculture real estate  239,787  232,520  233,853  238,093  239,787
Total loans secured by real estate  3,462,590  3,369,314  3,361,483  3,341,973  3,371,355
                
Commercial and industrial  457,018  450,147  436,093  443,532  431,178
Agriculture production  200,215  175,968  139,533  146,254  164,631
Consumer  58,735  59,671  56,506  57,771  58,706
All other loans  3,699  3,981  4,799  7,106  6,724
Total loans  4,182,257  4,059,081  3,998,414  3,996,636  4,032,594
                
Unfunded commitments on construction loans  (215,521  (209,046  (226,969  (264,483  (332,633
Deferred loan fees, net  (218  (232  (251  (263  (282
Gross loans  3,966,518  3,849,803  3,771,194  3,731,890  3,699,679
Allowance for credit losses  (54,437  (52,516  (51,336  (50,084  (49,122
Net loans $3,912,081 $3,797,287 $3,719,858 $3,681,806 $3,650,557


Loans anticipated to fund in the next 90 days totaled $168.0 million at September 30, 2024, as compared to $157.1 million at June 30, 2024, and $158.2 million at September 30, 2023.

The Bank’s concentration in non-owner occupied commercial real estate, as defined for regulatory purposes, is estimated at 320.1% of Tier 1 capital and ACL at September 30, 2024, as compared to 317.5% as of June 30, 2024, the linked quarter end, with these loans representing 46.4% of gross loans at September 30, 2024. Multi-family residential real estate, hospitality (hotels/restaurants), care facilities, retail stand-alone, and strip centers are the most common collateral types within the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio. The multi-family residential real estate loan portfolio commonly includes loans collateralized by properties currently in the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) program or having exited the program. The hospitality and retail stand-alone segments include primarily franchised businesses; care facilities consisting mainly of skilled nursing and assisted living centers; and strip centers can be defined as non-mall shopping centers with a variety of tenants. Non-owner-occupied office property types included 34 loans totaling $24.9 million, or 0.63% of gross loans at September 30, 2024, none of which were adversely classified, and are generally comprised of smaller spaces with diverse tenants. The Company continues to monitor its commercial real estate concentration and the individual segments closely.

Nonperforming loans were $8.2 million, or 0.21% of gross loans, at September 30, 2024, as compared to $6.7 million, or 0.17% of gross loans at June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets were $12.1 million, or 0.26% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, as compared to $10.6 million, or 0.23% of total assets, at June 30, 2024. The change in nonperforming assets was attributable to the increase of $1.5 million in nonperforming loans, of which the largest individual loan was collateralized by a single-family residential property.

Our ACL at September 30, 2024, totaled $54.4 million, representing 1.37% of gross loans and 663% of nonperforming loans, as compared to an ACL of $52.5 million, representing 1.36% of gross loans and 786% of nonperforming loans, at June 30, 2024. The Company has estimated its expected credit losses as of September 30, 2024, under ASC 326-20, and management believes the ACL as of that date was adequate based on that estimate. There remains, however, significant uncertainty as the Federal Reserve has tightened monetary policy to address inflation risks. Qualitative adjustments in the Company’s ACL model were slightly decreased compared to June 30, 2024. The Company increased the allowance attributable to classified hotel loans that have been slow to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, PCL was required due to loan growth in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 and a slight increase in modeled expected losses due to a modest increase in the unemployment rate expectations. As a percentage of average loans outstanding, the Company recorded net charge offs of 0.01% (annualized) during the current period, as compared to 0.03% for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Total liabilities were $4.2 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $108.0 million, or 2.6%, as compared to June 30, 2024.

Deposits were $4.0 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $97.1 million, or 2.5%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The deposit portfolio saw increases in certificates of deposit and savings accounts, as customers remained willing to move balances into high yield savings accounts and special rate time deposits during the higher rate environment. Public unit balances totaled $510.5 million at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $84.1 million compared to June 30, 2024, due to the Company losing the bid to retain a larger local public unit depositor, and also experienced expected seasonal decreases in these accounts. Brokered deposits totaled $273.2 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $99.4 million compared to June 30, 2024. The Company increased brokered deposits in the quarter due to more attractive pricing for brokered certificates of deposits relative to local market rates and the need to meet seasonal loan demand. The average loan-to-deposit ratio for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was 98.4%, as compared to 96.3% for the linked quarter. The table below illustrates changes in deposit balances by type over recent periods:

                
Summary Deposit Data as of:    Sep. 30,    June 30,    Mar. 31,    Dec. 31,    Sep. 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023
                
Non-interest bearing deposits $503,209 $514,107 $525,959 $534,194 $583,353
NOW accounts  1,128,917  1,239,663  1,300,358  1,304,371  1,231,005
MMDAs - non-brokered  320,252  334,774  359,569  378,578  415,115
Brokered MMDAs  12,058  2,025  10,084  20,560  20,272
Savings accounts  556,030  517,084  455,212  372,824  313,135
Total nonmaturity deposits  2,520,466  2,607,653  2,651,182  2,610,527  2,562,880
                
Certificates of deposit - non-brokered  1,258,583  1,163,650  1,158,063  1,194,993  1,066,165
Brokered certificates of deposit  261,093  171,756  176,867  179,980  202,683
Total certificates of deposit  1,519,676  1,335,406  1,334,930  1,374,973  1,268,848
                
Total deposits $4,040,142 $3,943,059 $3,986,112 $3,985,500 $3,831,728
                
Public unit nonmaturity accounts $447,638 $541,445 $572,631 $544,873 $491,868
Public unit certificates of deposit  62,882  53,144  51,834  49,237  52,989
Total public unit deposits $510,520 $594,589 $624,465 $594,110 $544,857


FHLB advances were $107.1 million at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $5.0 million, or 4.9%, from June 30, 2024, due to maturing advances which were not renewed. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company continued to have no FHLB overnight borrowings at the end of the period.  

The Company’s stockholders’ equity was $505.6 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $16.9 million, or 3.5%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The increase was attributable primarily to earnings retained after cash dividends paid, in combination with a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive losses (“AOCL”) as the market value of the Company’s investments appreciated due to decreases in market interest rates. The AOCL decreased from $17.4 million at June 30, 2024, to $10.6 million at September 30, 2024. The Company does not hold any securities classified as held-to-maturity.

Quarterly Income Statement Summary:

The Company’s net interest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, was $36.7 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 3.6%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was attributable to a 5.9% increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets in the current three-month period, as compared to the same period a year ago, partially offset by a seven-basis point decrease in net interest margin, from 3.44% to 3.37%, as the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 70 basis points, outpacing the 54-basis point increase in the yield earned on interest earning assets. Net interest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, grew $1.6 million, or 4.5%, as compared to the June 30, 2024, linked quarter, attributable to a 12-basis point increase in the net interest margin and a 0.7% increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets. The primary driver of the net interest margin expansion, compared to the linked quarter, was the 21-basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by the 11-basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Contributing to the margin increase, the average loan to deposit ratio increased by 2.4 percentage points in the current period, as compared to the linked quarter, as the balance sheet composition shifted toward higher yielding assets.

Loan discount accretion and deposit premium amortization related to the November 2018 acquisition of First Commercial Bank, the May 2020 acquisition of Central Federal Savings & Loan Association, the February 2022 merger of FortuneBank, and the January 2023 acquisition of Citizens Bank & Trust resulted in $975,000 in net interest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $1.7 million in net interest income for the same period a year ago. Combined, this component of net interest income contributed nine basis points to net interest margin in the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, as compared to a 16-basis point contribution for the same period of the prior fiscal year, and as compared to a ten-basis point contribution in the linked quarter ended June 30, 2024, when net interest margin was 3.25%.

The Company recorded a PCL of $2.2 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, as compared to a PCL of $900,000 in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The current period PCL was the result of a $2.0 million provision attributable to the ACL for loan balances outstanding and a $138,000 provision attributable to the allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures.

The Company’s noninterest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, was $7.2 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 22.6%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily attributable to other loan fees, deposit account charges and related fees, bank card interchange income, and net realized gains on sale of loans. Net realized gains on sale of loans increased due to sales of Small Business Administration loans. These increases were partially offset by lower loan late charges, wealth management fees, and other non-interest income. Other non-interest income decreased primarily due to modest losses on the disposal of fixed assets, which were comprised of various equipment.

Noninterest expense for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, was $25.8 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 9.0%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. In the current quarter, this increase in noninterest expense was attributable primarily to increases in compensation and benefits, legal and professional fees, occupancy and equipment, and advertising expenses. The increase in compensation and benefits expense was primarily due to a trend increase in employee headcount, as well as annual merit increases. Legal and professional expenses increased primarily due to a one-time expense associated with a performance improvement project that started during the first fiscal quarter of 2025, as discussed above. This expense was fully realized in the September quarter, with only modest reimbursables remaining to be recognized in later quarters. Occupancy and equipment expenses increased primarily due to depreciation on recent capitalized expenditures, including buildings, equipment, and signage. Advertising activity in the current quarter increased marketing expenses compared to the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.

The efficiency ratio for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, was 59.0%, as compared to 57.5% in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The change was attributable to noninterest expense growing faster than revenues. Excluding the one-time performance improvement project costs, the efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2025 would have been lower by two percentage points.

The income tax provision for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, was $3.4 million, a decrease of 3.2%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year, primarily due to the decrease in net income before income taxes. The effective tax rate was 21.3% as compared to 21.0% in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.  

Forward-Looking Information:

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including: potential adverse impacts to the economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, expected cost savings, synergies and other benefits from our merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent expected, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention and labor shortages, might be greater than expected and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of local economies in which we conduct operations; fluctuations in interest rates and the possibility of a recession; monetary and fiscal policies of the FRB and the U.S. Government and other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; the timely development of and acceptance of our new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; fluctuations in real estate values in both residential and commercial real estate markets, as well as agricultural business conditions; demand for loans and deposits; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; results of regulatory examinations, including the possibility that a regulator may, among other things, require an increase in our reserve for loan losses or write-down of assets; the impact of technological changes; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing. Any forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed might not occur, and you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.    

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

                 
Summary Balance Sheet Data as of:    Sep. 30,    June 30,    Mar. 31,    Dec. 31,    Sep. 30, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 
                 
Cash equivalents and time deposits $75,591 $61,395 $168,763 $217,090 $89,180 
Available for sale (AFS) securities  420,209  427,903  433,689  417,406  405,198 
FHLB/FRB membership stock  18,064  17,802  17,734  18,023  19,960 
Loans receivable, gross  3,966,518  3,849,803  3,771,194  3,731,890  3,699,679 
Allowance for credit losses  54,437  52,516  51,336  50,084  49,122 
Loans receivable, net  3,912,081  3,797,287  3,719,858  3,681,806  3,650,557 
Bank-owned life insurance  74,119  73,601  73,101  72,618  72,144 
Intangible assets  76,340  77,232  78,049  79,088  80,117 
Premises and equipment  96,087  95,952  95,801  94,519  94,717 
Other assets  56,709  53,144  59,997  62,952  58,160 
Total assets $4,729,200 $4,604,316 $4,646,992 $4,643,502 $4,470,033 
                 
Interest-bearing deposits $3,536,933 $3,428,952 $3,437,420 $3,451,306 $3,248,375 
Noninterest-bearing deposits  503,209  514,107  548,692  534,194  583,353 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  15,000  9,398  9,398  9,398  9,398 
FHLB advances  107,069  102,050  102,043  113,036  114,026 
Other liabilities  38,191  37,905  46,712  42,256  37,834 
Subordinated debt  23,169  23,156  23,143  23,130  23,118 
Total liabilities  4,223,571  4,115,568  4,167,408  4,173,320  4,016,104 
                 
Total stockholders’ equity  505,629  488,748  479,584  470,182  453,929 
                 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $4,729,200 $4,604,316 $4,646,992 $4,643,502 $4,470,033 
                 
Equity to assets ratio  10.69%   10.61%   10.32%   10.13%   10.15%
                 
Common shares outstanding  11,277,167  11,277,737  11,366,094  11,336,462  11,336,462 
Less: Restricted common shares not vested  56,553  57,956  57,956  49,676  50,510 
Common shares for book value determination  11,220,614  11,219,781  11,308,138  11,286,786  11,285,952 
                 
Book value per common share $45.06 $43.56 $42.41 $41.66 $40.22 
Less: Intangible assets per common share  6.80  6.88  6.90  7.01  7.10 
Tangible book value per common share (1)  38.26  36.68  35.51  34.65  33.12 
Closing market price  56.49  45.01  43.71  53.39  38.69 

(1)   Non-GAAP financial measure.

                 
Nonperforming asset data as of:    Sep. 30,    June 30,    Mar. 31,    Dec. 31,    Sep. 30, 
(dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 
                 
Nonaccrual loans $8,206 $6,680 $7,329 $5,922 $5,738 
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due      81     
Total nonperforming loans  8,206  6,680  7,410  5,922  5,738 
Other real estate owned (OREO)  3,842  3,865  3,791  3,814  4,981 
Personal property repossessed  21  23  60  40  83 
Total nonperforming assets $12,069 $10,568 $11,261 $9,776 $10,802 
                 
Total nonperforming assets to total assets  0.26%   0.23%   0.24%   0.21%   0.24%  
Total nonperforming loans to gross loans  0.21%   0.17%   0.20%   0.16%   0.16%  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans  663.38%   786.17%   692.79%   845.73%   856.08%  
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans  1.37%   1.36%   1.36%   1.34%   1.33%  
                 
Performing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty $24,340 $24,602 $24,848 $24,237 $29,300 


                
  For the three-month period ended
Quarterly Summary Income Statement Data: Sep. 30,    June 30,    Mar. 31,    Dec. 31,    Sep. 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)    2024 2024 2024 2023 2023
                
Interest income:                    
Cash equivalents $78 $541 $2,587 $1,178 $49
AFS securities and membership stock  5,547  5,677  5,486  5,261  5,084
Loans receivable  61,753  58,449  55,952  55,137  52,974
Total interest income  67,378  64,667  64,025  61,576  58,107
Interest expense:               
Deposits  28,796  27,999  27,893  25,445  20,368
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  160  125  128  126  72
FHLB advances  1,326  1,015  1,060  1,079  1,838
Subordinated debt  435  433  435  440  435
Total interest expense  30,717  29,572  29,516  27,090  22,713
Net interest income  36,661  35,095  34,509  34,486  35,394
Provision for credit losses  2,159  900  900  900  900
Noninterest income:               
Deposit account charges and related fees  2,184  1,978  1,847  1,784  1,791
Bank card interchange income  1,499  1,770  1,301  1,329  1,345
Loan late charges    170  150  146  113
Loan servicing fees  286  494  267  285  231
Other loan fees  1,063  617  757  644  357
Net realized gains on sale of loans  361  97  99  304  213
Net realized losses on sale of AFS securities      (807  (682  
Earnings on bank owned life insurance  517  498  483  472  458
Insurance brokerage commissions  287  331  312  310  263
Wealth management fees  730  838  866  668  795
Other noninterest income  247  974  309  380  287
Total noninterest income  7,174  7,767  5,584  5,640  5,853
Noninterest expense:               
Compensation and benefits  14,397  13,894  13,750  12,961  12,649
Occupancy and equipment, net  3,689  3,790  3,623  3,478  3,515
Data processing expense  2,171  1,929  2,349  2,382  2,308
Telecommunications expense  428  468  464  465  531
Deposit insurance premiums  472  638  677  598  550
Legal and professional fees  1,208  516  412  387  416
Advertising  546  640  622  392  465
Postage and office supplies  306  308  344  283  302
Intangible amortization  897  1,018  1,018  1,018  1,018
Foreclosed property expenses (gains)  12  52  60  44  (8
Other noninterest expense  1,715  1,749  1,730  1,852  1,963
Total noninterest expense  25,841  25,002  25,049  23,860  23,709
Net income before income taxes  15,835  16,960  14,144  15,366  16,638
Income taxes  3,377  3,430  2,837  3,173  3,487
Net income  12,458  13,530  11,307  12,193  13,151
Less: Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated               
to participating securities  62  69  58  53  57
Net income available to common shareholders $12,396 $13,461 $11,249 $12,140 $13,094
                
Basic earnings per common share $1.10 $1.19 $1.00 $1.08 $1.16
Diluted earnings per common share  1.10  1.19  0.99  1.07  1.16
Dividends per common share  0.23  0.21  0.21  0.21  0.21
Average common shares outstanding:               
Basic  11,221,000  11,276,000  11,302,000  11,287,000  11,286,000
Diluted  11,240,000  11,283,000  11,313,000  11,301,000  11,298,000


                 
  For the three-month period ended 
Quarterly Average Balance Sheet Data: Sep. 30,    June 30,    Mar. 31,    Dec. 31,    Sep. 30, 
(dollars in thousands)    2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 
                 
Interest-bearing cash equivalents $5,547 $39,432 $182,427 $89,123 $5,479 
AFS securities and membership stock  460,187  476,198  472,904  468,498  462,744 
Loans receivable, gross  3,889,740  3,809,209  3,726,631  3,691,586  3,645,148 
Total interest-earning assets  4,355,474  4,324,839  4,381,962  4,249,207  4,113,371 
Other assets  283,056  285,956  291,591  301,415  284,847 
Total assets $4,638,530 $4,610,795 $4,673,553 $4,550,622 $4,398,218 
                 
Interest-bearing deposits $3,416,752 $3,417,360 $3,488,104 $3,341,221 $3,122,803 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  12,321  9,398  9,398  9,398  9,398 
FHLB advances  123,723  102,757  111,830  113,519  167,836 
Subordinated debt  23,162  23,149  23,137  23,124  23,111 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3,575,958  3,552,664  3,632,469  3,487,262  3,323,148 
Noninterest-bearing deposits  531,946  539,637  532,075  572,101  600,202 
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  33,737  35,198  33,902  31,807  24,555 
Total liabilities  4,141,641  4,127,499  4,198,446  4,091,170  3,947,905 
                 
Total stockholders’ equity  496,889  483,296  475,107  459,452  450,313 
                 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $4,638,530 $4,610,795 $4,673,553 $4,550,622 $4,398,218 
                 
Return on average assets  1.07%   1.17%   0.97%   1.07%   1.20%
Return on average common stockholders’ equity  10.0%   11.2%   9.5%   10.6%   11.7%
                 
Net interest margin  3.37%   3.25%   3.15%   3.25%   3.44%
Net interest spread  2.75%   2.65%   2.59%   2.69%   2.92%
                 
Efficiency ratio  59.0%   58.3%   61.2%   58.5%   57.5%
 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                BANKING
                            
                            
                                DIVIDEND
                            
                            
                                earnings release
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data