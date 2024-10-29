Beneficient to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XVII on October 30 in Los Angeles

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beneficient (Nasdaq: BENF) (“Ben” or the “Company”), a technology-enabled financial services holding company, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event XVII investor conference to be held October 28-30, 2024 in Los Angeles. As part of the conference, the Company will conduct a group presentation at 12:30 pm Pacific Time on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. To join the presentation online, please visit the webcast link available at https://shareholders.trustben.com/.

Additionally, Beneficient will host investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

Investors attending the conference in person may request meetings with Beneficient through LD Micro’s meeting portal or Beneficient's IR contact, mkreps@darrowir.com. Qualified investors who would like to attend the conference should contact registration@ldmicro.com.

About Beneficient

Beneficient (Nasdaq: BENF) – Ben, for short – is on a mission to democratize the global alternative asset investment market by providing traditionally underserved investors − mid-to-high net worth individuals, small-to-midsized institutions and General Partners seeking exit options, anchor commitments and valued-added services for their funds − with solutions that could help them unlock the value in their alternative assets. Ben’s AltQuote™ tool provides customers with a range of potential exit options within minutes, while customers can log on to the AltAccess® portal to explore opportunities and receive proposals in a secure online environment.

Its subsidiary, Beneficient Fiduciary Financial, L.L.C., received its charter under the State of Kansas’ Technology-Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institution (TEFFI) Act and is subject to regulatory oversight by the Office of the State Bank Commissioner.

For more information, visit www.trustben.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

