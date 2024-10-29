Medigene to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Planegg/Martinsried, October 29, 2024. Medigene AG (Medigene or the “Company”, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an oncology platform company focused on the research and development of T cell receptor (TCR)-guided therapies for the treatment of cancer, will attend BIO-Europe from November 4-6, 2024 in Stockholm as well as at the Investival Showcase Biotech, Heathcare, Medtech conference on November 18, 2024 in London. In addition, the Company will present at the Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum from November 25-27, 2024 in Frankfurt.

BIO-Europe 2024

https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope/?_gl=1*1qoi48c*_up*MQ..&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI_7j-_9KfiQMVcwgGAB3GfjujEAAYASAAEgKWwvD_BwE

Location: Stockholmsmässan- Stockholm, Sweden

Date / time: November 4-6, 2024

Members of Medigene’s Corporate Development team will be available for one-on-one meetings at the event which can be scheduled directly through the conference system. Alternatively please feel free to reach out directly Oscar Irvin-Sellers under O.Irvin-Sellers@medigene.com to schedule a meeting.

Investival Showcase Biotech, Heathcare, Medtech 2024

https://informaconnect.com/investival-showcase/

Location: Tobacco Dock, London, UK

Date / time: November 18, 2024

Corporate presentation- Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2024

https://www.eigenkapitalforum.com/en/

Location: Steigenberger Airport Hotel, Frankfurt, Germany

Date / time: November 25, 2024 / 2.05 pm – 2.40 pm local time

Presenter: Dr. Selwyn Ho, CEO

Members of Medigene’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings at the events. Please contact Julia von Hummel of MC Services at Julia.vonHummel@mc-services.eu to schedule a meeting at either one of the conferences.

--- end of press release ---

About Medigene AG

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing T cell receptor (TCR)-guided therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its End-to-End Platform generates optimal 3S (sensitive, specific and safe) T cell receptors with unique and distinctive attributes that are utilized in multiple therapeutic modalities, such as T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies, TCR-guided T cell engager therapies and TCR-natural killer cell therapies for both its in-house product pipeline and partnering.

Medigene’s lead TCR-T program MDG1015 is a potential best-in-class, TCR-T therapy to treat multiple solid tumor indications. The End-to-End Platform technologies enable armoring and enhancing of these T cells to overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME) and ensure the T cell drug product composition maximizes safety, efficacy and durability of response. Medigene’s MDG1015 received IND approval in Q3 2024 and is filing for CTA in Q4 2024. For more information, please visit https://medigene.com/

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

Medigene AG

Pamela Keck

Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01

E-mail: investor@medigene.com