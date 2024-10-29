Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Business Analysis Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $959 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Adoption of Online Tutorials and How-to Guides

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing was estimated at US$791.3 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$959.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the DIY home improvement retailing market is driven by several factors. The increasing trend towards homeownership and the desire to personalize living spaces are primary drivers, as more people seek to invest in and enhance their homes. Economic factors, such as the rising cost of professional labor and materials, are encouraging more individuals to undertake projects themselves to save money. The proliferation of home improvement shows and online tutorials has also played a significant role, inspiring and educating consumers on how to tackle various projects.

Technological advancements that improve the shopping experience and provide access to a wider range of products are further propelling market growth. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge in DIY activities, as people spend more time at home and seek productive and fulfilling ways to improve their living environments. These factors collectively ensure robust growth in the DIY home improvement retailing market, meeting the evolving needs and preferences of a diverse consumer base.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Lumber & Landscape Management Products segment, which is expected to reach US$225.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.8%. The Tools & Hardware Products segment is also set to grow at 3.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $215.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.4% CAGR to reach $192.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 295 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $791.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $959.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.8% Regions Covered Global





MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Popularity of DIY Culture and Home Improvement Projects Propels Market Growth

Technological Innovations in DIY Tools and Materials Strengthen Business Case

Rising Adoption of Online Tutorials and How-to Guides Drives Market Expansion

Expansion of E-commerce Platforms and Online Retailers Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Increasing Focus on Home Renovation and Remodeling Spurs Market Dynamics

Impact of COVID-19 on Home-based Activities Accelerates Market Shift

Increasing Use of Social Media and Influencer Marketing Strategies Drives Market Adoption

Growth of DIY Workshops and Community Events Supports Market Growth

Innovations in Smart Home Technologies and Automation Enhance Market

Rising Disposable Income and Consumer Spending on Home Projects Boosts Market

Impact of Changing Demographics and Housing Trends on DIY Preferences Spurs Market

