Global Vegetable Powders Market to Reach USD 12 Billion by 2033, Shaping the Future of Organic and Natural Ingredients | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vegetable powders market share is expected to experience significant growth in the coming decade, rising from USD 7.2 billion in 2023 to an estimated USD 12.0 billion by 2033. With an anticipated CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033, the market is poised to benefit from changing consumer preferences, particularly toward clean-label, natural, and organic food products. The rising demand for vegan products, ready-to-eat meals, and the growing trend of using natural food preservatives are pivotal factors in driving this growth.

Vegetable powders available in various forms such as onion, tomato, corn, mushroom, and beans are being increasingly utilized in industries ranging from food & beverages to pharmaceuticals, further cementing their role in the evolving consumer landscape.

Market Demand and Growth Factors:

The vegetable powders market has witnessed a substantial rise in demand due to the following key factors:

Increased Use in Pharmaceuticals: The use of vegetable powders as natural supplements in the pharmaceutical industry has surged, attributed to their rich nutritional profiles and ease of digestion. Growing Vegan and Plant-Based Demand: With a global shift toward vegan and plant-based diets, vegetable powders offer an appealing option for both consumers and food manufacturers, driving the market forward. Rising Consumption of Clean-Label Products: Consumers today are increasingly opting for clean-label, organic, and non-GMO products. Vegetable powders, free from artificial ingredients, meet this demand, further enhancing their market appeal. Application in Ready-to-Eat (RTE) Foods: With the modern, fast-paced lifestyle, the demand for RTE meals and snacks has soared. Vegetable powders are frequently used in soups, sauces, gravies, and a variety of instant food products, making them a vital ingredient in the food service industry. Increased Use as Natural Food Preservatives: The growing need for natural preservatives over artificial additives has also contributed to the market's growth. Vegetable powders, with their flavor-enhancing properties and ability to maintain food consistency, have found widespread applications. Regional Demand Trends: North America dominates the global vegetable powders market, driven by its well-established food & beverage sector and increased consumption of processed and ready-to-eat food. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth due to increasing disposable incomes, rising demand for natural ingredients, and an improving standard of living.

“The Asia Pacific market's growth trajectory is fueled by increased disposable income and consumer preference for healthier, clean-label ingredients, positioning it as a key growth driver for global vegetable powder demand.” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Growing Application in Food & Beverage Sector:

The food and beverage industry accounts for the largest share of the vegetable powders market, with widespread use in sauces, soups, snacks, and baked goods. As consumers become more health-conscious, they demand products rich in vitamins and nutrients without compromising on taste or convenience. Vegetable powders, rich in essential nutrients, cater to this growing demand.

In addition, the increased consumption of conventional and organic snacks made from vegetable powders has helped fuel market growth. This is particularly true in developed regions such as North America and Europe, where clean-label and transparent ingredients are highly sought after.





Key Takeaways:

Innovative Product Launches to Meet Consumer Preferences: Major players in the market are heavily investing in R&D to create new and innovative vegetable powder products. Companies such as Frontier Co-Op have introduced tomato powder, which has wide applications in soups, pizza, salads, and more. These innovations provide investors with promising opportunities for growth. Fragmented Market with Room for Expansion: The vegetable powder market is highly fragmented, with both established players and new entrants competing to meet changing consumer preferences. Start-ups and companies entering the market with innovative, natural, and clean-label products can expect to carve out a significant share of the market in the coming years. Increased Use in Household and Food Services: The increased use of vegetable powders in household cooking and food services applications offers further potential for growth. In addition, the availability of vegetable powders in supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores enhances their accessibility to consumers globally. Opportunity in Emerging Markets: The fastest-growing region, the Asia Pacific, presents significant opportunities for investors looking to tap into the growing demand for clean-label and natural ingredients. Rising disposable incomes and an increasing preference for healthier food options in countries like China and India are expected to drive the market further. Growing Interest in Sustainability: As sustainability becomes a key focus for consumers and manufacturers, vegetable powders—made from dehydrated vegetables with minimal waste—are gaining traction. Investors looking to align their portfolios with sustainability trends will find the vegetable powders market an attractive proposition.



Key Players in the Market:

Some of the prominent players in the vegetable powders market include Frontier Co-Op, MRM, Garden of Life, Bluebonnet, Country Farms, Fit Miss, Buk Supplements, and Fresh Blends. These companies are adopting both organic and inorganic growth strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and product innovation, to expand their market presence.

Discover the Full Details in Our Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/vegetable-powders-market

Vegetable powders Segmentation

By Grade:

Feed Grade

Food Grade

By Vegetable:

Onion & Tomato

Corn

Mushroom

Beans

Others



By Application:

Thickener

Nutritional Enrichment

Flavour Enhancer



By End-Use:

Household

Food Service (Sauces, Soups, and Others)

Food and Beverage Products



By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others



By Region:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Russia, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and France)

South America (Brazil, Argentina)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia)



German Translation:

wird erwartet, dass der weltweite Marktanteil für Gemüsepulver in den kommenden zehn Jahren ein deutliches Wachstum verzeichnen wird, das von 7,2 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2023 auf geschätzte 12,0 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2033 steigen wird. Mit einer erwarteten CAGR von 5,3 % von 2023 bis 2033 ist der Markt bereit, von den sich ändernden Verbraucherpräferenzen zu profitieren, insbesondere in Bezug auf Clean-Label-, Natur- und Bio-Lebensmittel. Die steigende Nachfrage nach veganen Produkten, verzehrfertigen Mahlzeiten und der wachsende Trend zur Verwendung natürlicher Konservierungsstoffe sind entscheidende Faktoren für dieses Wachstum.

Gemüsepulver, die in verschiedenen Formen wie Zwiebeln, Tomaten, Mais, Pilzen und Bohnen erhältlich sind, werden zunehmend in Branchen eingesetzt, die von Lebensmitteln und Getränken bis hin zu Pharmazeutika reichen, was ihre Rolle in der sich entwickelnden Verbraucherlandschaft weiter festigt.

Marktnachfrage und Wachstumsfaktoren:

Der Markt für Gemüsepulver hat aufgrund der folgenden Schlüsselfaktoren einen erheblichen Nachfrageanstieg verzeichnet:

1. Zunehmende Verwendung in Pharmazeutika: Die Verwendung von pflanzlichen Pulvern als natürliche Nahrungsergänzungsmittel in der pharmazeutischen Industrie hat stark zugenommen, was auf ihre reichhaltigen Nährwertprofile und ihre leichte Verdauung zurückzuführen ist.

2. Wachsende Nachfrage nach veganen und pflanzlichen Lebensmitteln: Mit einer weltweiten Verschiebung hin zu veganer und pflanzlicher Ernährung bieten Gemüsepulver sowohl für Verbraucher als auch für Lebensmittelhersteller eine attraktive Option und treiben den Markt voran.

3. Steigender Verbrauch von Clean-Label-Produkten: Verbraucher entscheiden sich heute zunehmend für Clean-Label-, Bio- und gentechnikfreie Produkte. Pflanzliche Pulver, die frei von künstlichen Inhaltsstoffen sind, erfüllen diese Nachfrage und erhöhen ihre Marktattraktivität weiter.

4. Anwendung in verzehrfertigen (RTE) Lebensmitteln: Mit dem modernen, schnelllebigen Lebensstil ist die Nachfrage nach RTE-Mahlzeiten und -Snacks gestiegen. Gemüsepulver werden häufig in Suppen, Soßen, Soßen und einer Vielzahl von Fertigprodukten verwendet, was sie zu einem wichtigen Bestandteil in der Gastronomie macht.

5. Zunehmende Verwendung als natürliche Konservierungsstoffe für Lebensmittel: Der wachsende Bedarf an natürlichen Konservierungsstoffen gegenüber künstlichen Zusatzstoffen hat ebenfalls zum Wachstum des Marktes beigetragen. Pflanzliche Pulver mit ihren geschmacksverbessernden Eigenschaften und ihrer Fähigkeit, die Konsistenz von Lebensmitteln zu erhalten, haben weit verbreitete Anwendungen gefunden.

6. Regionale Nachfragetrends: Nordamerika dominiert den globalen Markt für Gemüsepulver, angetrieben von seinem gut etablierten Lebensmittel- und Getränkesektor und dem gestiegenen Konsum von verarbeiteten und verzehrfertigen Lebensmitteln. In der Zwischenzeit erlebt der asiatisch-pazifische Raum ein rasantes Wachstum aufgrund steigender verfügbarer Einkommen, einer steigenden Nachfrage nach natürlichen Inhaltsstoffen und eines sich verbessernden Lebensstandards.

"Der Wachstumskurs des asiatisch-pazifischen Marktes wird durch ein höheres verfügbares Einkommen und die Präferenz der Verbraucher für gesündere Clean-Label-Zutaten angetrieben, was ihn als wichtigen Wachstumstreiber für die weltweite Nachfrage nach Gemüsepulver positioniert." - sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights

Wachsende Anwendung im Lebensmittel- und Getränkesektor:

Die Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie macht den größten Anteil am Markt für Gemüsepulver aus, wobei die Verwendung in Soßen, Suppen, Snacks und Backwaren weit verbreitet ist. Da die Verbraucher immer gesundheitsbewusster werden, verlangen sie Produkte, die reich an Vitaminen und Nährstoffen sind, ohne Kompromisse bei Geschmack oder Komfort einzugehen. Pflanzliche Pulver, die reich an essentiellen Nährstoffen sind, decken diese wachsende Nachfrage.

Darüber hinaus hat der gestiegene Konsum von konventionellen und biologischen Snacks aus pflanzlichen Pulvern zum Marktwachstum beigetragen. Dies gilt insbesondere für entwickelte Regionen wie Nordamerika und Europa, wo Clean-Label- und transparente Inhaltsstoffe sehr gefragt sind.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse:

1. Innovative Produkteinführungen, um den Vorlieben der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden: Die Hauptakteure auf dem Markt investieren stark in Forschung und Entwicklung, um neue und innovative Gemüsepulverprodukte zu entwickeln. Unternehmen wie Frontier Co-Op haben Tomatenpulver eingeführt, das in Suppen, Pizza, Salaten und mehr breite Anwendung findet. Diese Innovationen bieten Anlegern vielversprechende Wachstumschancen.

2. Fragmentierter Markt mit Expansionsspielraum: Der Markt für Gemüsepulver ist stark fragmentiert, wobei sowohl etablierte Akteure als auch neue Marktteilnehmer miteinander konkurrieren, um den sich ändernden Verbraucherpräferenzen gerecht zu werden. Start-ups und Unternehmen, die mit innovativen, natürlichen und Clean-Label-Produkten auf den Markt kommen, können damit rechnen, in den kommenden Jahren einen signifikanten Marktanteil zu erobern.

3. Zunehmende Verwendung in Haushalten und Gastronomie: Die zunehmende Verwendung von Gemüsepulvern beim Kochen im Haushalt und in der Gastronomie bietet weiteres Wachstumspotenzial. Darüber hinaus verbessert die Verfügbarkeit von Gemüsepulvern in Supermärkten, Hypermärkten und Fachgeschäften deren Zugänglichkeit für Verbraucher weltweit.

4. Chancen in den Schwellenländern: Die am schnellsten wachsende Region, der asiatisch-pazifische Raum, bietet Anlegern, die von der wachsenden Nachfrage nach Clean-Label- und natürlichen Inhaltsstoffen profitieren möchten, erhebliche Chancen. Es wird erwartet, dass steigende verfügbare Einkommen und eine zunehmende Präferenz für gesündere Lebensmitteloptionen in Ländern wie China und Indien den Markt weiter antreiben werden.

5. Wachsendes Interesse an Nachhaltigkeit: Da Nachhaltigkeit für Verbraucher und Hersteller zu einem wichtigen Fokus wird, gewinnen Gemüsepulver, die aus dehydriertem Gemüse mit minimalem Abfall hergestellt werden, an Bedeutung. Anleger, die ihre Portfolios an Nachhaltigkeitstrends ausrichten möchten, werden den Markt für Gemüsepulver als attraktives Angebot empfinden.

Hauptakteure auf dem Markt:

Zu den prominenten Akteuren auf dem Markt für Gemüsepulver gehören Frontier Co-Op, MRM, Garden of Life, Bluebonnet, Country Farms, Fit Miss, Buk Supplements und Fresh Blends. Diese Unternehmen verfolgen sowohl organische als auch anorganische Wachstumsstrategien, einschließlich Fusionen, Übernahmen und Produktinnovationen, um ihre Marktpräsenz auszubauen.

Segmentierung von Gemüsepulvern

Nach Klasse:

Futterqualität

Lebensmittelqualität

Nach Gemüse:

Zwiebel & Tomate

Mais

Pilz

Bohnen

Andere



Nach Anwendung:

Verdickungsmittel

Anreicherung der Nährstoffe

Geschmacksverstärker



Nach Endverwendung:

Haushalt

Gastronomie (Soßen, Suppen und andere)

Lebensmittel- und Getränkeprodukte



Nach Vertriebskanal:

Supermarkt/Hypermarkt

Gemischte Läden

Fachgeschäfte

Online-Shops

Andere



Nach Region:

Nordamerika (USA, Kanada und Mexiko)

Europa (Russland, Großbritannien, Deutschland, Italien und Frankreich)

Südamerika (Brasilien, Argentinien)

Asien-Pazifik (Indien, China, Australien und der Rest des asiatisch-pazifischen Raums)

Naher Osten & Afrika (Saudi-Arabien)



Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

