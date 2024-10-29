NV5 to Host Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call on Thursday, November 7th at 4:30pm ET

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions, will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2024, on Thursday, November 7, 2024, following the close of the markets. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time the same day.

The Company is delaying the release of its third quarter financial results and the corresponding conference call, which were previously scheduled for October 30th, to provide additional time for its quarter-end reporting process.

NV5 Executive Chairman, Dickerson Wright, and Chief Financial Officer, Edward Codispoti, will host the call followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Toll-free dial-in number: +1 (800) 715-9871 International dial-in number: +1 (646) 307-1963 Conference ID: 2719957 Webcast: https://ir.nv5.com

Participants joining by phone are requested to call the conference line ten minutes early to avoid wait times while connecting to the call. The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the “Investors” section of the NV5 website. The press release announcing financial results and the presentation slides to be covered during the conference call will also be posted on the site.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: utility services, infrastructure engineering, construction quality assurance, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.

Jack Cochran

Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations

Tel: +1-954-637-8048

Email: ir@nv5.com

