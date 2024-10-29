1300 Clients and Accelerating Growth: European Tech Scaleflex Unveils Visual Experience Platform to Disrupt $4.5B DAM Market

Since 2020, the company has reached 1300 clients. The release of the Visual Experience Platform is set to reshape the $4.5B market of Digital Asset Management (DAM) and AI Visual Enhancement markets solutions. The DAM market is expected to reach $16.2B dollars by 2032.1

PARIS, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With €2.5M in funding, France-founded solution provider Scaleflex introduces its new Visual Experience Platform (VXP).

Analysts expect the DAM market to reach a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) surpassing 17%2. Key drivers include increased adoption of cloud-based architecture and the integration of AI and machine learning for asset management.

"VXP answers our clients’ call for a single platform that goes beyond traditional DAM — facilitating content optimization, enrichment, and distribution. Our work with L-Commerce, an E. Leclerc subsidiary, France’s leading grocery retailer, is proof. We helped them process assets faster, at lower costs, boosting both scalability and web performance. Both are critical for eCommerce success,” says Emil Novakov, co-founder and CEO of Scaleflex.

VXP is a first-of-its-kind software in the DAM market, offering integrated functions tailored to marketing, digital, and IT teams :

Digital Asset Management , a single source of truth to reference and distribute visual assets (images, videos…)

, a single source of truth to reference and distribute visual assets (images, videos…) Visual AI -enhancement to automate tasks like Not safe for work moderation, enrichment, tagging and visual search (vector search)

-enhancement to automate tasks like Not safe for work moderation, enrichment, tagging and visual search (vector search) Web Portals to collaborate and share assets such as brand guidelines, marketing campaigns…

to collaborate and share assets such as brand guidelines, marketing campaigns… Dynamic Media Optimization transforming visuals to increase web performance

The composable VXP helps IT & business teams from enterprise & midmarket companies optimize billions of visual assets. Over 1300 clients benefit from the VXP modules, including Michelin, Hyundai, Rakuten, Grupo Piñero, SeLoger, or the European Space Agency.

The VXP’s intuitive interface can be used by marketing, digital, and communications teams. In addition, IT departments can leverage a full headless approach thanks to scalable APIs that easily integrate into existing systems, driving faster innovation.

“With a cloud-agnostic architecture built to scale and provide blazing-fast performance for our customers, our platform easily integrates with any system, including MACH-based architectures, providing businesses the agility to adapt and scale their visual stack,” says Julian De Maestri, co-founder and CTO of Scaleflex. “VXP is a next-gen composable solution.”

A fast-growing European Tech SaaS, Scaleflex provides comprehensive visual content management solutions. The company’s portfolio includes state-of-the-art tools that help business and IT teams maximize the value of their media assets, optimize content delivery, and improve digital experiences across the board. With a focus on performance, scalability, and innovation, Scaleflex is trusted by more than 1300 customers.

