Change in Innofactor Plc’s Executive Board

Innofactor Plc Stock Exchange Release, on October 29, 2024, at 12:35 Finnish time
Innofactor Plc’s CFO Antti Rokala has resigned from his position on October 29, 2024. During his notice period, Rokala will not have any work obligations.
Innofactor has initiated actions to hire a new CFO. In the interim, CEO Sami Ensio will assume the responsibilities of the CFO.
Espoo, October 29, 2024
INNOFACTOR PLC
Sami Ensio, CEO
