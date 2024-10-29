CareMed Has Been Selected as a National Specialty Pharmacy Partner for Lecanemab-irmb (Leqembi®)

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareMed, a leading independent Specialty Pharmacy, has been selected by Eisai to be in the pharmacy network for Leqembi® (lecanemab-irmb). Leqembi is a humanized immunoglobulin gamma 1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody directed against aggregated soluble and insoluble forms of amyloid beta indicated for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Treatment with Leqembi should be initiated in patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage of disease, the population in which treatment was initiated in clinical trials.1

“CareMed welcomes the opportunity to partner with Eisai as a specialty pharmacy provider for Leqembi,” said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer. “We are proud to expand our portfolio with this important treatment option for patients with Alzheimer’s disease and remain committed to advancing treatment services and solutions that improve the quality of life for patients and their families.”

The FDA approval of Leqembi is based on the results of the Phase III (NCT03887455) clinical trial, which compared Leqembi to placebo in patients 50 to 90 years of age with early Alzheimer’s disease. The study randomized 1795 patients in a 1:1 ratio to receive either intravenous Leqembi or placebo. The primary end point was the change from baseline at 18 months in the score on the Clinical Dementia Rating–Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB). The trial demonstrated an adjusted least-squares mean change from baseline at 18 months of 1.21 with Leqembi and 1.66 with placebo (difference, −0.45; 95% confidence interval [CI], −0.67 to −0.23; P<0.001).2

The most common adverse reactions (at approximately 10% and higher incidence compared to placebo) of Leqembi were infusion-related reactions, amyloid related imaging abnormality-microhemorrhages, amyloid related imaging abnormality-edema/effusion, and headache.1

Please see the full Prescribing Information for Leqembi®.

About CareMed Specialty Pharmacy:

CareMed is an independent Specialty Pharmacy and clinical support services company. CareMed was founded to bring together the stakeholders involved in the chronic and rare disease treatment process and serve the specialized needs of patients, providers, hospitals, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. CareMed is headquartered in New Hyde Park, New York, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. It is accredited through URAC, ACHC, and NAPB as a Digital Pharmacy. For more information about CareMed, please visit CareMedSP.com.

Media Contact: Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer

Benito.Fernandez@Onco360.com | 516.640.1332

References: