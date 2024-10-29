Locus Unveils Refrigerant Management Software Aligned with the EPA’s Final Rule on Hydrofluorocarbon Phasedown

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies the sustainability and Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) compliance software leader, today announced the release of Locus Refrigerant Management software, the cloud-based, mobile-friendly product that generates exceedance alerts, facilitates leak detection, and automates response protocols in addition to providing comprehensive tracking of fluorinated greenhouse gases (F-gases), chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), and substitutes like hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). The software empowers companies to manage complex refrigerant phasedowns with accuracy and confidence, ultimately avoiding excessive emissions. The software also positions Locus clients to comply with tougher US federal regulations taking effect 14 months from now and to easily adapt as US and EU rules evolve in the future.

On September 20, 2024, EPA Administrator, Michael S. Regan, signed the final rule Phasedown of Hydrofluorocarbons: Management of Certain Hydrofluorocarbons and Substitutes under of the American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act which indicates tougher requirements will be phased in starting January 1, 2026. Refrigerants are the most potent of greenhouse gases, with some varieties having a global warming potential hundreds and even thousands of times greater than CO 2 . Even small leaks pack a big punch on the environment, which is why stricter regulations are emerging.

“These next 12 months will be critical for companies to articulate their refrigerant management plans, train their technicians, and adopt technology that will help them avoid costly errors and get this right,” said Mark Harbin, veteran refrigerant compliance expert and Locus product designer. “Locus is pleased to bring to market refrigerant management software as well as refrigerant management training and certification to help each client manage the phase down and transition successfully.”

Immediate regulatory priorities include detecting leaks and resolving them within mandated timeframes; comprehensive record keeping of equipment, inspections, refrigerant inventories, and rates of use; and meticulously disposing and reclaiming used refrigerants. Locus Refrigerant Management software simplifies these challenges. Locus manages everything from service records to cylinder barcodes and automatically alerts users when any dates or datapoints are out of compliance. Immediate notifications and dynamic dashboards deliver real-time insights, and the software’s fully configurable components flex to future demands.

“Refrigeration and air conditioning cause up to 10 percent of global carbon emissions, and the leaks alone produce more carbon than all the air travel worldwide, which is why waiting on periodic reports pulled from static refrigerant databases just won’t cut it,” said Wes Hawthorne, President of Locus Technologies. “Locus software enables clients to act quickly; the software immediately alerts users of potential problems with their equipment so that issues can be resolved before becoming disastrous.”

Locus Refrigerant Management is one of several integrated applications available in Locus software. Other Locus offerings include EHS risk and compliance, sustainable construction, waste management, water quality, incident management, ESG reporting, and robust environmental data management software. This collection of specialized and unified SaaS applications enables clients to manage every facet of refrigerant management and environmental data in one place. To learn more about Locus Refrigerant Management or the full suite of applications, please visit www.locustec.com.

About Locus Technologies

Locus Technologies, the global environmental, social, governance (ESG), sustainability, and EHS compliance software leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to be credible with ESG reporting. From 1997, Locus pioneered enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) for EHS compliance, water management, and ESG credible reporting. Locus apps and software solutions improve business performance by strengthening risk management and EHS for organizations across industries and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises, such as Sempra, Corteva, Chevron, DuPont, Chemours, San Jose Water Company, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Port of Seattle, and Los Alamos National Laboratory, have selected Locus. Locus is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For further information regarding Locus and its commitment to excellence in SaaS solutions, please visit www.locustec.com or email info@locustec.com.