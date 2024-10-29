SCK (Super Calendered Kraft) Paper Research Report 2024: Pressure-Sensitive Labels and Release Liners Fueling Market Demand - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global SCK Paper Market (2024 Edition): Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast By Application, Basis Weight, Grade, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global SCK Paper Market was valued at USD 1.86 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2025-2030.



The SCK (Super Calendered Kraft) Paper market has experienced notable growth due to the increasing demand for release liners, advancements in paper manufacturing technologies, and the rising focus on sustainable packaging solutions. SCK paper is a type of super calendered paper with high smoothness and gloss, commonly used as a base paper for silicone coating in the production of release liners. The market is driven by the growing demand for pressure-sensitive labels, tapes, and other adhesive applications.



One of the primary drivers of the SCK Paper market is the expanding packaging industry, particularly the increasing use of pressure-sensitive labels. These labels are widely used in various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods, for branding, information, and security purposes. SCK paper provides an ideal substrate for release liners, offering excellent smoothness and consistent performance in label production.



The emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly packaging has also played a crucial role in the market's growth. SCK paper is made from renewable wood pulp, making it a biodegradable and recyclable option for release liners. The growing awareness of environmental issues and the shift towards sustainable packaging materials have increased the demand for SCK paper.



Advancements in paper manufacturing technologies have improved the quality and properties of SCK paper, making it suitable for a wide range of applications. These advancements include the development of high-performance coatings and treatments that enhance the paper's barrier properties, printability, and release characteristics.



Geographical Insights



Europe represent the largest market for SCK Paper, driven by a strong demand for pressure-sensitive labels, advanced paper manufacturing infrastructure, and a focus on sustainable packaging solutions. The United States is a key market, with significant demand for high-quality release liners in various industries.

