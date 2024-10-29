Cellular IoT Communication Module Research Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $161.29 Billion by 2030 with Focus on US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, India and South Korea

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cellular IoT Communication Module Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Module Type (2G/3G, 4G/5G, NB-IoT/Cat-M, Other Modules), By Component, By End-use, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market was valued at USD 41.43 Billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 161.29 Billion in 2030. The Global Cellular IoT Communication Module market showcased growth at a CAGR of 19.80% during 2020-2023.



The research report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030. The report analyses the Cellular IoT Communication Module Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, United Kingdom, France, China, Japan, India and South Korea).

Cellular IoT communication modules are in high demand due to the spread of IoT applications in a variety of industries, including smart cities, healthcare, agriculture, and automobiles. These modules offer a variety of IoT devices reliable and secure connectivity, enabling enterprises to collect, process, and use data instantly.



In the cellular IoT industry, collaborations are being encouraged by the growing ecosystem of IoT platforms, solutions providers, and system integrators. This is making it easier to design and implement integrated end-to-end solutions. Because of this, companies are investing more money on cellular IoT technologies in an effort to take advantage of emerging revenue sources.



The global market for cellular IoT connection modules is experiencing significant growth, with notable acceleration in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America and Europe are leading the adoption curve due to their early investments in IoT infrastructure and supportive regulatory environments. Meanwhile, the rapid expansion of telecommunications infrastructure and increasing IoT adoption across industries are propelling the growth in Asia Pacific.



The initial supply disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and concurrent trade conflicts led manufacturers to overorder modules and chipsets in 2021 and 2022, resulting in a surplus in the market. Despite this, technologies such as 5G and LTE Cat-1 bis are being shipped at substantial rates in the global IoT module and chipset market. The anticipated growth is fueled by the advent of intelligent and AI-enabled cellular IoT modules, which enable data processing and decision-making closer to or at the edge. Innovations in cellular technology, including 5G and LTE-M/NB-IoT, are facilitating the cost-effective implementation of IoT applications.

The increasing popularity of cellular IoT connection modules is driven by industry-specific applications such as proactive maintenance in manufacturing and remote patient monitoring in healthcare. Emerging markets offer significant growth opportunities for vendors of cellular IoT communication modules due to rising investments in IoT infrastructure and the growing demand for connected solutions.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Cellular IoT Communication Module Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Cellular IoT Communication Module Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, United Kingdom, France, China, Japan, India and South Korea).

The report presents the analysis of Cellular IoT Communication Module Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report analyses the Cellular IoT Communication Module Market By Module Type (2G/3G, 4G/5G, NB-IoT/Cat-M, Other Modules).

The report analyses the Cellular IoT Communication Module Market By Component (Hardware, Software).

The report analyses the Cellular IoT Communication Module Market By End-use (Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Retail, Other End-uses).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by type, by deployment and by end user industry.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Global Cellular IoT Communication Module Market

Company Profiles

Ericsson

Sequans Communications S.A.

MediaTek Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Texas Instruments

ZTE Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.

Sierra Wireless

Telit Cinterion

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Focus on Customization and Industry Specific Solutions

2.2 Expand Market Footprint by Forming Strategic Alliances and Partnerships



3. Global Cellular IoT Communication Module Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Cellular IoT Communication Module Market

3.2 Global IoT market breakdown by Region and End-use Industry, 2030F

3.3 Global Cellular IoT Communication Module Market: Dashboard

3.4 Global Cellular IoT Communication Module Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.5 Global Cellular IoT Communication Module Market: Market Value Assessment

3.6 Assessment Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cellular IoT Communication Module Market

3.7 Global Cellular IoT Communication Module Market Segmentation: By Module Type

3.7.1 Global Cellular IoT Communication Module Market, By Module Type Overview

3.7.2 Global Cellular IoT Communication Module Market Attractiveness Index, By Module Type

3.7.3 Global Cellular IoT Communication Module Market Size, By 2G/3G, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Cellular IoT Communication Module Market Size, By 4G/5G, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.5 Global Cellular IoT Communication Module Market Size, By NB-IoT/Cat-M, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.6 Global Cellular IoT Communication Module Market Size, By Other Modules, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8 Global Cellular IoT Communication Module Market Segmentation: By Component

3.8.1 Global Cellular IoT Communication Module Market, By Component Overview

3.8.2 Global Cellular IoT Communication Module Market Attractiveness Index, By Component

3.8.3 Global Cellular IoT Communication Module Market Size, By Hardware, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8.4 Global Cellular IoT Communication Module Market Size, By Software, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.9 Global Cellular IoT Communication Module Market Segmentation: By End-use

3.9.1 Global Cellular IoT Communication Module Market, By End-use Overview

3.9.2 Global Cellular IoT Communication Module Market Attractiveness Index, By End-use

3.9.3 Global Cellular IoT Communication Module Market Size, By Industrial, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.9.4 Global Cellular IoT Communication Module Market Size, By Healthcare, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.9.5 Global Cellular IoT Communication Module Market Size, By Consumer Electronics, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.9.6 Global Cellular IoT Communication Module Market Size, By Retail, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.9.7 Global Cellular IoT Communication Module Market Size, By Other End-uses, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)



4. Global Cellular IoT Communication Module Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3unqsf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.