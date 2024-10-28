Time Running Out: Three Weeks Left to Join JimStoppani.com's $25,000 Holiday Shred Challenge

Westlake Village, CA, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JimStoppani.com, a leading fitness and nutrition platform, announces that only three weeks remain for fitness enthusiasts to register for the highly anticipated 2024 Holiday Shred Challenge. This transformative 5-week workout program offers participants the chance to win a grand prize of $25,000 while achieving their fitness goals during the holiday season.

"The Holiday Shred Challenge combines the motivation of a substantial cash prize with a scientifically-designed workout program to help participants stay committed to their fitness journey during the traditionally challenging holiday period," said Mike McErlane, President of JimStopanni.com.

Program Highlights:

Duration: 5-week intensive workout challenge (Superman Workout)

Grand Prize: $25,000 for the overall winner

Expert-designed workout programs (easy to follow on our app)

Comprehensive support system

Community motivation and accountability (The Jym Army will motivate you)

The challenge is designed to help participants maintain their fitness momentum through the holiday season while competing for a life-changing grand prize. Interested participants must register within the next three weeks (by November 15th) to secure their chance at the $25,000 grand prize.

For complete program details and registration information, visit www.jimstoppani.com.

About JimStoppani.com:

Dr. Jim Stoppani is dedicated to providing science-based fitness and nutrition guidance to help individuals achieve their health and wellness goals. Through expert-designed programs and comprehensive educational resources, the platform has helped thousands of people transform their bodies and lives.

