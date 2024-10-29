Duck Creek Technologies Announces 2024 Partner of the Year Award Winners

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, today announced the winners of the company’s second annual Partner of the Year Awards. Accenture, Aggne Global, EY, Hexaware, LTIMindtree and Xceedance received Systems Integrator Partners awards, while Quadient and Verisk were named Solution Partners of the Year.

The awards recognize the power of partnerships and their role in driving success across the P&C and general insurance ecosystem. This year’s Systems Integrator Award winners include:

Accenture: recognized as the Value Creation Partner of the Year for helping our joint customers recognize value and see efficiencies through innovation. Accenture has consistently delivered high-quality solutions to customers in North America and is expanding into Asia-Pacific and Europe. Accenture has also invested heavily in creating specialized assets including a Duck Creek claims gen AI co-pilot.

recognized as the Value Creation Partner of the Year for helping our joint customers recognize value and see efficiencies through innovation. Accenture has consistently delivered high-quality solutions to customers in North America and is expanding into Asia-Pacific and Europe. Accenture has also invested heavily in creating specialized assets including a Duck Creek claims gen AI co-pilot. Aggne Global, a wipro company: received North America’s Systems Integrator Partner of the Year, which recognizes a partner who excels in joint go-to-market and delivering Duck Creek solutions to customers in North America and consistently exceeds delivery adherence standards. Aggne has proven instrumental in driving new sales and quality implementations meeting and exceeding Duck Creek’s best practices, Certified Resources, and overall project health across implementations.

received North America’s Systems Integrator Partner of the Year, which recognizes a partner who excels in joint go-to-market and delivering Duck Creek solutions to customers in North America and consistently exceeds delivery adherence standards. Aggne has proven instrumental in driving new sales and quality implementations meeting and exceeding Duck Creek’s best practices, Certified Resources, and overall project health across implementations. EY: named Partner of the Year: Advisory Services for successfully delivering implementation services for customers and providing invaluable regional Insurance Advisory expertise in markets outside of North America. EY continues to bring value to Duck Creek’s customers and prospects around the globe.

named Partner of the Year: Advisory Services for successfully delivering implementation services for customers and providing invaluable regional Insurance Advisory expertise in markets outside of North America. EY continues to bring value to Duck Creek’s customers and prospects around the globe. Hexaware: received the Emerging Partner of the Year, which recognizes an emerging Systems Integrator partner in the Duck Creek ecosystem for exhibiting an eagerness to build their best practices and jointly go-to-market with Duck Creek to serve our global customers. They have been awarded for teaming up with Duck Creek to showcase value in a new geography and partnering to provide local language and implementation support.

received the Emerging Partner of the Year, which recognizes an emerging Systems Integrator partner in the Duck Creek ecosystem for exhibiting an eagerness to build their best practices and jointly go-to-market with Duck Creek to serve our global customers. They have been awarded for teaming up with Duck Creek to showcase value in a new geography and partnering to provide local language and implementation support. LTIMindtree: received Partner of the Year: Digital Transformation which recognizes a partner who has excelled in helping Duck Creek customers move to the latest Duck Creek OnDemand solution suite and innovatively addressed common issues around migration and integration. LTIMindtree helped to migrate a variety of Duck Creek customers to the latest platform by introducing those innovative technology solutions.

received Partner of the Year: Digital Transformation which recognizes a partner who has excelled in helping Duck Creek customers move to the latest Duck Creek OnDemand solution suite and innovatively addressed common issues around migration and integration. LTIMindtree helped to migrate a variety of Duck Creek customers to the latest platform by introducing those innovative technology solutions. Xceedance: Recognized as International Partner of the Year. This award is given to a partner who excels in joint go-to-market activities, effectively delivers Duck Creek solutions to customers in emerging international markets and exceeds implementation standards. Xceedance has played a valuable role in helping Duck Creek secure a large insurer client in a new territory and has a highly successful implementation record.

This year’s Solution Partner Award winners include:

Quadient: recognized as Go-to-Market Solution Partner of the Year because they excelled in co-marketing with Duck Creek to generate increased demand and brand equity for both parties. They stood out amongst our solution partners for their creative marketing with Duck Creek both at Insurtech Connect 2023 and Formation 2024, driving significant interest amongst prospects, and their consistent presence at international Duck Creek events for three consecutive years.

recognized as Go-to-Market Solution Partner of the Year because they excelled in co-marketing with Duck Creek to generate increased demand and brand equity for both parties. They stood out amongst our solution partners for their creative marketing with Duck Creek both at Insurtech Connect 2023 and Formation 2024, driving significant interest amongst prospects, and their consistent presence at international Duck Creek events for three consecutive years. Verisk: awarded Solution Partner of the Year for its impact on integrations. Verisk, a leading global data analytics and technology provider, has the most integrations with Duck Creek of any solution partner. Verisk is one of the longest active solution partners with Duck Creek and continues to be a strong collaborator for innovation and go-to-market strategy across multiple Duck Creek products.

“Our partner ecosystem is an essential element in enabling Duck Creek to continue to deliver solutions that are reimagining the future of insurance,” said Mike Jackowski, Chief Executive Officer, Duck Creek Technologies. “Together, we are accelerating innovation in the insurance industry by providing top-tier cloud-based solutions paired with exceptional services. We value all our partners and celebrate their contributions and accomplishments.”

For more information about these award-winning Duck Creek partners, visit https://www.duckcreek.com/partner/ and these partner websites:

Systems Integrator award winners:

Accenture

Aggne

EY

Hexaware

LTIMindtree

Xceedance

Solution Partner award winners:

Quadient

Verisk

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X.

Media Contacts:

Marianne Dempsey/Tara Stred

duckcreek@threeringsinc.com