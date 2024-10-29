Advanced Care Group Celebrates Successful Integration of New Staffing Solutions and Announces Further Expansion

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the success of our recent service expansions, Advanced Care Group is proud to announce new milestones in our healthcare staffing services. Following the introduction of dental office staffing, placements of Internationally Educated Nurses (IENs), and nurses for northern Canada, we have seen a significant positive impact on healthcare facilities across the nation.



Achievements:

- Dental Office Staffing: Since launching this service, we have successfully placed dental assistants and hygienists in key clinics in BC, improving patient care and operational efficiency in various practices.

- Internationally Educated Nurses (IEN) : Our partnership with certified immigration consultants has resulted in the smooth transition and upcoming placements of a number IEN’s in Canadian hospitals and nursing homes in various provinces. These professionals will be assisting with the critical staffing shortages.

- Northern Canada Nurse Placements: The imminent deployment of highly trained ER nurses and specialty-certified advanced practice nurses has been well-received by rural communities in northern Canada. Our teams will be supporting a number of remote health clinics, ensuring access to essential services in northern regions is enhanced.

New Partnerships and Future Growth:

As part of our ongoing mission to address healthcare staffing challenges, Advanced Care Group is thrilled to announce new partnerships with health care associations and hospital systems across Canada, further expanding our reach. These collaborations will enable us to offer additional services, including unique specialty nursing services, and bring more healthcare professionals to underserved areas. We currently are members of BC Care Providers Association, Alberta Continuing Care Association, Saskatchewan Manitoba Long Term Care Association, Ontario Long Term Care Association and Nova Scotia Long Term Care Association. Our hospital partners include health authority sites in BC, private long term care sites in Alberta, Ontario and Nova Scotia.

CEO Quote:

"These new developments mark a pivotal moment in our company’s growth. The success of our recent expansions is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative solutions to the healthcare industry. We are excited to continue building on this momentum by exploring more opportunities and deepening our collaborations across the healthcare spectrum. As we move forward, Advanced Care Group remains dedicated to creating more impactful partnerships and delivering top-quality healthcare professionals to all regions of Canada. We will provide further updates on our continued expansion and new service offerings in the coming months”, said Kris Stewart, Founder & CEO of Advanced Care Group.

About Advanced Care Group:

Advanced Care Group is a leading provider of healthcare staffing solutions, serving Canada, the USA, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. With over 125 years of combined nursing leadership and decades of industry experience, we specialize in connecting top healthcare professionals with institutions worldwide. Our AI-powered recruiting platform, combined with the expertise of our seasoned team, enables us to meet the critical staffing needs of hospitals and clinics across the globe.

Media Contact:

Kris Stewart

Founder & CEO of Advanced Care Group

(236) 420-6475

kris@acgroup.global

alternate media contact:

Roy Fleming

Chief Operating Officer of Advanced Care Group

236 420 - 6525

Roy@acgroup.global