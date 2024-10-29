Multiomics Markets Report 2024-2029: Major Players, Products, Platforms, Applications, Market Dynamics, and Geographic Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multiomics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for multiomics is expected to grow from $2.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $5.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

The global market for multiomics for consumables is expected to grow from $1.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $3.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

The global market for multiomics for instruments is expected to grow from $629.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $1.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

This report covers the global market for multiomics segments based on products, platforms, applications, end-users, and regions. This research report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the multiomics market, including market estimations and trends through 2029. By geography, the market in this report is divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). For market estimates, data has been provided for 2023 as the base year, with forecasts for 2024 through 2029.

The therapeutics development process is witnessing significant transition toward a more comprehensive and holistic understanding of the disease microenvironment from a simplified and genomic-focused approach, thus creating a massive demand for multiomics technologies. Multiomics is a relatively emerging field with tremendous growth potential due to its promising applications. Established players have already entered the market by introducing multiomics products, software and services.

The multiomics market is set to gain momentum due to the adoption of multiomics technologies and products in various fields, including biomedical research and pharmaceutical development, coupled with increasing research investments, expanding applications across multiple sectors, collaborative initiatives, and technological advancements.

Major players, products, platforms, applications, market dynamics, and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. This report also examines various analytical frameworks such as PESTEL analysis, ESG analysis, competitive analysis, and strategic recommendations, which will aid the companies in devising their strategic plan of action.

The report includes:

51 data tables and 55 additional tables

An analysis of the current and future global markets for multiomics

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue forecasts for the global multiomics market, with market share analysis by product, type, platform, end-user, application and region

Discussion of the applications of multiomics in research studies such as analyzing many omics datasets, integrating data from genomes, transcriptomics, epigenetics, and proteomics. This in turn provides more precise information to identify causal alterations, and by exposing the etiology of the disease, can lead to the possible treatment options

Discussions of the market dynamics, opportunities, and challenges, as well as emerging technologies

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices of leading companies, their ESG rankings, and consumer attitudes

Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity, and venture funding

Profiles of the leading companies, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., QIAGEN N.V., and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Subsidiary of Danaher Corp.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

BD

Bruker

BGI

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

Qiagen

Revvity

Standard BioTools

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Technology Background

Omics Types

Various Multiomics Approaches and Applications

Technological Infrastructure and Data Integration

PESTEL Analysis

Political

Economic

Social

Technological

Environmental

Legal

Regulatory Landscape

Federal Regulation

CMS Regulation

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Regulation

U.S. Federal Trade Commission Regulation

Strategic Recommendations

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rapid Advances in Multiomics Research and its Applications

Favorable Funding Scenario for Multiomics Research Activities

Decrease in DNA-Sequencing Method Prices

Growing Prevalence of Cancer Generating Demand for Personalized Treatments

Promising Applications of Multiomics in the Drug Development Process

Market Restraints

Lack of Data Standardization

Market Opportunities

Expanding Single-Cell Multiomics Applications

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Artificial Intelligence in Multiomics

Companies in the Artificial Intelligence Multiomics Market

Advances in Single-Cell Omics and Multiomics

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Global Market for Multiomics by Product

Instruments

Consumables

Software and Services

Global Market for Multiomics by Platform

Genomics

Proteomics

Transcriptomics

Metabolomics

Other Platforms

Global Market for Multiomics by Application

Oncology

Immunology

Neurology

Cell Biology

Other Applications

Global Market for Multiomics by End User

Academic Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Clinical and Hospital Laboratories

Other End Users

Geographic Breakdown

Global Multiomics Market by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Top Players Ranking

Key Strategies Adopted by Players

Collaborations and Partnerships

New Product Launches

Expansions and Investments

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements

Patent Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Multiomics Market: ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

ESG Performance in Market

ESG Practices in the Multiomics Industry

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

