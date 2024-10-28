A House Where Anyone Is Unsafe Is Not a Home – Maze of Life Resource Center to Host Virtual Event on Domestic Violence & Mental Health





IRVING, Texas, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maze of Life Resource Center will sponsor a virtual event that will address an often-overlooked junction of two topics: the point at which domestic violence and mental health will intersect, inviting community involvement into the discussion. This conference will start on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 P.M. CST. Speakers along with personal testimonies will be presented to help better understand the mental health challenges that many times assist in domestic violence. The session will be led by Shalandria Ray, Community Liaison for Maze of Life Resource Center, who will oversee a panel comprised of mental health experts, advocates, and survivors.

The Maze of Life Resource Center is a resource organization with footprints in 20 states, committed to finding solutions for social issues through education, outreach, and support. The virtual panel helps listeners become more informed and involved on topics that bring sensitive discussions out into the open about challenges affecting communities across our country.

Prominent panelists brought key expertise.

Notable speakers in attendance include Angela Mayora, Prophetess Niomia Turner, Y. Tay Robson, B.S., and Shannon Lee. Each panelist will contribute valuable insight into how trauma, economic challenges, and social isolation are all contributing factors to long-term mental health issues of survivors of domestic violence. There will also be a time for questions from attendees, which will stimulate interaction and community participation.

Core themes include prevalence, coping mechanisms, and prevention.

This two-hour discussion will cover how domestic violence serves as a frustrating and psychologically devastating occurrence in the lives of survivors, especially with regard to depression, anxiety, and PTSD. As such, fortunately moving forward on the arc of the conversation, the panel will discuss those topics central to mental health advocacy, including:

Prevalence and Impact: Learners will outline common trends of mental health effects experienced among survivors of domestic violence, including the persistence of these issues if not addressed. Trauma, economic hardship, and lack of support are common exacerbating factors in many of these situations.

Coping Effectively: This section will also afford the opportunity to highlight the role of support networks, counseling, and therapy in recovery by providing practical strategies both for survivors and those supporting them.

The panelists are going to talk about early intervention, public awareness campaigns, and community-based solutions, and they intend to use this event to point out methods of recognizing as well as preventing domestic violence.

Diverse Populations and Unique Challenges

Understanding that not every person fits one-size-fits-all policies, the discussion will focus on unique needs to groups such as children, the elderly, those with disabilities, and members of the LGBTQ+ community. This web conference is a resource for those who’d need to better understand the connection between domestic violence and mental health, while learning ways to support survivors.

Guests will listen to experts but also people who have lived through such experiences, which will make this session informative and, at the same time, human.

A Nationally Supported Campaign of Awareness Building Operating throughout the country, Maze of Life Resource Center rapidly grew to offer services in community education, support, and recovery and is fast becoming one of the most trusted sources in mental health support and social services. With campaigns such as "A Community Conversation," Maze of Life extends its reach through partnerships with communities to facilitate a better-informed, more empathetic public. Maze of Life Community Liaison Shalandria Ray shared the following on behalf of the organization about what they hope comes from the event:

"Domestic violence and mental health are complex, deeply interconnected issues. We really hope this conversation creates a safe space for people to share, learn, and find resources that can make a real difference in their lives."

Information on Registration and Access

The event is free and open to all. To participate, attendees can sign up to receive access information by contacting:

Shalandria Ray

Community Liaison, Maze of Life Resource Center

E-mail: Shalandria@mazeoflifercenter.com

Or Click Here to Reserve > Domestic Violence and Mental Health: A Community Conversation

The virtual event at Maze of Life Resource Center utilizes open dialogue and practical strategies to enable communities to provide an atmosphere for healing, prevention, and awareness.

