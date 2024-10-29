JET Tools Protect Machines and Operators with the Launch of JET BLACK

LaVergne, TN, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JET Tools, a JPW Industries company and provider of tools being used by manufacturing professionals in plants, machine shops and workshops across the United States, today announced the introduction of its new performance coating, JET BLACK.
JET BLACK can be used by those who work in professional wood shops, woodworking hobbyists and those in educational institutions. It reduces friction by up to 50%, which means reduced time and money spent on maintenance. It will also support the user in moving wood with ease. The performance coating offers professional performance at an affordable price and comes with a 5-year industry leading warranty.
JET BLACK offers users:
Low Friction
- Take command of material with up to 50% less friction
Rust Resistant
- Coating is built to last and stand up to rust
Maintenance Free
- Spend your time working. No waxing or polishing needed
Enhanced Visibility
- Increased contrast so you can focus on the task at hand
5-Year Warranty
- Put to the test so you push it to the limit
JET BLACK is now available through authorized dealers. For more information, please visit: https://jettools.com/jetblack
# # #
About JET Tools:
JET Tools, owned by JPW Industries, is committed to being the supplier you can depend on for the epitome of quality, innovation and service. JET Tools has worked hard to make this a reality that has been ongoing since we introduced our products more than 65 years ago. With JET Tools being used by manufacturing professionals in plants, machine shops and workshops across the United States, we knew we could bring the same quality and reliability to another very important customer - You.
