Welding and Cutting Equipment Market to expand at a CAGR of 5.4%, attaining a Valuation of USD 36.0 Billion - Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The welding and cutting equipment market (용접 및 절단 장비 시장) was valued at US$ 22.8 billion in 2022. A CAGR of 5.4% is projected from 2023 to 2031 , with US$ 36.0 billion expected by the end of the decade. As infrastructure ages, the repair and maintenance of existing infrastructure is becoming increasingly important across many industries.

Welding and cutting equipment are indispensable in repairing metal structures, equipment, and machinery. Welding and cutting tools are continuously required to maintain aging infrastructure, such as pipelines, bridges, and industrial facilities.

Economic development depends heavily on the manufacturing sector. With the expansion of industries wishing to meet consumer demand, autos, electronics, machinery, welding, and cutting equipment are in higher demand. A metal fabrication tool, an assembly line tool, or a machinery tool is essential for fabricating metal components, assembly lines, and manufacturing machinery.

For infrastructure maintenance, pipeline construction, and component fabrication, many companies in the energy sector rely primarily on welding and cutting procedures. Welding and cutting equipment are continuously needed as global energy demand grows and cleaner energy sources are adopted.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The welding equipment type segment is projected to account for the largest share of the market over the forecast period.

Manual operations are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

The growth rate in Europe and North America is predicted to remain strong during the forecast period.

Indirect sales are expected to hold the majority of the market share during the forecast period

Global Welding and Cutting Equipment Market: Growth Drivers

Infrastructure projects are in high demand worldwide as urbanization and industrialization increase. As these structures are constructed and maintained with welding and cutting equipment, the market for welding and cutting equipment will continue to grow.

The advancement of technology in welding and cutting equipment has contributed to greater precision, safety, and efficiency. The demand for advanced welding and cutting equipment increases as companies strive to stay competitive by adopting these innovative technologies.

Strict safety laws and environmental standards drive the adoption of advanced welding and cutting equipment. Manufacturers develop solutions to reduce fumes, sparks, and radiation exposure as industry standards are met. In addition to improving workplace safety, companies investing in modern equipment contribute to market growth.

Increased globalization and international trade offer welding and cutting equipment manufacturers an opportunity to expand their markets. In addition, globalization facilitates knowledge exchange and technology transfer in the industry, thereby driving innovation.

Global Welding and Cutting Equipment Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is rapidly industrializing, with notable expansion in the manufacturing sector seen in nations like China, India, and Southeast Asia. This expansion increases the demand for welding and cutting equipment in various industries, including automotive, construction, electronics, and shipbuilding.

Asia-Pacific nations invest significantly in infrastructure development to facilitate economic growth and urbanization. Labor-intensive cutting and welding procedures are involved in large-scale construction projects such as power plants, transit networks, and commercial buildings, thus increasing equipment requirements.

Asia Pacific is home to most automakers, including South Korea, China, Japan, and India. The need for welding and cutting equipment for automobile manufacturing processes such as body construction, assembly, and maintenance fuels demand in the region.

The shipbuilding industry is large worldwide, with major participants in South Korea, Japan, and China. Welding and cutting tools are necessary for building ships, offshore platforms, and marine infrastructure. In Asia Pacific, the market for welding and cutting equipment is growing as long as there is a strong need for marine vessels and offshore structures.

Global Welding and Cutting Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

Major manufacturers are progressively focusing on developing smart cutting and welding machines to increase their market share in welding and cutting equipment. The following players have been profiled by Transparency Market Research in the report:

ESAB

American Torch Tip

Ador Welding Limited

The Lincoln Electric Company

Arcon

EWM AG

Lorch Schweißtechnik GmbH

Cruxweld Industrial Equipments Pvt. Ltd.

Diffusion Engineers Limited

Gullco International

Key Developments

In September 2022, Bernard Centerfire-style GMAW consumables were available from American Torch Tip Co., providing welders with a fully OEM-compatible option. Several copper and brass contact tips are available in 11 sizes and shapes. A wide range of gas diffusers and nozzles made from copper or brass in 21 different shapes, sizes, and materials (large and slim) are available.

In March 2024, ESAB will embark on a 20-country Eurotour to showcase one of the world's most innovative mobile welding and cutting experiences. The ESAB Demobus, a mobile welding and cutting demonstration spanning over twenty European countries, will visit more than 100 cities by 2024. As part of the tour, which started in January, it will also visit Lithuania, France, Benelux, Italy, the UK, Ireland, Greece, Turkey, Southeast Europe, and Nordic countries in November.

Global Welding and Cutting Equipment Market: Segmentation

Type

Welding Equipment

Stick Welders

TIG Welders

MIG Welders

Stud Welders

Others (Multi-process Welders, Spot Welding, etc.)

Cutting Equipment

Plasma

Oxy-fuel

Laser Cutting

Others (Waterjet Cutting, Carbon Arc Cutting, etc.)

Operation

Manual

Semi-automatic

Automatic

Price

Low

Medium

High

Input Range (Voltage)

Up to 50

51 to 200

201 to 350

Above 350

Output Range (Amph)

Up to 50

51 to 150

151 to 250

Above 250

End Use

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Shipbuilding

Furniture

Others (Railways, Houseware, etc.)

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

