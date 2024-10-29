Transaction in Own Shares

29th October 2024

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:28th October 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:11,189
Lowest price per share (pence):741.00
Highest price per share (pence):775.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):752.9795

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,018,409 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,018,409 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON752.979511,189741.00775.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
28 October 2024 08:13:54107775.00XLON00307300578TRLO1
28 October 2024 08:29:37323771.00XLON00307315997TRLO1
28 October 2024 08:29:37110769.00XLON00307315998TRLO1
28 October 2024 08:29:40327767.00XLON00307316102TRLO1
28 October 2024 08:34:01107768.00XLON00307319579TRLO1
28 October 2024 08:38:39213765.00XLON00307323637TRLO1
28 October 2024 08:38:39224765.00XLON00307323638TRLO1
28 October 2024 08:54:32113762.00XLON00307338226TRLO1
28 October 2024 09:23:23329757.00XLON00307367582TRLO1
28 October 2024 09:23:44449755.00XLON00307367924TRLO1
28 October 2024 09:25:43220751.00XLON00307370157TRLO1
28 October 2024 09:25:43110751.00XLON00307370158TRLO1
28 October 2024 09:46:12113746.00XLON00307394470TRLO1
28 October 2024 09:46:1283746.00XLON00307394471TRLO1
28 October 2024 09:46:1229746.00XLON00307394472TRLO1
28 October 2024 09:46:12112746.00XLON00307394473TRLO1
28 October 2024 09:56:58107741.00XLON00307405288TRLO1
28 October 2024 09:56:5828741.00XLON00307405289TRLO1
28 October 2024 09:56:5879741.00XLON00307405290TRLO1
28 October 2024 09:56:58107741.00XLON00307405291TRLO1
28 October 2024 10:00:56212748.00XLON00307407396TRLO1
28 October 2024 10:51:521752.00XLON00307409061TRLO1
28 October 2024 11:10:5783751.00XLON00307409929TRLO1
28 October 2024 11:10:57180751.00XLON00307409930TRLO1
28 October 2024 11:10:57180751.00XLON00307409931TRLO1
28 October 2024 11:10:5748751.00XLON00307409932TRLO1
28 October 2024 11:10:574751.00XLON00307409933TRLO1
28 October 2024 11:10:57465751.00XLON00307409934TRLO1
28 October 2024 11:44:5510755.00XLON00307410718TRLO1
28 October 2024 11:46:2696755.00XLON00307410775TRLO1
28 October 2024 11:46:26115755.00XLON00307410776TRLO1
28 October 2024 11:46:26220753.00XLON00307410777TRLO1
28 October 2024 11:46:35330753.00XLON00307410779TRLO1
28 October 2024 11:46:35109753.00XLON00307410780TRLO1
28 October 2024 11:46:37101753.00XLON00307410781TRLO1
28 October 2024 11:46:379753.00XLON00307410782TRLO1
28 October 2024 11:46:48110753.00XLON00307410795TRLO1
28 October 2024 12:45:3110754.00XLON00307412035TRLO1
28 October 2024 12:59:50162756.00XLON00307412275TRLO1
28 October 2024 12:59:50178756.00XLON00307412276TRLO1
28 October 2024 12:59:55207755.00XLON00307412277TRLO1
28 October 2024 12:59:557755.00XLON00307412278TRLO1
28 October 2024 13:10:529755.00XLON00307412510TRLO1
28 October 2024 13:10:5210755.00XLON00307412511TRLO1
28 October 2024 13:13:3190755.00XLON00307412563TRLO1
28 October 2024 13:13:3119755.00XLON00307412564TRLO1
28 October 2024 13:21:30109754.00XLON00307412694TRLO1
28 October 2024 13:21:30109754.00XLON00307412695TRLO1
28 October 2024 13:21:30109754.00XLON00307412696TRLO1
28 October 2024 14:06:46112753.00XLON00307414538TRLO1
28 October 2024 14:06:46111753.00XLON00307414539TRLO1
28 October 2024 15:00:40330753.00XLON00307417570TRLO1
28 October 2024 15:00:40108753.00XLON00307417571TRLO1
28 October 2024 15:01:06322752.00XLON00307417612TRLO1
28 October 2024 15:01:06320750.00XLON00307417613TRLO1
28 October 2024 15:01:07320748.00XLON00307417614TRLO1
28 October 2024 15:09:2713748.00XLON00307418041TRLO1
28 October 2024 15:09:27309748.00XLON00307418042TRLO1
28 October 2024 15:09:27107748.00XLON00307418043TRLO1
28 October 2024 15:11:29210747.00XLON00307418078TRLO1
28 October 2024 15:11:29136747.00XLON00307418079TRLO1
28 October 2024 15:19:59107746.00XLON00307418541TRLO1
28 October 2024 15:21:32208745.00XLON00307418674TRLO1
28 October 2024 15:21:32104745.00XLON00307418675TRLO1
28 October 2024 16:01:55108749.00XLON00307420827TRLO1
28 October 2024 16:07:07266750.00XLON00307421115TRLO1
28 October 2024 16:07:07113750.00XLON00307421116TRLO1
28 October 2024 16:07:0716750.00XLON00307421117TRLO1
28 October 2024 16:08:05310749.00XLON00307421163TRLO1
28 October 2024 16:09:29323748.00XLON00307421233TRLO1
28 October 2024 16:09:29180748.00XLON00307421234TRLO1
28 October 2024 16:09:2926748.00XLON00307421235TRLO1
28 October 2024 16:19:54350749.00XLON00307422237TRLO1
28 October 2024 16:27:3298751.00XLON00307422958TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970