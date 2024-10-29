Surge in End of Year Gifts for Teachers in the United Kingdom Signifies Shift in Consumer Priorities - Tesco Came Out as Top Retailer to Purchase From for this Occasion

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Occasions Series: UK End of Year Gifts for Teachers 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The End of Year Gifts for Teachers 2024 report forms part of the Retail Occasions series and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of British consumers for end of year gifts for teachers. The report analyses the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.



The proportion of consumers buying end of year gifts for teachers this year has risen by 8.5% in 2024 to almost 25%. This was driven by gifting as shoppers prioritized this category over greeting cards.



Scope

Tesco came out on top for retailer to purchase from for this occasion

Contributing to a class fun was the most popular way of buying gifts for teachers, especially after a financially tough year.

Reasons to Buy

Understand what drives consumers to use a retailer for their purchases, such as convenience, value for money and delivery options, in order to maximise sales potential.

Use our in-depth consumer insight to learn which gift categories are shopped the most by consumers, to adapt ranges to current trends.

Use our average spend data to understand how much consumers are prepared to pay

Company Coverage:

Aldi

Amazon

ASDA

B&M

Card Factory

CO OP

Home Bargains

Lidl

Morrisons

Notonthehighstreet

Poundland

Sainsbury's

Tesco

Key Topics Covered:

Consumer Attitudes

Buying dynamics

End of year gifts for teachers spending Average spend Retailer selection

End of year gifts for teachers statements Gifts Buying dynamics Channel usage Store type Device usage Fulfillment Retailer selection Buying dynamics Cards & gift wrap Buying dynamics Channel usage Store type Device usage Fulfillment Retailer selection Buying dynamics

Methodology

