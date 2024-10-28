Time Running Out: Three Weeks Left to Join JimStoppani.com's $25,000 Holiday Shred Challenge

Final countdown: Only 3 weeks left to join JimStoppani.com's Holiday Shred Challenge. Transform your body in 5 weeks for a chance to win $25,000. Join now!

Westlake Village, CA, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  JimStoppani.com, a leading fitness and nutrition platform, announces that only three weeks remain for fitness enthusiasts to register for the highly anticipated 2024 Holiday Shred Challenge. This transformative 5-week workout program offers participants the chance to win a grand prize of $25,000 while achieving their fitness goals during the holiday season.

"The Holiday Shred Challenge combines the motivation of a substantial cash prize with a scientifically-designed workout program to help participants stay committed to their fitness journey during the traditionally challenging holiday period," said Mike McErlane, President of JimStopanni.com.

Program Highlights:

  • Duration: 5-week intensive workout challenge (Superman Workout)
  • Grand Prize: $25,000 for the overall winner
  • Expert-designed workout programs (easy to follow on our app)
  • Comprehensive support system
  • Community motivation and accountability (The Jym Army will motivate you)

The challenge is designed to help participants maintain their fitness momentum through the holiday season while competing for a life-changing grand prize. Interested participants must register within the next three weeks (by November 15th) to secure their chance at the $25,000 grand prize.

For complete program details and registration information, visit www.jimstoppani.com.

About JimStoppani.com:

Dr. Jim Stoppani is dedicated to providing science-based fitness and nutrition guidance to help individuals achieve their health and wellness goals. Through expert-designed programs and comprehensive educational resources, the platform has helped thousands of people transform their bodies and lives.

Media Contact:
Jeff
Media Specialist
site-support@jimstoppani.com

