ConnectWise Strengthens Cybersecurity Portfolio with SkyKick’s NIS2 Compliance and Cloud Security Alliance Certification

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the leading software company dedicated to the success of Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that SkyKick, a company it acquired in September 2024, has attained full adherence to the European Union's Network Information Security Directive (NIS2) and has been awarded the prestigious Cloud Security Alliance Level 2 certification.

These milestones reinforce ConnectWise and SkyKick’s commitment to cybersecurity and data protection, enabling MSPs to better serve customers in regulated markets, including the public sector and financial services. The recent acquisitions of SkyKick and Axcient enhance ConnectWise's ability to deliver compliant and secure solutions across the European Union, adhering to both the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and NIS2 regulations.

“Combining the power of SkyKick’s solutions with Connectwise and Axcient provides MSPs across the globe with unmatched cybersecurity and data protection,” said Gerard Doeswijk, Global Data Protection Officer at SkyKick. “The NIS2 compliance and Cloud Security Alliance certification further strengthen our offerings and reflect the shared vision of three industry leaders in providing the highest level of cybersecurity, data protection, and compliance.”

Together with the SkyKick and Axcient brands, these certifications extend ConnectWise’s leadership in providing comprehensive cybersecurity and data protection solutions. These offerings are tailored to meet the stringent demands of regulated markets, ensuring customers benefit from industry-leading compliance and security.

“NIS2 compliance is a critical milestone that enables us to accelerate growth in the European market,” said Patrick Beggs, Chief Information Security Officer at ConnectWise. “By harnessing the combined strengths of ConnectWise, Axcient, and SkyKick, we are equipped to not only meet but exceed the stringent cybersecurity and data protection standards in this region and across the globe. The certification reflects the company’s commitment to product innovation and quality, providing users with the confidence required to effectively manage modern cybersecurity challenges.”

As the demand for robust cybersecurity solutions continues to rise, achieving industry certifications becomes increasingly essential for companies operating in regulated markets. Eileen Sciarra, Vice President of Growth at the Cloud Security Alliance, underscored the importance of SkyKick's recent achievements. She stated, “SkyKick's Cloud Security Alliance Level 2 certification places them among only three other companies globally to receive this prestigious certification, alongside their Cloud Enabled Solutions seal for their Cloud Management Platform, Cloud Backup, and Security Manager services. It reflects their dedication to maintaining top cloud security standards.”

For more information, visit the Trust Centers for ConnectWise , SkyKick , and Axcient .

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the leading software company empowering managed service providers (MSPs) with the technology that runs small and midsized businesses (SMBs) worldwide. With over 40 years of commitment to partner success, ConnectWise delivers innovative software, services, and an open ecosystem of integrations that drive growth. The ConnectWise Asio™ platform offers unmatched scale and AI-backed automation to provide a comprehensive technology stack for MSPs, including PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection. Discover how ConnectWise is transforming the IT industry at connectwise.com.

Follow ConnectWise on LinkedIn , Facebook , and YouTube .

Contact Information: Inkhouse for ConnectWise