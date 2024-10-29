Multiomics Markets Report 2024-2029: Major Players, Products, Platforms, Applications, Market Dynamics, and Geographic Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multiomics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for multiomics is expected to grow from $2.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $5.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
- The global market for multiomics for consumables is expected to grow from $1.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $3.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
- The global market for multiomics for instruments is expected to grow from $629.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $1.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
This report covers the global market for multiomics segments based on products, platforms, applications, end-users, and regions. This research report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the multiomics market, including market estimations and trends through 2029. By geography, the market in this report is divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). For market estimates, data has been provided for 2023 as the base year, with forecasts for 2024 through 2029.
The therapeutics development process is witnessing significant transition toward a more comprehensive and holistic understanding of the disease microenvironment from a simplified and genomic-focused approach, thus creating a massive demand for multiomics technologies. Multiomics is a relatively emerging field with tremendous growth potential due to its promising applications. Established players have already entered the market by introducing multiomics products, software and services.
The multiomics market is set to gain momentum due to the adoption of multiomics technologies and products in various fields, including biomedical research and pharmaceutical development, coupled with increasing research investments, expanding applications across multiple sectors, collaborative initiatives, and technological advancements.
Major players, products, platforms, applications, market dynamics, and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. This report also examines various analytical frameworks such as PESTEL analysis, ESG analysis, competitive analysis, and strategic recommendations, which will aid the companies in devising their strategic plan of action.
The report includes:
- 51 data tables and 55 additional tables
- An analysis of the current and future global markets for multiomics
- Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the market size and revenue forecasts for the global multiomics market, with market share analysis by product, type, platform, end-user, application and region
- Discussion of the applications of multiomics in research studies such as analyzing many omics datasets, integrating data from genomes, transcriptomics, epigenetics, and proteomics. This in turn provides more precise information to identify causal alterations, and by exposing the etiology of the disease, can lead to the possible treatment options
- Discussions of the market dynamics, opportunities, and challenges, as well as emerging technologies
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices of leading companies, their ESG rankings, and consumer attitudes
- Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity, and venture funding
- Profiles of the leading companies, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., QIAGEN N.V., and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|149
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$5.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Company Profiles
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Beckman Coulter Inc. (Subsidiary of Danaher Corp.)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- BD
- Bruker
- BGI
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Illumina Inc.
- Qiagen
- Revvity
- Standard BioTools
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Technology Background
- Omics Types
- Various Multiomics Approaches and Applications
- Technological Infrastructure and Data Integration
- PESTEL Analysis
- Political
- Economic
- Social
- Technological
- Environmental
- Legal
- Regulatory Landscape
- Federal Regulation
- CMS Regulation
- U.S. Food and Drug Administration Regulation
- U.S. Federal Trade Commission Regulation
- Strategic Recommendations
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Rapid Advances in Multiomics Research and its Applications
- Favorable Funding Scenario for Multiomics Research Activities
- Decrease in DNA-Sequencing Method Prices
- Growing Prevalence of Cancer Generating Demand for Personalized Treatments
- Promising Applications of Multiomics in the Drug Development Process
Market Restraints
- Lack of Data Standardization
Market Opportunities
- Expanding Single-Cell Multiomics Applications
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Artificial Intelligence in Multiomics
- Companies in the Artificial Intelligence Multiomics Market
- Advances in Single-Cell Omics and Multiomics
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
Global Market for Multiomics by Product
- Instruments
- Consumables
- Software and Services
Global Market for Multiomics by Platform
- Genomics
- Proteomics
- Transcriptomics
- Metabolomics
- Other Platforms
Global Market for Multiomics by Application
- Oncology
- Immunology
- Neurology
- Cell Biology
- Other Applications
Global Market for Multiomics by End User
- Academic Research Organizations
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Clinical and Hospital Laboratories
- Other End Users
Geographic Breakdown
Global Multiomics Market by Region
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Top Players Ranking
- Key Strategies Adopted by Players
- Collaborations and Partnerships
- New Product Launches
- Expansions and Investments
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Agreements
- Patent Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in Multiomics Market: ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- ESG Performance in Market
- ESG Practices in the Multiomics Industry
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
