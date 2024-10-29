Jennifer Love Hewitt Partners with MakerPlace by Michaels on Exclusive Handmade Holiday Gift Guide

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MakerPlace by Michaels, the only online marketplace offering handmade goods, classes, and how-to’s from U.S.-based makers and artisans, today debuted an exclusive holiday gift guide featuring handmade products thoughtfully curated by beloved actress, mom, crafting enthusiast and self-described Holiday Junkie ™, Jennifer Love Hewitt.

With her exceptional eye for creativity, love of all things holiday, and passion for supporting small businesses, Hewitt handpicked a range of unique and thoughtful items that capture the warmth and spirit of the holiday season. From home décor, custom jewelry, personalized presents, and more, the MakerPlace x Jennifer Love Hewitt Handmade Holiday Gift Guide offers a wide array of high-quality handcrafted gifts for all kinds of recipients. Each item is lovingly created by U.S.-based artisans, designers and makers, ensuring that every purchase supports small businesses while spreading the joy of handmade craftsmanship.

“I’ve always felt that the most meaningful gifts are the ones with a personal touch, and there’s nothing more heartfelt than something handmade,” said Jennifer Love Hewitt. “Partnering with MakerPlace by Michaels is a way to share unique, beautiful gifts and support the small businesses and artisans who pour their passion into every piece. I hope these thoughtful pieces brighten your holiday season and bring joy to all who receive them.”

Jennifer’s Handmade Holiday Gift Guide Picks:

Committed to supporting U.S.-based small businesses, sellers on MakerPlace earn up to 33% more on every sale than on other online marketplaces due to MakerPlace’s low fees, free listings, and flexible membership options. To further support makers this holiday season, all items sold on MakerPlace will be discounted 30% off as part of a special Small Business Saturday promotion from November 28 through December 3. This holiday promotion comes at no cost to sellers, giving customers even more reason to shop small for holiday gifts and support MakerPlace artisans while helping sellers boost sales during this competitive shopping season.

“We are absolutely delighted to team up with Jennifer Love Hewitt, whose infectious passion for celebrating the holidays and deep appreciation for handmade artistry make her the ideal partner for our handmade holiday gift guide,” said Scott Bramble, Vice President at MakerPlace by Michaels. “Her unique vision and creativity will undoubtedly inspire consumers to discover unique gifts, shop small, and support talented artisans this holiday season.”

The MakerPlace x Jennifer Love Hewitt Handmade Holiday Gift Guide is shoppable on MakerPlace.com. With options for all tastes and budgets, this collection is the perfect way to discover and shop for one-of-a-kind, handcrafted gifts.

Shop the gift guide now at https://www.michaels.com/makerplace/gift-guide.

About MakerPlace by Michaels

MakerPlace by Michaels is the only online marketplace offering authentically handmade goods, classes, and how-to’s from independent U.S.-based makers and artisans. By providing the lowest fees, more ways to earn, free listings, and flexible membership options, MakerPlace is dedicated to supporting the handmade community as the best place for sellers and their customers. Shoppers can discover hundreds of thousands of unique, handmade treasures on MakerPlace across categories, including home décor, accessories, fine art, pets, and more. MakerPlace is part of The Michaels Companies, Inc. For more information, please visit https://www.michaels.com/makerplace.

