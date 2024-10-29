29th October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 28th October 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 11,189 Lowest price per share (pence): 741.00 Highest price per share (pence): 775.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 752.9795

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,018,409 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,018,409 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 752.9795 11,189 741.00 775.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 28 October 2024 08:13:54 107 775.00 XLON 00307300578TRLO1 28 October 2024 08:29:37 323 771.00 XLON 00307315997TRLO1 28 October 2024 08:29:37 110 769.00 XLON 00307315998TRLO1 28 October 2024 08:29:40 327 767.00 XLON 00307316102TRLO1 28 October 2024 08:34:01 107 768.00 XLON 00307319579TRLO1 28 October 2024 08:38:39 213 765.00 XLON 00307323637TRLO1 28 October 2024 08:38:39 224 765.00 XLON 00307323638TRLO1 28 October 2024 08:54:32 113 762.00 XLON 00307338226TRLO1 28 October 2024 09:23:23 329 757.00 XLON 00307367582TRLO1 28 October 2024 09:23:44 449 755.00 XLON 00307367924TRLO1 28 October 2024 09:25:43 220 751.00 XLON 00307370157TRLO1 28 October 2024 09:25:43 110 751.00 XLON 00307370158TRLO1 28 October 2024 09:46:12 113 746.00 XLON 00307394470TRLO1 28 October 2024 09:46:12 83 746.00 XLON 00307394471TRLO1 28 October 2024 09:46:12 29 746.00 XLON 00307394472TRLO1 28 October 2024 09:46:12 112 746.00 XLON 00307394473TRLO1 28 October 2024 09:56:58 107 741.00 XLON 00307405288TRLO1 28 October 2024 09:56:58 28 741.00 XLON 00307405289TRLO1 28 October 2024 09:56:58 79 741.00 XLON 00307405290TRLO1 28 October 2024 09:56:58 107 741.00 XLON 00307405291TRLO1 28 October 2024 10:00:56 212 748.00 XLON 00307407396TRLO1 28 October 2024 10:51:52 1 752.00 XLON 00307409061TRLO1 28 October 2024 11:10:57 83 751.00 XLON 00307409929TRLO1 28 October 2024 11:10:57 180 751.00 XLON 00307409930TRLO1 28 October 2024 11:10:57 180 751.00 XLON 00307409931TRLO1 28 October 2024 11:10:57 48 751.00 XLON 00307409932TRLO1 28 October 2024 11:10:57 4 751.00 XLON 00307409933TRLO1 28 October 2024 11:10:57 465 751.00 XLON 00307409934TRLO1 28 October 2024 11:44:55 10 755.00 XLON 00307410718TRLO1 28 October 2024 11:46:26 96 755.00 XLON 00307410775TRLO1 28 October 2024 11:46:26 115 755.00 XLON 00307410776TRLO1 28 October 2024 11:46:26 220 753.00 XLON 00307410777TRLO1 28 October 2024 11:46:35 330 753.00 XLON 00307410779TRLO1 28 October 2024 11:46:35 109 753.00 XLON 00307410780TRLO1 28 October 2024 11:46:37 101 753.00 XLON 00307410781TRLO1 28 October 2024 11:46:37 9 753.00 XLON 00307410782TRLO1 28 October 2024 11:46:48 110 753.00 XLON 00307410795TRLO1 28 October 2024 12:45:31 10 754.00 XLON 00307412035TRLO1 28 October 2024 12:59:50 162 756.00 XLON 00307412275TRLO1 28 October 2024 12:59:50 178 756.00 XLON 00307412276TRLO1 28 October 2024 12:59:55 207 755.00 XLON 00307412277TRLO1 28 October 2024 12:59:55 7 755.00 XLON 00307412278TRLO1 28 October 2024 13:10:52 9 755.00 XLON 00307412510TRLO1 28 October 2024 13:10:52 10 755.00 XLON 00307412511TRLO1 28 October 2024 13:13:31 90 755.00 XLON 00307412563TRLO1 28 October 2024 13:13:31 19 755.00 XLON 00307412564TRLO1 28 October 2024 13:21:30 109 754.00 XLON 00307412694TRLO1 28 October 2024 13:21:30 109 754.00 XLON 00307412695TRLO1 28 October 2024 13:21:30 109 754.00 XLON 00307412696TRLO1 28 October 2024 14:06:46 112 753.00 XLON 00307414538TRLO1 28 October 2024 14:06:46 111 753.00 XLON 00307414539TRLO1 28 October 2024 15:00:40 330 753.00 XLON 00307417570TRLO1 28 October 2024 15:00:40 108 753.00 XLON 00307417571TRLO1 28 October 2024 15:01:06 322 752.00 XLON 00307417612TRLO1 28 October 2024 15:01:06 320 750.00 XLON 00307417613TRLO1 28 October 2024 15:01:07 320 748.00 XLON 00307417614TRLO1 28 October 2024 15:09:27 13 748.00 XLON 00307418041TRLO1 28 October 2024 15:09:27 309 748.00 XLON 00307418042TRLO1 28 October 2024 15:09:27 107 748.00 XLON 00307418043TRLO1 28 October 2024 15:11:29 210 747.00 XLON 00307418078TRLO1 28 October 2024 15:11:29 136 747.00 XLON 00307418079TRLO1 28 October 2024 15:19:59 107 746.00 XLON 00307418541TRLO1 28 October 2024 15:21:32 208 745.00 XLON 00307418674TRLO1 28 October 2024 15:21:32 104 745.00 XLON 00307418675TRLO1 28 October 2024 16:01:55 108 749.00 XLON 00307420827TRLO1 28 October 2024 16:07:07 266 750.00 XLON 00307421115TRLO1 28 October 2024 16:07:07 113 750.00 XLON 00307421116TRLO1 28 October 2024 16:07:07 16 750.00 XLON 00307421117TRLO1 28 October 2024 16:08:05 310 749.00 XLON 00307421163TRLO1 28 October 2024 16:09:29 323 748.00 XLON 00307421233TRLO1 28 October 2024 16:09:29 180 748.00 XLON 00307421234TRLO1 28 October 2024 16:09:29 26 748.00 XLON 00307421235TRLO1 28 October 2024 16:19:54 350 749.00 XLON 00307422237TRLO1 28 October 2024 16:27:32 98 751.00 XLON 00307422958TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970