Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. Announces June 30, 2024 Year End Filings

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. ("CSRI" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:SPI) (OTCBB:CSPUF) announces the release of its annual financial results for the year ended June 30, 2024, including the filing of its audited annual financial statements for the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2024, management discussion and analysis for the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2024 and Forms 51-101F1, F2 and F3.

Information regarding CSRI is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com or the Corporation's website at www.csri.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES INC.

"Louisa DeCarlo"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact: Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. Attention:

Louisa DeCarlo Telephone: (403) 618-2113 Email: louisa.decarlo@csri.ca



NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE