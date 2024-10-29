Verde's assays of over 1,500m of drilling find rare earths up to 12,487 ppm TREO and 3,357 ppm MREO

SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verde AgriTech Ltd (TSX: “NPK”) (OTCQX: “VNPKF”) (“Verde” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce new significant results from its ongoing work to evaluate the presence of rare earths in historical diamond core drilling.

The Company has completed the reassaying of 3,640 meters across three distinct targets previously drilled for phosphate. On October 07, 20241, Verde disclosed results for 743 meters from the Nau de Guerra target, and today it announces results for an additional 1,5832 meters from the Balsamo target. In the coming weeks, the final results for the remaining 1,314 meters from the third target, Alto da Serra, will be reported. This rare earth initiative has been officially named the Man of War Project.

Key results from the latest drilling assays include:

12,487 ppm TREO and 3,357 ppm MREO (AP-BD-09 1m@ [20]).

3,667 ppm TREO and 827 ppm MREO (AP-ND-13 85m @ [18m]).

122 ppm DyTb (AP-ND-05 1m@ [27])3.



“We are excited by the continued positive results from the Balsamo target, which highlight the project's potential as a major source of high-grade magnetic and heavy rare earth elements,” said Cristiano Veloso, Verde’s Founder and CEO. “While our sole focus remains on low carbon fertilizers, it is hard not to get excited about the potential size and grade of this discovery. This could potentially be one of the world’s largest and most relevant rare earths discoveries outside of China."

The Company reanalyzed 13 drill holes in the mineralized zone of the Balsamo Target and results included4:

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Thickness

(m) TREO5

(ppm) MREO6

(ppm) Pr 6 O 11

(ppm) Nd 2 O 3

(ppm) Tb 4 O 7

(ppm) Dy2O3

(ppm) AP-BD-10

37 126 89 3.139 724 160 540 5 20 58 92 34 4.557 1.077 235 804 7 31 63 68 5 8.206 2.006 426 1.508 14 58 AP-BD-09

0 83 83 3.492 802 178 597 5 22 11 60 49 4.552 1.079 239 804 7 30 18 23 5 9.912 2.586 553 1.954 15 64 AP-BD-01

40 130 90 3.164 716 156 535 5 20 53 86 33 4.486 1.032 229 766 7 31 62 67 5 8.947 2.129 478 1.588 12 51 AP-BD-07

41 133 92 3.293 766 165 575 5 22 60 113 53 4.448 1.058 227 795 7 30 67 72 5 8.227 2.194 451 1.665 15 63 AP-BD-06

44 134 90 3.397 800 174 598 5 23 59 119 60 4.413 1.058 230 791 7 30 68 73 5 7.645 2.025 414 1.538 14 59 AP-BD-13

18 103 85 3.667 827 180 617 5 24 35 98 63 4.352 1.018 222 761 6 29 46 51 5 7.328 1.887 406 1.422 11 48 AP-BD-05

6 95 89 3.102 719 154 539 5 21 21 71 50 4.161 983 210 737 7 29 26 31 5 7.809 2.012 416 1.515 15 67 AP-BD-08

0 76 76 3.554 777 172 578 5 21 4 59 55 4.090 904 201 673 5 24 11 16 5 8.580 2.037 448 1.520 13 57 AP-BD-03

44 133 89 3.120 723 157 542 5 20 58 109 51 4.025 953 208 714 6 26 65 70 5 8.269 2.082 451 1.567 12 52 AP-BD-04

41 136 95 3.074 691 152 515 4 20 59 118 59 3.939 922 203 688 6 25 65 70 5 9.302 2.370 506 1.779 16 69 AP-BD-11

46 136 90 2.993 691 151 517 4 19 62 113 51 3.857 925 201 693 6 25 67 72 5 8.787 2.245 475 1.700 14 57 AP-BD-12

38 131 93 2.906 653 141 487 5 21 55 80 25 3.646 863 181 641 7 33 63 68 5 5.201 1.221 248 901 12 61 AP-BD-02

38 132 94 2.939 672 146 502 4 19 55 113 58 3.645 856 186 640 6 24 62 67 5 7.469 1.906 413 1.427 12 53



Verde has commissioned the preparation of a mineral resource report, to be completed in compliance with both NI 43-101 and Australian JORC standards. This independent report will allow the Company to maximize value for its shareholders as it explores potential alternatives to unlock the full potential of the project.

“Given the potential of this project and the substantial investment required for its development, the Board of Directors has decided that it should be advanced by an entity independent from the Company,” said Cristiano Veloso, Verde’s Founder and CEO. “This approach will allow Verde to remain focused on its core business of fertilizers, while maximizing the value of this rare earths discovery.”

For further technical details, the link below provides comprehensive information on the project’s location, geology, and full assay results for all rare earths elements: https://investor.verde.ag/events/investor-presentation-man-of-war-project/.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information reviewed, recommended data collection methodologies, and overseen by QP Volodymyr Myadzel. Dr. Myadzel, PhD in Geology and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), brings over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, resource modeling, and estimation of mineral deposits. His expertise spans the origin of mineralization and ore precipitation mechanisms across various geological environments. Dr. Myadzel has extensive experience in fieldwork, exploration, mineralogy, and petrography of metamorphic rocks and mineral deposits. He is also skilled in the preparation of core samples for analysis, sedimentology of alluvial and talus sediments, and the investigation of primary and secondary lithogeochemical dispersion patterns. His laboratory capabilities include transmitted-light microscopy and ore microscopy for petrography and ore mineralogy. Dr. Myadzel is a recognized Competent Person (CP) under the JORC Code and a Qualified Person (QP) under Canada’s NI 43-101 standards. He will serve as the Qualified Person for Mineral Resource estimation.

ABOUT VERDE AGRITECH

Verde AgriTech is dedicated to advancing sustainable agriculture through the innovation of specialty multi-nutrient potassium fertilizers. Our mission is to increase agricultural productivity, enhance soil health, and significantly contribute to environmental sustainability. Utilizing our unique position in Brazil, we harness proprietary technologies to develop solutions that not only meet the immediate needs of farmers but also address global challenges such as food security and climate change. Our commitment to carbon capture and the production of eco-friendly fertilizers underscores our vision for a future where agriculture contributes positively to the health of our planet.

For more information on how we are leading the way towards sustainable agriculture and climate change mitigation in Brazil, visit our website at https://verde.ag/en/home/ .

COMPANY UPDATES

CAUTIONARY LANGUAGE AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resources estimates reported by the Company were estimated in accordance with the Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards (May 10, 2014). These standards differ significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

This document contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements," are made as of the date of this document. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, expectations, or beliefs regarding future events. These statements include, but are not limited to:

(i) the potential quantity and grade of minerals identified in the Balsamo target area;

(ii) the potential for future exploration results to confirm mineralization across broader zones;

(iii) the completion of the mineral resource report, which is being prepared in accordance with both NI 43-101 and JORC standards, to validate the results obtained;

(iv) the Company’s ability to finance continued exploration and development activities for the Balsamo target;

(v) the estimated capital and operational costs associated with the continued development of the Balsamo project.

It is important to note that the Balsamo project is currently in the exploratory phase. The results reported here are preliminary and should not be considered definitive indicators of the project's viability. Further exploration work is required, and there is no guarantee that future drilling will confirm the presence of economically viable mineral reserves.

All forward-looking statements are based on Verde's or its consultants' current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by them and information currently available to them. The most significant assumptions are set forth above, but generally these assumptions include, but are not limited to:

(i) the presence and continuity of mineralization at the Balsamo target;

(ii) the successful completion of further exploratory work as planned;

(iii) the availability of financing to continue exploration activities.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions, and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These risk factors may be generally stated as the risk that the assumptions and estimates expressed above do not occur as forecast, but specifically include, without limitation: risks relating to variations in the mineral content within the material identified as Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves from that predicted; variations in rates of recovery and extraction; the geotechnical characteristics of the rock mined or through which infrastructure is built differing from that predicted; developments in world metals markets; risks relating to fluctuations in the Brazilian Real relative to the Canadian dollar; increases in the estimated capital and operating costs or unanticipated costs; difficulties attracting the necessary workforce; increases in financing costs or adverse changes to the terms of available financing, if any; tax rates or royalties being greater than assumed; changes in development or mining plans due to changes in logistical, technical, or other factors; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; risks relating to receipt of regulatory approvals; delays in stakeholder negotiations; changes in regulations applying to the development, operation, and closure of mining operations from what currently exists; the effects of competition in the markets in which Verde operates; operational and infrastructure risks; and the additional risks described in Verde's Annual Information Form filed with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com) for the year ended December 31, 2021. Verde cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to Verde, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Verde does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Verde or on our behalf, except as required by law.

1 Source: High grade ionic absorption clay magnetic rare earths mineralization found in Verde’s historical drill holes.

2 Awaiting delayed analysis results for the remaining 48 meters.

3 Refers to the sum of the oxides Dy₂O₃ + Tb₄O₇.

4 Oxide Conversion Factors: the conversion factors for rare earth oxides represent the multiplier used to convert the elements into their oxide forms. The conversion factors are as follows: Cerium Oxide (CeO₂) = 1.2284; Dysprosium Oxide (Dy₂O₃) = 1.1477; Erbium Oxide (Er₂O₃) = 1.1435; Europium Oxide (Eu₂O₃) = 1.1579; Gadolinium Oxide (Gd₂O₃) = 1.1526; Holmium Oxide (Ho₂O₃) = 1.1455; Lanthanum Oxide (La₂O₃) = 1.1728; Lutetium Oxide (Lu₂O₃) = 1.1372; Neodymium Oxide (Nd₂O₃) = 1.1664; Praseodymium Oxide (Pr₆O₁₁) = 1.2082; Samarium Oxide (Sm₂O₃) = 1.1596; Terbium Oxide (Tb₄O₇) = 1.1762; Thulium Oxide (Tm₂O₃) = 1.1421; Yttrium Oxide (Y₂O₃) = 1.2699; Ytterbium Oxide (Yb₂O₃) = 1.1387.

5 Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) refers to the sum of the oxides of rare earth elements, which include: Lanthanum Oxide (La₂O₃), Cerium Oxide (CeO₂), Praseodymium Oxide (Pr₆O₁₁), Neodymium Oxide (Nd₂O₃), Samarium Oxide (Sm₂O₃), Europium Oxide (Eu₂O₃), Gadolinium Oxide (Gd₂O₃), Terbium Oxide (Tb₄O₇), Dysprosium Oxide (Dy₂O₃), Holmium Oxide (Ho₂O₃), Erbium Oxide (Er₂O₃), Thulium Oxide (Tm₂O₃), Ytterbium Oxide (Yb₂O₃), Lutetium Oxide (Lu₂O₃), and Yttrium Oxide (Y₂O₃).

6 Magnetic Rare Earth Oxides (MREO) refers to the sum of the oxides of rare earth elements with magnetic properties, which include: Praseodymium Oxide (Pr₆O₁₁), Neodymium Oxide (Nd₂O₃), Terbium Oxide (Tb₄O₇), and Dysprosium Oxide (Dy₂O₃).