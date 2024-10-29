Tickets For 2025 Formula E Miami E-Prix on Sale Now

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will return to Miami for the first time since Season 1, debuting a brand-new location – Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Round 6 of the all-electric world championship will take place on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Andretti, DS PENSKE, and Kiro Race Co—among other teams—will be looking to put on a show for their home fans.

Spectators can enjoy a full day of family entertainment at the race, including live music performances, race simulators in the gaming arena, and much more.

Fans now have the chance to secure their spot for the Miami E-Prix, with tickets on sale starting Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

More information at www.fiaformulae.com . Tickets are available from Ticketmaster.com .



MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula E today announced that tickets for the Miami E-Prix on Saturday, April 12, 2025, will go on sale on Tuesday, October 29. They are available from Ticketmaster, with early bird pricing starting at $10 for children, $25 for young adults 16-25, and $35 for adults.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to Miami after the iconic location held the first Formula E race on US soil in the inaugural season. Formula E's last visit to Miami saw Andretti score a podium with Scott Speed, who remains the only American driver to stand on a Formula E podium.

The GEN3 Evo is set to stun the fans with wheel-to-wheel racing at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, a regular fixture on the NASCAR calendar. The venue has a rich racing heritage, making it the perfect destination for Formula E to introduce a new form of racing to Miami's sports-mad fans.

Developed by specialists from Formula E and the FIA, the latest GEN3 Evo edition marks a significant leap in electric racing technology. Its acceleration from 0-60mph is 30% faster than that of a current F1 car and 36% faster than that of the GEN3 car.

Alongside all the action on track, spectators will also have the chance to enjoy a full day of off-track entertainment for the whole family. The Fan Village - Formula E’s immersive fan festival at the heart of every E-Prix - will be back in full swing, offering live music, a gaming arena, and autograph opportunities with drivers.

Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E, said:

"It’s incredible to be returning to Miami for the first time since Season 1. The city has evolved so much, and so has Formula E, making this the perfect moment to reintroduce electric racing to a location with such a rich motorsports heritage and passion for entertainment. We’re excited to bring Formula E to the Homestead-Miami Speedway and create a memorable experience for both long-time fans and new ones alike.”

Antonio Felix Da Costa, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team and 2024 Hankook Portland E-Prix winner, said:

"Miami is a city with incredible energy, and I’m really looking forward to racing here again. After the success in Portland last season, I’m more motivated than ever to push for another big result for the US crowd. I'm excited to race at such an iconic track and give it everything for Porsche and the fans."

Spectators can now secure their spot for the 2025 Miami E-Prix. More information and tickets are available from Ticketmaster and www.fiaformulae.com

Fans in the US will be able to catch live race action exclusively on the Roku Channel on April 12, 2025, with highlights shown on CBS Sports Network.

About Formula E and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

As the world’s first all-electric FIA World Championship and the only sport-certified net zero carbon since inception, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings dramatic racing to the heart of some of the world’s most iconic cities, providing an elite motorsport platform for the world’s leading automotive manufacturers to accelerate electric vehicle innovation.

The Formula E network of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters, and host cities are united by a passion for the sport and belief in its potential to accelerate sustainable human progress and create a better future for people and the planet. www.FIAFormulaE.com

