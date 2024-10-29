Franklin Electric Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Consolidated net sales of $531.4 million, a decrease of 1% to the prior year

Water Systems and Distribution net sales increased 2% and 1%, respectively, while Fueling Systems net sales decreased 10%

Operating income was $73.5 million with operating margin of 13.8%

GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.17

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. today announced its third quarter financial results for fiscal year 2024.

Third quarter 2024 net sales were $531.4 million, compared to third quarter 2023 net sales of $538.4 million. Third quarter 2024 operating income was $73.5 million, compared to third quarter 2023 operating income of $78.1 million. Third quarter 2024 EPS was $1.17, versus EPS in the third quarter 2023 of $1.23.

“Our third quarter results were softer than expected due to continued macro pressure from lower home sales and starts, along with weather being wetter than normal. However, the demand environment remains healthy across our key end markets, which has normalized following record levels of sales in recent years. Margins remained stable due to our disciplined cost management, and we are actively pursuing opportunities to further reduce expenses across the enterprise,” commented Joe Ruzynski, Franklin Electric’s CEO.

“As we close out the year, we expect tempered order activity in-line with seasonal patterns. That said, having spent time with our incredible global team members over the past few months, I am energized by the potential of Franklin Electric. With our wide range of capabilities, strategic footprint, and flexible balance sheet, we have the ability to drive differentiated growth and accelerate productivity for years to come,” concluded Mr. Ruzynski.

Segment Summaries

Water Systems net sales were $302.2 million, a new third quarter record, an increase of $6.4 million or 2 percent compared to the third quarter 2023. The sales increase was driven by higher sales of groundwater products, all other surface products and water treatment products. The sales increase was partially offset by lower sales of large dewatering pumps, which had a record quarter last year. Water Systems operating income in the third quarter 2024 was $52.8 million, a new third quarter record. Third quarter 2023 Water Systems operating income was $52.7 million.

Distribution net sales were $190.8 million, an increase of $1.6 million or 1 percent compared to the third quarter 2023. Sales increases were driven by sales from a recent acquisition. The Distribution segment operating income in the third quarter 2024 was $12.2 million. Third quarter 2023 Distribution operating income was $10.7 million.

Fueling Systems net sales were $69.7 million in the third quarter 2024, a decrease of $8.0 million or 10 percent compared to the third quarter 2023. Sales decreases were driven by lower volumes. Fueling Systems operating income in the third quarter 2024 was $24.1 million. Third quarter 2023 Fueling Systems operating income was $25.8 million.

2024 Guidance

The Company is lowering its sales guidance for full year 2024 to be approximately $2.00 billion and reducing its EPS guidance for full year 2024 to be in the range of $3.75 to $3.85 which incorporates the Company’s first nine months performance and its outlook for the fourth quarter.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and energy. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications. Franklin Electric is proud to be named in Newsweek’s lists of America’s Most Responsible Companies and Most Trustworthy Companies for 2023 and America’s Climate Leaders 2023 by USA Today.

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Third Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net sales $ 531,438 $ 538,431 $ 1,535,596 $ 1,592,163 Cost of sales 341,775 352,178 982,556 1,055,164 Gross profit 189,663 186,253 553,040 536,999 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 115,998 107,687 352,290 324,651 Restructuring expense 139 462 139 735 Operating income 73,526 78,104 200,611 211,613 Interest expense (1,556 ) (2,984 ) (4,980 ) (10,309 ) Other (expense) income, net (181 ) 277 709 1,865 Foreign exchange income (expense), net 88 (2,483 ) (5,228 ) (8,098 ) Income before income taxes 71,877 72,914 191,112 195,071 Income tax expense 16,983 14,746 43,795 39,167 Net income $ 54,894 $ 58,168 $ 147,317 $ 155,904 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (298 ) (370 ) (663 ) (1,181 ) Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $ 54,596 $ 57,798 $ 146,654 $ 154,723 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.19 $ 1.25 $ 3.18 $ 3.34 Diluted $ 1.17 $ 1.23 $ 3.14 $ 3.29





FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 106,273 $ 84,963 Receivables (net) 272,003 222,418 Inventories 524,647 508,696 Other current assets 39,560 37,718 Total current assets 942,483 853,795 Property, plant, and equipment, net 226,072 229,739 Lease right-of-use assets, net 62,694 57,014 Goodwill and other assets 575,994 587,574 Total assets $ 1,807,243 $ 1,728,122 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 173,935 $ 152,419 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 124,865 104,949 Current lease liability 17,963 17,316 Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings 76,402 12,355 Total current liabilities 393,165 287,039 Long-term debt 11,581 88,056 Long-term lease liability 43,484 38,549 Income taxes payable non-current - 4,837 Deferred income taxes 31,128 29,461 Employee benefit plans 30,781 35,973 Other long-term liabilities 23,219 33,914 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 1,179 1,145 Total equity 1,272,706 1,209,148 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,807,243 $ 1,728,122





FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 147,317 $ 155,904 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 41,825 39,582 Non-cash lease expense 15,223 12,664 Share-based compensation 10,127 8,449 Other 5,178 10,894 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (51,440 ) (20,427 ) Inventory (18,760 ) 2,537 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 17,218 4,376 Operating leases (15,700 ) (12,847 ) Income taxes-U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (3,870 ) (2,902 ) Other 3,968 399 Net cash flows from operating activities 151,086 198,629 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant, and equipment (28,897 ) (30,155 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 704 - Acquisitions and investments (1,151 ) (6,641 ) Other investing activities 37 26 Net cash flows from investing activities (29,307 ) (36,770 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in debt (12,477 ) (87,653 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 5,269 9,010 Purchases of common stock (56,989 ) (29,888 ) Dividends paid (35,442 ) (31,315 ) Deferred payments for acquisitions (348 ) (448 ) Net cash flows from financing activities (99,987 ) (140,294 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (482 ) (4,848 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 21,310 16,717 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 84,963 45,790 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 106,273 $ 62,507



Key Performance Indicators: Net Sales Summary

Net Sales United States Latin Europe, Middle Asia Total (in millions) & Canada America East & Africa Pacific Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated Q3 2023 $182.0 $45.5 $48.7 $19.6 $295.8 $77.7 $189.2 ($24.3 ) $538.4 Q3 2024 $183.6 $43.5 $53.4 $21.7 $302.2 $69.7 $190.8 ($31.3 ) $531.4 Change $1.6 ($2.0 ) $4.7 $2.1 $6.4 ($8.0 ) $1.6 ($7.0 ) ($7.0 ) % Change 1 % -4 % 10 % 11 % 2 % -10 % 1 % -1 % Foreign currency translation * ($0.3 ) ($4.4 ) ($0.3 ) $0.0 ($5.0 ) $0.1 $0.0 ($4.9 ) % Change 0 % -10 % -1 % 0 % -2 % 0 % 0 % -1 % Acquisitions $4.5 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $4.5 $0.0 $4.7 $9.2 % Change 2 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 2 % 0 % 2 % 2 % Volume/Price ($2.6 ) $2.4 $5.0 $2.1 $6.9 ($8.1 ) ($3.1 ) ($7.0 ) ($11.3 ) % Change -1 % 5 % 10 % 11 % 2 % -10 % -2 % 29 % -2 % *The Company has presented local currency price increases used to offset currency devaluation in the Argentina and Turkey hyperinflationary economies within the foreign currency translation, net row above.



Key Performance Indicators: Operating Income and Margin Summary