Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2024 and the Declaration of a Dividend

MONACO, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) ("Scorpio Tankers" or the "Company") today reported its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. The Company also announced that its board of directors (the "Board of Directors") has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of $0.40 per share.

Results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company had net income of $158.7 million, or $3.31 basic and $3.16 diluted earnings per share.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company had adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $87.7 million, or $1.83 basic and $1.75 diluted earnings per share, which excludes from net income (i) a $69.3 million, or $1.45 per basic and $1.38 per diluted share, gain on sales of vessels, (ii) a $2.8 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, gain on sale of a vessel within a joint venture, and (iii) a $1.1 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, fair value loss on financial assets measured at fair value.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company had net income of $100.4 million, or $2.01 basic and $1.93 diluted earnings per share.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company had adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $99.2 million, or $1.99 basic and $1.91 diluted earnings per share, which excludes from net income (i) a $6.0 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, write-off or acceleration of the amortization of deferred financing fees on certain lease financing obligations and related debt extinguishment costs, and (ii) a $7.1 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted share, gain on the sale of a vessel.

Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company had net income of $600.2 million, or $12.18 basic and $11.62 diluted earnings per share.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company had adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $482.6 million, or $9.79 basic and $9.34 diluted earnings per share, which excludes from net income (i) a $124.0 million, or $2.52 per basic and $2.40 per diluted share, gain on sales of vessels, (ii) a $2.8 million, or $0.06 per basic and $0.05 per diluted share, gain on sale of a vessel within a joint venture, (iii) a $1.1 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, fair value loss on financial assets measured at fair value, and (iv) a $8.1 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, write-off or acceleration of the amortization of deferred financing fees related to unscheduled debt and lease payments and debt extinguishment costs on certain lease financing obligations.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company had net income of $426.0 million, or $8.00 basic and $7.68 diluted earnings per share.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company had adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $428.1 million, or $8.04 basic and $7.72 diluted earnings per share, which excludes from net income (i) a $9.3 million, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share, write-off or acceleration of the amortization of deferred financing fees on certain lease financing obligations and related debt extinguishment costs, and (ii) a $7.1 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, gain on the sale of a vessel.

Declaration of Dividend

On October 28, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, with a payment date of December 13, 2024 to all shareholders of record as of November 22, 2024 (the record date). As of October 28, 2024, there were 50,525,001 common shares of the Company outstanding.

Summary of Third Quarter 2024 and Other Recent Significant Events

Below is a summary of the average daily Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") revenue (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) and duration of contracted voyages and time charters for the Company's vessels (both in the pools and outside of the pools) thus far in the fourth quarter of 2024 as of the date hereof (See footnotes to "Other operating data" table below for the definition of daily TCE revenue):

Pool and Spot Market Time Charters Out of the Pool Average Daily TCE Revenue Expected Revenue Days (1) % of Days Average Daily TCE Revenue Expected Revenue Days (1) % of Days LR2 $ 31,600 2,450 35 % $ 30,750 910 100 % MR $ 20,800 3,750 35 % $ 22,500 500 100 % Handymax $ 13,000 1,150 34 % N/A N/A N/A (1) Expected Revenue Days are the total number of calendar days in the quarter for each vessel, less the total number of expected off-hire days during the period associated with major repairs or drydockings. Consequently, Expected Revenue Days represent the total number of days the vessel is expected to be available to earn revenue. Idle days, which are days when a vessel is available to earn revenue, yet is not employed, are included in revenue days. The Company uses revenue days to show changes in net vessel revenues between periods.

Below is a summary of the average daily TCE revenue earned by the Company's vessels during the third quarter of 2024:

Average Daily TCE Revenue Vessel class Pool / Spot Time Charters LR2 $ 38,011 $ 30,872 MR $ 25,146 $ 21,824 Handymax $ 19,605 N/A

In October 2024, the Company entered into an agreement to sell its 2019 built scrubber fitted LR2 product tanker, STI Lily for $73.5 million. The sale is expected to close within the fourth quarter of 2024. This vessel was collateralized under the 2023 $1.0 Billion Credit Facility and the Company recently repaid $22.9 million of debt on this facility in anticipation of the closing of the sale. This debt repayment did not impact the undrawn amount of $288.2 million that is currently available under the revolving portion of this facility.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company entered into agreements to sell two 2014 built scrubber fitted MR product tankers, STI San Antonio and STI Texas City, for $42.5 million per vessel. These sales are expected to close within the fourth quarter of 2024. There will be no debt repayments as a result of these sales as (i) STI San Antonio was recently replaced by STI Memphis as collateral on the 2023 $225.0 million Credit Facility and (ii) STI Texas City was released from the collateral package on the 2023 $117.4 Million Credit Facility given the sufficient headroom under the leverage covenant with the six remaining collateralized vessels under the facility.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company invested $89.1 million for a passive, minority interest in DHT Holdings Inc. (“DHT”), a publicly traded crude tanker shipping company which owns a fleet of 28 Very Large Crude Carriers. The Company purchased 7,982,480 common shares in DHT, or 4.9% of the outstanding shares, in the open market at an average price of $11.17 per share during this period. This investment reflects the Company's constructive outlook in this sector.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company entered into a three-year time charter-out agreement for the 2018 built MR product tanker, STI Jardins, for $29,550 per day. This vessel is not scrubber-fitted and the time charter commenced in October 2024.

On July 29, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors replenished and increased the 2023 Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $400 million of the Company’s securities which, in addition to its common shares also consist of its Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025 (NYSE: SBBA).

In July 2024, the Company executed an agreement with the lenders on its 2023 $225.0 Million Credit Facility to convert the then $174.2 million outstanding balance on this facility from a term loan to a revolving credit facility. While the repayment schedule remains unchanged, this amendment gives the Company the flexibility to make unscheduled repayments that can be re-drawn in the future subject to a quarterly amortization profile.

In September 2024, the Company repaid the outstanding balance of $64.2 million on its BNPP Sinosure Credit Facility. The facility was collateralized by five vessels and bore interest at SOFR plus a blended margin (between the Commercial and Sinosure facilities) of 2.91% per annum.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company closed on the sales of six MR product tankers. The 2012 built vessels, STI Garnet, STI Onyx, STI Ruby, and STI Topaz, were sold for $142.5 million in aggregate to three separate buyers. The 2013 built vessel, STI Beryl (which is not scrubber fitted), was sold for $36.6 million and the 2015 built MR product tanker, STI Manhattan, was sold for $40.8 million. The Company did not make any debt repayments as a result of these sales as STI Garnet, STI Onyx, STI Ruby, STI Topaz, and STI Beryl were unencumbered at the time of the sales and STI Manhattan was replaced by STI Notting Hill as collateral for the 2023 $1.0 Billion Credit Facility.

Securities Repurchase Program

From July 1, 2024 through October 28, 2024, the Company repurchased 3,362,410 of its common shares in the open market at an average price of $73.34 per share under the 2023 Securities Repurchase Program. Since April 1, 2024, the Company has repurchased an aggregate of 4,049,064 of its common shares in the open market at an average price of $74.17 per share.

There is $208.9 million available under the 2023 Securities Repurchase Program as of October 28, 2024.

Diluted Weighted Number of Shares

The computation of earnings per share is determined by taking into consideration the potentially dilutive shares arising from the Company’s equity incentive plan. These potentially dilutive shares are excluded from the computation of earnings per share to the extent they are anti-dilutive.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company’s basic weighted average number of shares outstanding were 47,941,734 and 49,285,618, respectively. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company’s diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding were 50,150,721 and 51,644,038, respectively, which included the potentially dilutive impact of restricted shares issued under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Current Liquidity

As of October 25, 2024, the Company had $220.5 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $288.2 million of availability under the revolving portion of the 2023 $1.0 Billion Credit Facility. The sale of STI Lily is expected to close within the next two weeks. The sale price is $73.5 million and the debt related to this vessel of $22.9 million has already been repaid in anticipation of closing. The sales of STI Texas City and STI San Antonio are expected to close within the fourth quarter of 2024 for $42.5 million per vessel. There is no debt repayment associated with these sales.

Debt

The following table sets forth the unscheduled debt repayments that the Company recently completed.

Facility Repayment date Principal balance repaid (in millions) Vessels BNPP Sinosure Credit Facility Sept-24 $ 64.2 STI Park, STI Orchard, STI Elysees, STI Fulham, STI Hackney Total unscheduled repayments - Q3 2024 $ 64.2 2023 $1.0 Billion Credit Facility Oct-24 $ 22.9 STI Lily Total unscheduled repayments - Q4 2024 $ 22.9

Set forth below is a summary of the principal balances of the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of the dates presented:

In thousands of U.S. Dollars Outstanding Principal as of June 30, 2024 Outstanding Principal as of September 30, 2024 Outstanding Principal as of October 25, 2024 1 BNPP Sinosure Credit Facility (1) $ 64,212 $ — $ — 2 2023 $225.0 Million Credit Facility (2) 182,625 174,150 174,150 3 2023 $49.1 Million Credit Facility 43,318 42,164 42,164 4 2023 $117.4 Million Credit Facility 100,386 96,134 96,134 5 2023 $1.0 Billion Credit Facility (3) 374,128 374,128 351,213 6 2023 $94.0 Million Credit Facility 88,075 85,658 85,658 7 Ocean Yield Lease Financing 23,871 23,095 22,830 8 2021 Ocean Yield Lease Financing 55,166 53,691 53,194 9 Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025 70,571 70,571 70,571 Gross debt outstanding 1,002,352 919,591 895,914 Cash and cash equivalents 224,649 201,001 220,527 Net debt $ 777,703 $ 718,590 $ 675,387 (1) Refer to the preceding table for a description of unscheduled payment activity that has recently occurred. (2) In July 2024, the Company amended its 2023 $225.0 Million Credit Facility to convert this credit facility from a term loan to a revolving credit facility. The amendment gives the Company the flexibility to make unscheduled repayments on this facility that can be re-drawn in the future. As of October 25, 2024 there is $174.2 million outstanding on this facility and under the amendment, the outstanding and/or availability of the revolving credit facility will continue to amortize quarterly under the same schedule as the original term loan. (3) In October 2024, the Company gave notice on the 2023 $1.0 Billion Credit Facility to prepay $22.9 million of debt related to STI Lily in anticipation of the closing of the sale of the vessel. This debt repayment did not impact the undrawn amount of $288.2 million that is currently available under the revolving portion of this facility.

Set forth below are the estimated expected future principal repayments on the Company's outstanding indebtedness as of September 30, 2024, which includes principal amounts due under the Company's secured credit facilities, lease financing arrangements and Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025 (which also include actual scheduled payments made from October 1, 2024 through October 25, 2024):

In millions of U.S. dollars Repayments/

maturities of unsecured debt Vessel financings - maturities in 2024

and 2025, including announced prepayments (2) Vessel financings - scheduled repayments, in addition to

maturities in 2026 and thereafter Total (1) October 1, 2024 to October 25, 2024 $ — $ 22.9 $ 0.8 $ 23.7 Remaining Q4 2024 — — 17.8 17.8 Q1 2025 — — 18.5 18.5 Q2 2025 70.6 — 14.6 85.2 Q3 2025 — — 14.6 14.6 Q4 2025 — — 14.7 14.7 2026 and thereafter — — 745.1 745.1 $ 70.6 $ 22.9 $ 826.1 $ 919.6 (1) Amounts represent the principal payments due on the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of September 30, 2024. (2) Reflects the October 2024 prepayment of the 2023 $1.0 Billion Credit Facility in anticipation of the sale of STI Lily.

Drydock Update

Set forth below is a table summarizing the drydock activity that occurred during the third quarter of 2024 and the estimated expected payments to be made, and off-hire days that are expected to be incurred, for the Company's drydocks through 2024 and 2025:

Number of (3) Aggregate costs in millions of USD (1) Aggregate off-hire days (2) LR2s MRs Handymax Q3 2024 - actual $ 30.4 481 4 9 5 Q4 2024 - estimated 43.3 356 4 8 6 Q1 2025 - estimated 8.1 176 3 3 0 Q2 2025 - estimated 12.7 180 4 5 0 Q3 2025 - estimated 7.1 100 2 3 0 Q4 2025 - estimated 1.6 20 1 0 0 (1) These costs include estimated cash payments for drydocks. These amounts may include costs incurred for previous projects for which payments may not be due until subsequent quarters, or payments that are due in advance of the scheduled service and may be scheduled to occur in quarters prior to the actual drydocks. The timing of the payments set forth are estimates only and may vary as the timing of the related drydocks finalize. (2) Represents the total estimated off-hire days during the period for drydockings or major repairs, including vessels that commenced work in a previous period. (3) Represents the number of vessels scheduled to commence drydock. It does not include vessels that commenced work in prior periods but will be completed in the subsequent period. Additionally, the timing set forth in these tables may vary as drydock times are finalized.

Explanation of Variances on the Third Quarter of 2024 Financial Results Compared to the Third Quarter of 2023

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded net income of $158.7 million compared to net income of $100.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The following were the significant changes between the two periods:

TCE revenue, a Non-IFRS measure, is vessel revenues less voyage expenses (including bunkers and port charges). TCE revenue is included herein because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance irrespective of changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot voyages, time charters, and pool charters), and it provides useful information to investors and management. The following table sets forth TCE revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and 2023:

For the three months ended September 30, In thousands of U.S. dollars 2024 2023 Vessel revenue $ 267,986 $ 291,179 Voyage expenses (9,785) (1,985) TCE revenue $ 258,201 $ 289,194

TCE revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2024 decreased by $31.0 million to $258.2 million, from $289.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Overall, the average daily TCE revenue increased to $28,488 per vessel during the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $28,313 per vessel during the three months ended September 30, 2023. The average number of vessels was 104.8 during the three months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to 112.1 during the three months ended September 30, 2023. TCE revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2024 declined as compared to the same period in the previous year. This was mainly attributable to a decrease in the average number of vessels in the Company's fleet during each period. Additionally, a combination of seasonality, reduced product exports in certain regions, and competition from crude tankers added pressure to daily spot TCE rates during the third quarter of 2024. During the first half of 2024, daily spot TCE rates for the Company’s LR2 vessels benefited from strong global distillate demand and increasing ton miles as vessels re-routed around the Cape of Good Hope due to conditions in the Red Sea. The resultant spike in daily spot TCE rates on this route, coupled with weak demand for crude oil tankers, drew the attention of larger crude tanker owners (VLCCs and Suezmaxes) who underwent the costly process to clean the cargo tanks of their vessels and temporarily enter the clean trade. While LR2 daily TCE rates have improved as compared to the third quarter of 2023, the entry of crude vessels into the LR2 trade captured longer ton-mile clean tanker demand that would have otherwise gone to LR2s, consequently suppressing daily spot TCE rates for the Company’s LR2 vessels as compared to the second quarter of 2024. Additionally, seasonality and reduced refinery throughput attributable to lower refining margins led to decreased volumes from Asia and Europe, which had a negative impact on daily spot TCE rates earned by the Company's MR and Handymax vessels. TCE revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was impacted by extended refinery maintenance, lower refining margins, and a reduction in arbitrage opportunities, which all led to reduced refinery throughput and decreased volumes from major export regions. These conditions improved in the latter part of the quarter and daily TCE rates strengthened as a result. On a seasonally adjusted basis, demand for the Company's vessels during the third quarter of 2023 was supported by growing underlying consumption for refined petroleum products against the backdrop of low inventory levels and a modest newbuilding orderbook.

Vessel operating costs for the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased by $1.8 million to $80.9 million, from $79.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Overall, the average daily vessel operating costs increased to $8,395 per vessel for the three months ended September 30, 2024 from $7,669 per vessel for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was seen across all vessel classes, with the LR2 segment having the largest increase, which was driven by higher repairs and maintenance and spare parts costs, coupled with disruptions in trading patterns that have impacted the costs of sourcing and transporting spare parts.

Depreciation expense – owned or sale leaseback vessels for the three months ended September 30, 2024 decreased by $1.5 million to $45.5 million, from $47.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Depreciation - right of use assets also decreased by $4.1 million over the same period. This combined decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in the average number of owned vessels, which was 104.8 during the three months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to 112.1 during the three months ended September 30, 2023.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased by $5.3 million to $30.0 million, from $24.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 due to an increase in non-cash restricted stock amortization resulting primarily from grants made in the second quarter of 2024. The stock price on the dates of the grants is used as the fair value for the accounting of the awards under IFRS. The awards granted to employees vest ratably in years three, four and five following the initial grant.

Financial expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 decreased by $28.8 million to $20.9 million, from $49.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. This decrease was primarily attributable to the overall reduction in interest expense on debt and sale leaseback arrangements due to the Company's deleveraging efforts over the past twelve months. The Company's average indebtedness decreased to $1.0 billion during the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $2.0 billion during the three months ended September 30, 2023. Additionally: The Company recorded nominal debt extinguishment related costs during the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $6.0 million during the three months ended September 30, 2023. The amortization of deferred financing fees was $2.0 million during the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $1.9 million during the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Dividend income and fair value loss on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss, net includes $2.0 million of dividends received and an unrealized loss of $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 related to the investment in DHT. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company invested $89.1 million for a passive, minority interest in DHT, a publicly traded crude tanker shipping company which owns a fleet of 28 Very Large Crude Carriers. The Company purchased 7,982,480 common shares in DHT, or 4.9% of the outstanding shares, in the open market at an average price of $11.17 per share during this period.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share and share data 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Vessel revenue $ 267,986 $ 291,179 $ 1,039,982 $ 1,004,909 Operating expenses Vessel operating costs (80,943 ) (79,113 ) (238,335 ) (231,645 ) Voyage expenses (9,785 ) (1,985 ) (18,547 ) (10,998 ) Depreciation - owned or sale leaseback vessels (45,512 ) (47,016 ) (140,099 ) (129,704 ) Depreciation - right of use assets — (4,136 ) — (22,139 ) General and administrative expenses (29,991 ) (24,647 ) (97,188 ) (74,127 ) Gain on sales of vessels 69,306 7,127 123,961 7,127 Total operating expenses (96,925 ) (149,770 ) (370,208 ) (461,486 ) Operating income 171,061 141,409 669,774 543,423 Other (expenses) and income, net Financial expenses (20,883 ) (49,698 ) (91,204 ) (136,950 ) Financial income 2,859 6,071 12,977 14,615 Share of income from dual fuel tanker joint venture 3,706 2,544 6,552 4,940 Dividend income and fair value loss on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss, net 957 — 957 — Other income and (expenses), net 1,005 42 1,161 (20 ) Total other expense, net (12,356 ) (41,041 ) (69,557 ) (117,415 ) Net income $ 158,705 $ 100,368 $ 600,217 $ 426,008 Earnings per share Basic $ 3.31 $ 2.01 $ 12.18 $ 8.00 Diluted $ 3.16 $ 1.93 $ 11.62 $ 7.68 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 47,941,734 49,906,783 49,285,618 53,235,165 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 50,150,721 51,943,617 51,644,038 55,482,321 (1) The computation of diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, includes the effect of potentially dilutive unvested shares of restricted stock.





Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) As of In thousands of U.S. dollars September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 201,001 $ 355,551 Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 88,047 — Accounts receivable 169,893 203,500 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,632 10,213 Inventories 8,578 7,816 Assets held for sale 56,464 — Total current assets 535,615 577,080 Non-current assets Vessels and drydock 3,244,876 3,577,935 Other assets 59,485 65,440 Goodwill 8,197 8,197 Total non-current assets 3,312,558 3,651,572 Total assets $ 3,848,173 $ 4,228,652 Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 126,422 $ 220,965 Lease liability - sale and leaseback vessels 8,543 206,757 Accounts payable 32,553 10,004 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 74,441 72,678 Total current liabilities 241,959 510,404 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 699,537 939,188 Lease liability - sale and leaseback vessels 66,921 221,380 Other long-term liabilities — 3,974 Total non-current liabilities 766,458 1,164,542 Total liabilities 1,008,417 1,674,946 Shareholders' equity Issued, authorized and fully paid-in share capital: Share capital 760 745 Additional paid-in capital 3,143,101 3,097,054 Treasury shares (1,427,942 ) (1,131,225 ) Retained earnings 1,123,837 587,132 Total shareholders' equity 2,839,756 2,553,706 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,848,173 $ 4,228,652





Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited) For the nine months ended September 30, In thousands of U.S. dollars 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income $ 600,217 $ 426,008 Depreciation - owned or sale leaseback vessels 140,099 129,704 Depreciation - right of use assets — 22,139 Equity settled share based compensation expense 46,062 28,838 Amortization of deferred financing fees 7,714 4,491 Non-cash debt extinguishment costs 3,010 6,126 Net gain on sales of vessels (123,961 ) (7,127 ) Accretion of fair value measurement on debt assumed in business combinations 62 956 Fair value loss on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 1,091 — Share of income and gain on sale of vessel from dual fuel tanker joint venture (6,552 ) (4,940 ) Dividend from DHT Holdings, Inc. (2,047 ) — 665,695 606,195 Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) / decrease in inventories (762 ) 6,640 Decrease in accounts receivable 36,407 84,153 Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,419 ) (1,214 ) Decrease in other assets 1,600 2,549 Increase / (decrease) in accounts payable 16,733 (5,658 ) Decrease in accrued expenses (6,312 ) (12,998 ) 46,247 73,472 Net cash inflow from operating activities 711,942 679,667 Investing activities Net proceeds from sales of vessels 324,844 32,186 Distributions from dual fuel tanker joint venture 7,816 1,489 Investment in dual fuel tanker joint venture (1,937 ) — Investment in DHT Holdings, Inc. (89,137 ) — Dividend from DHT Holdings, Inc. 2,047 — Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments (owned and leased financed vessels) (54,324 ) (17,101 ) Net cash inflow from investing activities 189,309 16,574 Financing activities Debt repayments (794,232 ) (774,892 ) Issuance of debt 99,000 1,011,632 Debt issuance costs (340 ) (28,742 ) Principal repayments on lease liability - IFRS 16 — (399,485 ) Dividends paid (63,512 ) (39,072 ) Repurchase of common stock (296,717 ) (477,644 ) Net cash outflow from financing activities (1,055,801 ) (708,203 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (154,550 ) (11,962 ) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1, 355,551 376,870 Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, $ 201,001 $ 364,908





Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Other operating data for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted EBITDA(1) (in thousands of U.S. dollars except Fleet Data) $ 166,080 $ 200,284 $ 736,866 $ 721,897 Average Daily Results Fleet TCE per revenue day (2) $ 28,488 $ 28,313 $ 35,822 $ 32,631 Vessel operating costs per day (3) $ 8,395 $ 7,669 $ 8,047 $ 7,529 Average number of vessels 104.8 112.1 108.1 112.7 LR2 TCE per revenue day (2) $ 36,288 $ 29,856 $ 44,751 $ 37,509 Vessel operating costs per day (3) $ 9,043 $ 8,129 $ 8,860 $ 7,901 Average number of vessels 39.0 39.0 39.0 39.0 MR TCE per revenue day (2) $ 24,823 $ 28,587 $ 31,665 $ 30,218 Vessel operating costs per day (3) $ 8,092 $ 7,393 $ 7,639 $ 7,356 Average number of vessels 51.8 59.1 55.1 59.7 Handymax TCE per revenue day (2) $ 19,605 $ 22,875 $ 26,904 $ 29,292 Vessel operating costs per day (3) $ 7,705 $ 7,568 $ 7,380 $ 7,246 Average number of vessels 14.0 14.0 14.0 14.0 Capital Expenditures Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments (in thousands of U.S. dollars) $ 30,448 $ 3,556 $ 54,324 $ 17,101 (1) See Non-IFRS Measures section below. (2) Freight rates are commonly measured in the shipping industry in terms of time charter equivalent per day (or TCE per day), which is calculated by subtracting voyage expenses, including bunkers and port charges, from vessel revenue and dividing the net amount (time charter equivalent revenues) by the number of revenue days in the period. Revenue days are the number of days vessels are part of the fleet less the number of days vessels are off-hire for drydock and repairs. (3) Vessel operating costs per day represent vessel operating costs divided by the number of operating days during the period. Operating days are the total number of available days in a period with respect to vessels that are owned, operating under a lease financing arrangement, or bareboat chartered-in, before deducting available days due to off-hire days and days in drydock. Operating days is a measurement that is only applicable to vessels that are owned, operating under a lease financing arrangement, or bareboat chartered-in, not time chartered-in vessels.





Fleet list as of October 29, 2024 Vessel Name Year Built DWT Ice class Employment Vessel type Scrubber Owned and sale leaseback vessels 1 STI Brixton 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 2 STI Comandante 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 3 STI Pimlico 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 4 STI Hackney 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 5 STI Acton 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 6 STI Fulham 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 7 STI Camden 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 8 STI Battersea 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 9 STI Wembley 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 10 STI Finchley 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 11 STI Clapham 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 12 STI Poplar 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 13 STI Hammersmith 2015 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 14 STI Rotherhithe 2015 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 15 STI Duchessa 2014 49,990 — Time Charter (5) MR No 16 STI Opera 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR No 17 STI Texas City 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) (7) MR Yes 18 STI Meraux 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 19 STI San Antonio 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) (7) MR Yes 20 STI Venere 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 21 STI Virtus 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 22 STI Aqua 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 23 STI Dama 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 24 STI Regina 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 25 STI St. Charles 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 26 STI Mayfair 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 27 STI Yorkville 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 28 STI Milwaukee 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 29 STI Battery 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 30 STI Soho 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 31 STI Memphis 2014 49,990 — Time Charter (6) MR Yes 32 STI Gramercy 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 33 STI Bronx 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 34 STI Pontiac 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 35 STI Queens 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 36 STI Osceola 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 37 STI Notting Hill 2015 49,687 1B SMRP (2) MR Yes 38 STI Seneca 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 39 STI Westminster 2015 49,687 1B SMRP (2) MR Yes 40 STI Brooklyn 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 41 STI Black Hawk 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 42 STI Galata 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 43 STI Bosphorus 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR No 44 STI Leblon 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 45 STI La Boca 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 46 STI San Telmo 2017 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR No 47 STI Donald C Trauscht 2017 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR No 48 STI Esles II 2018 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR No 49 STI Jardins 2018 49,990 1B Time Charter (8) MR No 50 STI Magic 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 51 STI Mystery 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 52 STI Marvel 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 53 STI Magnetic 2019 50,000 — Time Charter (9) MR Yes 54 STI Millennia 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 55 STI Magister 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 56 STI Mythic 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 57 STI Marshall 2019 50,000 — Time Charter (10) MR Yes 58 STI Modest 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 59 STI Maverick 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 60 STI Miracle 2020 50,000 — Time Charter (11) MR Yes 61 STI Maestro 2020 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 62 STI Mighty 2020 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 63 STI Maximus 2020 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 64 STI Elysees 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 65 STI Madison 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 66 STI Park 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 67 STI Orchard 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 68 STI Sloane 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 69 STI Broadway 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 70 STI Condotti 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 71 STI Rose 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 72 STI Veneto 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 73 STI Alexis 2015 109,999 — MPL (4) LR2 Yes 74 STI Winnie 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 75 STI Oxford 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 76 STI Lauren 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 77 STI Connaught 2015 109,999 — Time Charter (12) LR2 Yes 78 STI Spiga 2015 109,999 — MPL (4) LR2 Yes 79 STI Kingsway 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 80 STI Solidarity 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 81 STI Lombard 2015 109,999 — Time Charter (13) LR2 Yes 82 STI Grace 2016 109,999 — Time Charter (14) LR2 Yes 83 STI Jermyn 2016 109,999 — Time Charter (15) LR2 Yes 84 STI Sanctity 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 85 STI Solace 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 86 STI Stability 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 87 STI Steadfast 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 88 STI Supreme 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 89 STI Symphony 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 90 STI Gallantry 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 91 STI Goal 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 92 STI Guard 2016 113,000 — Time Charter (16) LR2 Yes 93 STI Guide 2016 113,000 — Time Charter (17) LR2 Yes 94 STI Selatar 2017 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 95 STI Rambla 2017 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 96 STI Gauntlet 2017 113,000 — Time Charter (18) LR2 Yes 97 STI Gladiator 2017 113,000 — Time Charter (17) LR2 Yes 98 STI Gratitude 2017 113,000 — Time Charter (19) LR2 Yes 99 STI Lobelia 2019 110,000 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 100 STI Lotus 2019 110,000 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 101 STI Lily 2019 110,000 — SLR2P (3) (7) LR2 Yes 102 STI Lavender 2019 110,000 — Time Charter (20) LR2 Yes Total Fleet DWT 7,302,292





(1) This vessel operates in the Scorpio Handymax Tanker Pool, or SHTP. SHTP is operated by Scorpio Commercial Management S.A.M. (SCM). SHTP and SCM are related parties to the Company. (2) This vessel operates in the Scorpio MR Pool, or SMRP. SMRP is operated by SCM. SMRP and SCM are related parties to the Company. (3) This vessel operates in the Scorpio LR2 Pool, or SLR2P. SLR2P is operated by SCM. SLR2P and SCM are related parties to the Company. (4) This vessel operates in the Mercury Pool Limited, or MPL. MPL is operated by SCM. MPL and SCM are related parties to the Company. (5) This vessel commenced a time charter in October 2022 for three years at an average rate of $25,000 per day. (6) This vessel commenced a time charter in June 2022 for three years at an average rate of $21,000 per day. The daily rate is the average rate over the three-year period, which is payable during the first six months at $30,000 per day, the next six months are payable at $20,000 per day, and years two and three are payable at $19,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $22,500 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $24,000 per day. (7) The Company has entered into an agreement to sell this vessel which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. (8) This vessel commenced a time charter in October 2024 for three years at a rate of $29,550 per day. (9) This vessel commenced a time charter in July 2022 for three years at an average rate of $23,000 per day. The daily rate is the average rate over the three-year period, which is payable in years one, two, and three at $30,000 per day, $20,000 per day, and $19,000 per day, respectively. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $24,500 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $26,000 per day. (10) This vessel commenced a time charter in July 2022 for three years at a rate of $23,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $24,000 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $25,000 per day. If this second option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $26,000 per day. (11) This vessel commenced a time charter in August 2022 for three years at a rate of $21,000 per day. The daily rate is the average rate over the three-year period, which is payable during the first six months at $30,000 per day, the next six months are payable at $20,000 per day, and years two and three are payable at $19,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $22,500 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $24,000 per day. (12) In April 2023, STI Connaught replaced STI Goal on a time charter which initially commenced in August 2022 for three years at a rate of $30,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $32,000 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $34,000 per day. (13) This vessel commenced a time charter in September 2022 for three years at an average rate of $32,750 per day. The charterer has the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $34,750 per day. If this option is declared, the charterer has the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $36,750 per day. (14) This vessel commenced a time charter in December 2022 for three years at an average rate of $37,500 per day. The daily rate is the average rate over the three-year period, which is payable during the first six months at $47,000 per day, the next 6 months are payable at $28,000 per day, and years two and three are payable at $37,500 per day. (15) This vessel commenced a time charter in April 2023 for three years at a rate of $40,000 per day. The charterer has the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $42,500 per day. (16) This vessel commenced a time charter in July 2022 for five years at a rate of $28,000 per day. (17) This vessel commenced a time charter in July 2022 for three years at an average rate of $28,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $31,000 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $33,000 per day. (18) This vessel commenced a time charter in November 2022 for three years at an average rate of $32,750 per day. (19) This vessel commenced a time charter in May 2022 for three years at an average rate of $28,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $31,000 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $33,000 per day. (20) This vessel commenced a time charter in December 2022 for three years at an average rate of $35,000 per day.

Dividend Policy

The declaration and payment of dividends is subject at all times to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors. The timing and the amount of dividends, if any, depends on the Company's earnings, financial condition, cash requirements and availability, fleet renewal and expansion, restrictions in loan agreements, the provisions of Marshall Islands law affecting the payment of dividends and other factors.

The Company's dividends paid during 2023 and 2024 were as follows:

Date paid Dividend per common

share March 2023 $0.20 June 2023 $0.25 September 2023 $0.25 December 2023 $0.35 March 2024 $0.40 June 2024 $0.40 September 2024 $0.40

On October 28, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, with a payment date of December 13, 2024 to all shareholders of record as of November 22, 2024 (the record date). As of October 28, 2024, there were 50,525,001 common shares of the Company outstanding.

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns or lease finances 102 product tankers (39 LR2 tankers, 49 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 8.6 years. The Company has entered into agreements to sell three of its vessels (two MR tankers and an LR2 tanker), which are expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company's website www.scorpiotankers.com. Information on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Information to Non-IFRS Financial Information

This press release describes time charter equivalent revenue, or TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss, and adjusted EBITDA, which are not measures prepared in accordance with IFRS ("Non-IFRS" measures). The Non-IFRS measures are presented in this press release as we believe that they provide investors and other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. These Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Company believes that the presentation of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors or other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, because they facilitate the comparability and the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. In addition, the Company believes that TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in the Company’s industry. The Company’s definitions of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries.

TCE revenue, on a historical basis, is reconciled above in the section entitled "Explanation of Variances on the Third Quarter of 2024 Financial Results Compared to the Third Quarter of 2023". The Company has not provided a reconciliation of forward-looking TCE revenue because the most directly comparable IFRS measure on a forward-looking basis is not available to the Company without unreasonable effort.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income

For the three months ended September 30, 2024 Per share Per share In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount basic diluted Net income $ 158,705 $ 3.31 $ 3.16 Adjustments: Gain on sales of vessels (69,306 ) (1.45 ) (1.38 ) Gain on sale of vessel within joint venture (2,821 ) (0.06 ) (0.06 ) Fair value loss on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 1,091 0.02 0.02 Adjusted net income $ 87,669 $ 1.83 (1) $ 1.75 (1) (1) Summation difference due to rounding





For the three months ended September 30, 2023 Per share Per share In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount basic diluted Net income $ 100,368 $ 2.01 $ 1.93 Adjustments: Write-offs of deferred financing fees and debt extinguishment costs 5,999 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 Gain on sales of vessels (7,127 ) (0.14 ) (0.14 ) Adjusted net income $ 99,240 $ 1.99 $ 1.91





For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 Per share Per share In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount basic diluted Net income $ 600,217 $ 12.18 $ 11.62 Adjustments: Write-offs of deferred financing fees and debt extinguishment costs 8,072 0.16 0.16 Gain on sales of vessels (123,961 ) (2.52 ) (2.40 ) Gain on sale of vessel within joint venture (2,821 ) (0.06 ) (0.05 ) Fair value loss on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 1,091 0.02 0.02 Adjusted net income $ 482,598 $ 9.79 (1) $ 9.34 (1) (1) Summation difference due to rounding





For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 Per share Per share In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount basic diluted Net income $ 426,008 $ 8.00 $ 7.68 Adjustments: Write-offs of deferred financing fees and debt extinguishment costs 9,253 0.17 0.17 Gain on sales of vessels (7,127 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.13 ) Adjusted net income $ 428,134 $ 8.04 $ 7.72

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, In thousands of U.S. dollars 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income $ 158,705 $ 100,368 $ 600,217 $ 426,008 Financial expenses 20,883 49,698 91,204 136,950 Financial income (2,859 ) (6,071 ) (12,977 ) (14,615 ) Depreciation - owned or lease financed vessels 45,512 47,016 140,099 129,704 Depreciation - right of use assets — 4,136 — 22,139 Equity settled share based compensation expense 16,923 12,264 46,062 28,838 Gain on sales of vessels (69,306 ) (7,127 ) (123,961 ) (7,127 ) Gain on sale of vessel within joint venture (2,821 ) — (2,821 ) — Dividend income and fair value loss on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss, net (957 ) — (957 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 166,080 $ 200,284 $ 736,866 $ 721,897

