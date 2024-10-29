SeekOut Announces CHRO Council Workshop Series to Empower Talent Leaders

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeekOut , the leading Talent Intelligence Platform, today shared details of its upcoming CHRO Council Workshop Series, a virtual event series designed to equip HR and talent leaders with practical strategies to succeed in today’s competitive business environment. The five-part webinar series, created in partnership with SeekOut’s recently established CHRO Council, will deliver expert guidance to help companies build and execute talent strategies that promote workforce agility and support organizational longevity.

Drawing on the expertise of the CHRO Council members, the series will provide a hands-on learning experience, combining 30 minutes of guided instruction using a customized worksheet with a 30-minute interactive Q&A session in each session. Participants will have the opportunity to engage directly with industry experts who bring decades of experience from leadership roles in prominent companies. At the conclusion of the series, attendees will receive a comprehensive digital workbook compiling all five worksheets and key takeaways from each session, serving as a valuable resource for ongoing talent strategy development.

The SeekOut CHRO Council Workshop Series schedule includes:

“Given the rapid changes in the talent landscape, it's crucial for HR professionals to adapt and evolve their strategies,” said Bryce Winkelman, Chief Business and Revenue Officer at SeekOut. “Our CHRO Council Workshop Series is designed to provide actionable advice and insights that HR and talent leaders can immediately apply to today’s challenges and help their organizations prepare for the future.”

Registration for SeekOut’s CHRO Council Workshop Series is open now, with options to sign up for the full series or individual webinars. Each session is tailored to equip participants with the tools and knowledge needed to lead their organizations through transformation, elevate performance and thrive in a dynamic market.

To learn more and register, visit https://info.seekout.com/CHRO-council-workshop-series.html .