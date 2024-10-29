Deutsche Aircraft showcases the efficient and profitable 40-seater D328eco™ regional turboprop at the 2024 ATAC Conference in Vancouver

Vancouver, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German aircraft manufacturer Deutsche Aircraft will attend the 2024 Air Transport Association of Canada (ATAC) Conference, held in Vancouver from 5–7 November. This annual event brings together aviation professionals to discuss the future of air travel, with a focus on solutions for regional connectivity across Canada.

During the conference, Deutsche Aircraft will promote the 40-seater D328eco turboprop. The outstanding operational capabilities and economics of this next-generation aircraft make it ideal for connecting smaller airports to larger cities, enabling it to feed the main hubs of Air Canada and WestJet from other regional centres. In addition, its efficiency and range allows it to reliably serve the remote regions of British Columbia, Quebec and the Northwest Territories.

With its short takeoff and landing (STOL) capabilities, a 30,000ft ceiling, and the ability to operate on unpaved runways, the D328eco is suited to handle extreme weather conditions and challenging terrain. Its versatile design allows for quick conversions between passenger, cargo, medical evacuation, and firefighting configurations, making it a valuable asset for operators across Canada.

Furthermore, the D328eco also aligns with Canada’s ambitious sustainability goals. significantly reducing the carbon footprint of regional air travel through fuel-efficient engines that are compatible with Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

The Deutsche Aircraft team invites attendees to visit booth #310 during the ATAC Conference. Sales Director, Nils Heuer, will be available for interviews during the event to discuss how the D328eco can help advance connectivity and boost economic development in Canada.

About Deutsche Aircraft

Deutsche Aircraft is a German aircraft manufacturer built on the heritage of aviation pioneers that continues to propel the aviation industry forward with innovative solutions. Supported by a highly skilled and passionate team of international engineers and aviation experts, Deutsche Aircraft is developing the most advanced regional aircraft on the market: the D328eco. As type certificate holder and service partner for existing D328® (both prop and jet) operators worldwide, the company is uniquely positioned to complement the existing fleet with this next-generation aircraft. Deutsche Aircraft employs the latest technologies and best practices to ensure the highest levels of reliability, efficiency, and sustainability for the D328eco. As a strategic partner for the sustainable development of regional air transport, Deutsche Aircraft is working with key players in the industry to achieve climate-neutral flights. www.deutscheaircraft.com

