Midaxo named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mergers and Acquisitions Software 2024 Vendor Assessment

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midaxo, the leading provider of software solutions for corporate development, today announced it has been named a Leader in the first IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mergers and Acquisitions Software 2024 Vendor Assessment. According to the IDC MarketScape report, “The platform enhances collaboration with role-based access, supports real-time analytics and AI-driven insights, and integrates with existing productivity tools, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, and IT. Midaxo aims to increase deal velocity and visibility, helping organizations manage complex transactions more efficiently and achieve consistent inorganic growth.”

“Midaxo is the cloud for corporate development to drive inorganic growth for their businesses.” said Jude McColgan, CEO Midaxo. Large and mid-sized companies rely on us to find, manage and close more deals. We are pleased to be named a Leader by the IDC MarketScape.”

Midaxo strengths:

Capabilities: Midaxo offers an impressive number of capabilities for a full end-to-end M&A process.

Road map: Midaxo has a robust road map that includes more capabilities on the horizon for a more thorough financial valuation and analysis but also AI-enhanced capabilities to help with automation and guidance.

Customer support: Customers noted customer support and service as being excellent.



"We have been using Midaxo since 2021 for the full M&A lifecycle: sourcing, closing and implementing deals,” said Joerg Windbichler, Executive Vice President of Acquisitions and Integrations at SoftwareOne, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider. “We have seen an impressive development of features over that time. We look forward to our continued collaboration and seeing even more capabilities supporting our M&A process".

About the IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Midaxo

Midaxo provides the most widely used work management solution for corporate development. Digitally transforming the transaction process, Midaxo Cloud leverages automation, AI, and machine learning to deliver accelerated inorganic growth while decreasing deal risk. The platform can be customized to fit the needs of each company to enable corporate development and M&A leaders to find, evaluate, and deliver inorganic growth with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Users of the M&A capabilities report identifying and managing 5x more targets, reducing diligence time by 50%, and accelerating time to value realization up to 40%. More than 500 Midaxo customers, including Banner Health, Daimler AG, Professional Services Co., and United Site Services, have closed over 5,000 transactions valued in excess of $1 trillion.

