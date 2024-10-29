United States Education Market Advisory: News, Insights & Trends Shaping the PreK-12 and College Markets

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Education Market Advisor " newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Education Market Advisor: News, Insights & Trends Shaping the Education Industry has been the pre-eminent source of business news and analysis for educational publishing and marketing for over 40 years. Each issue is tightly packed with news and alerts to upcoming adoptions, mergers and acquisitions and tested success strategies for PreK-12 and college markets. Our publication is relied upon by top executives and decision-makers at leading companies involved in the business of educational publishing.



The editorial team uses exclusive rankings of PreK-12, college and supplemental publishers by revenue and market share to benchmark publisher operations and help you evaluate and contrast them against each other.



The editors continually evaluate trends affecting the industry, assessing market opportunities, benchmarking performance among market leaders, and developing realistic, effective strategies for maximum short- and long-term growth among companies that provide instructional technology products and services.



With an emphasis on delivering a unique brand of metrics, analysis and short-and long-term perspective on events shaping the instructional materials industry, Education Market Advisor stands apart from other publications targeted to the educational publishing community.

Your subscription to Education Market Advisor will be delivered through the analyst's Knowledge Center platform.

The editorial mission is to thoroughly brief readers on the changes in demographics, enrollment and funding and how they will affect sales of core basal curriculum and technology products to schools and colleges. Subscribers to Education Market Advisor gain access to backstage looks at industry leaders and smaller publishers, insights into what's behind the latest textbook and software publisher alliances, and informed perspectives on strategies for non-adoption states.

Scope of coverage includes:

Core basal curriculum

Supplemental instructional materials and assessment

Supplemental materials

Publisher strategies and exclusive rankings

Enrollment and demographics

State and federal funding overviews

Legislative issues

Trends in Testing

New and evolving digital instructional technologies, platforms and tools

Company financial results and stock reports

Spotlight on state and district initiatives

Companies Featured

Accelerate Learning

ACT

Apex Learning

Adtalem

Akademos

Amplify

Barnes & Noble Education

Bedford

Boxlight

Cambium Learning

Capstone

Carnegie Learning

CatchOn

Curriculum Advantage

Curriculum Associates

Discovery Education

DreamBox Learning

Edmentum

Edsby

Google for Education

Freeman & Worth (Macmillan Learning)

Benchmark Education

Carnegie Learning

Cengage (including National Geographic Learning)

Chegg

The College Board

Coursera

Follett Higher Education

Global Education Grand Canyon education

Goodheart-Willcox

Great Minds

Hand2Mind

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Illuminate Education

Instructure/Canvas

Kahoot!

Kajeet

Kaltura

Learning Without Tears

McGraw Hill

Microsoft Education

NetDragon Websoft/Promethean/Edmodo

Newsela

OverDrive Education

Pasco Scientific

PBI Works

Pearson

Perfection Learning

PowerSchool

Renaissance

Safari Montage

Savvas Learning

Scholastic

School Specialty

Strategic Education

Stride

TCI

Turnitin

Vista Higher Learning

Weld North

VHS Learning

John Wiley & Sons

Zaner-Bloser

Zovio

2U

