CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Bid date, 2024-10-29
Auction date2024-10-29
Settlement date2024-10-30
Maturity Date2024-11-06
Nominal amount842 billion SEK
Interest rate3.25 %
Bid times09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Bids are made to phone number08-696 69 70
Confirmation of bids to e-mailrbcert@riksbank.se
The lowest accepted bid volume1 million SEK
The highest accepted bid volume842 billion SEK
Allocation Time10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term842 billion SEK
Expected excess liquidity at full allotment0 billion SEK

Stockholm, 2024-10-29