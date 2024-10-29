FMCG Packaging Industry Research Report 2024: A Global $450+ Billion Market Fueled by Single-Serve and Resealable Options - Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global FMCG Packaging Market: Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast By Material Type, Application, Technology, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global FMCG Packaging Market valued at USD 450.12 Billion in 2023.



The Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Packaging market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by increasing consumer demand, advancements in packaging technologies, and the expanding application of innovative packaging solutions across various product categories. FMCG packaging includes materials and solutions used to package products such as food and beverages, personal care items, household goods, and pharmaceuticals. The market's expansion is primarily fueled by the need for durable, attractive, and sustainable packaging that enhances product appeal and protects goods during transportation and storage.



One of the primary drivers of the FMCG Packaging market is the growing consumer demand for convenience and sustainability. As lifestyles become busier, consumers seek packaging that is easy to use, transport, and dispose of. This trend has led to the development of single-serve packs, resealable bags, and other convenient packaging formats. Additionally, there is a rising awareness of environmental issues, prompting consumers to prefer packaging made from recyclable, biodegradable, and eco-friendly materials. The shift towards sustainable packaging solutions is driving innovation and growth in the FMCG packaging market.



Advancements in packaging technologies have significantly impacted the FMCG Packaging market, leading to the development of more efficient, attractive, and functional packaging solutions. Innovations such as smart packaging, which includes features like QR codes, RFID tags, and temperature indicators, enhance product traceability and consumer engagement. Improved materials and manufacturing processes have resulted in packaging that offers better barrier properties, extended shelf life, and enhanced visual appeal. These technological advancements ensure that FMCG packaging meets the evolving needs of both manufacturers and consumers, driving market growth.



The increased focus on product differentiation and brand visibility has significantly contributed to the growth of the FMCG Packaging market. Packaging plays a crucial role in attracting consumers and conveying brand values. Companies are investing in unique and eye-catching designs, premium materials, and advanced printing techniques to stand out on crowded retail shelves. The emphasis on creating memorable and impactful packaging experiences supports the demand for innovative and high-quality FMCG packaging solutions.



Furthermore, the rise of e-commerce and online shopping has bolstered the FMCG Packaging market. As more consumers purchase FMCG products online, there is a growing need for packaging that ensures products are delivered safely and in good condition. E-commerce packaging solutions are designed to be durable, tamper-proof, and protective, reducing the risk of damage during transit. The expanding e-commerce sector continues to drive the demand for specialized FMCG packaging that meets the unique requirements of online retail.



Segment Insights



By Material Type, the plastic packaging segment holds the largest market share, accounting for approximately 42.9% of the global FMCG Packaging market in 2023. The preference for plastic packaging is driven by its versatility, cost-effectiveness, and ability to provide excellent barrier properties and durability for a wide range of FMCG products.



Geographical Insights



Asia Pacific represents the largest market for FMCG Packaging in value terms, driven by high consumer spending, advanced packaging technologies, and a strong presence of FMCG manufacturers. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and expanding FMCG production capacities. Countries like China, India, and Japan are key players in the FMCG Packaging market, benefiting from large-scale manufacturing and growing consumer demand for packaged goods.

Competitive Positioning



Companies' Service Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of FMCG Packaging Market

Company Profiles

WestRock Company

Sonoco Products Company

Crown Holdings

Mondi Plc

Huhtamaki Oyj

Ball Corporation

Berry Global Inc.

Ardagh Group S.A.

Sealed Air Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Service Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Analyst Recommendations



3. Global FMCG Packaging Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global FMCG Packaging Market

3.2 FMCG Packaging Type Matrix

3.3 Global FMCG Packaging Market: Dashboard

3.4 Global FMCG Packaging Market: Market Size and CAGR, By Value, 2020-2030 (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.5 Global FMCG Packaging Market: Market Value Assessment

3.6 Assessment Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Global FMCG Packaging Market

3.7 Global FMCG Packaging Market Segmentation : By Material Type

3.7.1 Global FMCG Packaging Market, By Material Type Overview

3.7.2 Global FMCG Packaging Market Attractiveness Index, By Material Type (2025-2030)

3.7.3 Global FMCG Packaging Market Size, By Paper & Paperboard, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global FMCG Packaging Market Size, By Plastic, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.5 Global FMCG Packaging Market Size, By Glass, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.6 Global FMCG Packaging Market Size, By Metal, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.7 Global FMCG Packaging Market Size, By Other Material Types, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8 Global FMCG Packaging Market Segmentation : By Application

3.8.1 Global FMCG Packaging Market, By Application Overview

3.8.2 Global FMCG Packaging Market Attractiveness Index, By Application (2025-2030)

3.8.3 Global FMCG Packaging Market Size, By Food & Beverage, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8.4 Global FMCG Packaging Market Size, By Personal Care & Cosmetics, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8.5 Global FMCG Packaging Market Size, By Homecare & Products, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8.6 Global FMCG Packaging Market Size, By Other Applications, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.9 Global FMCG Packaging Market Segmentation : By Technology

3.9.1 Global FMCG Packaging Market, By Technology Overview

3.9.2 Global FMCG Packaging Market Attractiveness Index, By Technology (2025-2030)

3.9.3 Global FMCG Packaging Market Size, By Active Packaging , By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.9.4 Global FMCG Packaging Market Size, By Intelligent Packaging, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)



4. FMCG Packaging Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

