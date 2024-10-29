Quris-AI Acquires Nortis

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quris-AI (Quris), a leading Bio-AI company focused on revolutionizing the pharmaceutical drug development process, today announced the successful asset acquisition of Nortis, recently known as Numa Biosciences, Inc., and will be opening access to publicly funded data within its expansive microphysiology systems (MPS) database.

Quris-AI will integrate Nortis's pioneering Kidney-on-Chip technology, already vetted by the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) under the National Institutes of Health (NIH), with its Bio-AI platform. Nortis’s Kidney-on-Chip models, which set new standards for in-vitro drug testing and personalized medicine, will be combined with Quris-AI’s advanced machine learning models and patented patient-on-chip system that can predict a real human body’s reaction to drugs and eliminate potentially harmful drug candidates earlier in the drug development process.

“We are thrilled to incorporate Nortis's pioneering technology into the Quris-AI platform,” said Dr. Isaac Bentwich, Founder and CEO of Quris-AI. “This acquisition represents a powerful synergy between Nortis’s legacy of scientific excellence and Quris’s cutting-edge Bio-AI capabilities to significantly enhance the accuracy of drug safety predictions in both pre-clinical and clinical phases. We are dedicated to continuing to push the boundaries of drug safety prediction and personalized medicine, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes and advancing the future of healthcare.”

Quris will also continue Nortis's exploratory technology collaborations with research institutes, the FDA, and pharmaceutical companies to advance clinical research focused on kidney diseases. These efforts will help to further the understanding and treatment of kidney conditions while supporting Quris’s broader mission to improve drug safety prediction.

PHOTO CREDIT: NASA*.

PHOTO CAPTION: Nortis chip (now Quris-AI), fully functional at zero gravity.

*QURIS-AI is an independent company with no affiliation to or endorsements from NASA.

ABOUT QURIS-AI

Quris-AI, the world’s first Bio-AI clinical prediction platform, ensures the safety of new drugs. As the majority of drug candidates fail once they reach clinical testing, Quris-AI aims to transform traditional drug development processes with AI. The robust Quris-AI Bio-AI Clinical Prediction platform (30 granted and pending patents) delivers a tremendous step change in drug safety and efficacy prediction by simulating clinical trials to rapidly predict a real human body’s reaction to a drug. Its advanced machine learning and generative AI models are trained on highly predictive, proprietary data generated by its 3D physiologically relevant organ models, which use primary and genetically diverse stem-cell-derived tissue. Dual-headquartered in Boston and Israel and backed by strategic biotech and big data investors, Quris-AI is led by a proven team of AI and medical research powerhouses. For more information, visit www.quris.ai.

