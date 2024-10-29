StoneX Announces Election Trading Partnership Between FOREX.com and Kalshi

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOREX.com, the number one forex broker in the US*, is delighted to announce a new partnership with Kalshi, the innovative CFTC-regulated exchange for trading on the outcome of future events.

This partnership enables traders to trade FX markets with the leading forex broker in the US while expressing a view on the US Presidential Election through Kalshi's unique event-based platform. This partnership also incorporates a $20 bonus** for FOREX.com clients accessing the Kalshi platform to trade the US Presidential Election, subject to certain conditions.

Sixto Alonso, Regional Director of FOREX.com Americas commented, “At FOREX.com, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing our clients with tools and products that enhance their trading experience and broaden their ability to access political and market events. We consider this partnership to be just the start, and plan to develop it further with other event-based promotions for our clients.”

Tarek Mansour, founder of Kalshi added, “As the first and largest regulated prediction market, Kalshi's vision is to bring this asset class mainstream. We are excited to partner with FOREX.com to offer election markets to their hundreds of thousands of customers."

About Kalshi

Kalshi is the first and largest legal prediction market in the United States. After leading the charge to legalize election-based event contracts, the Kalshi platform has seen over $100 million in trading volume in less than a month. With deep liquidity and large market makers, Kalshi can easily fulfill institutional demand, up to $100 million.

FOREX.com and StoneX Group Inc.

FOREX.com is a trading name of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX; “StoneX” or the “Company”), a financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem. StoneX and its over 4,000 employees serve more than 54,000 commercial, institutional, and international payments clients and over 400,000 self-directed accounts from more than 80 offices spread across 6 continents. More information on the company is available at www.stonex.com.

Please be aware that political events can cause significant market volatility and increase risks.

* Based on client assets per the 2023 monthly Retail Forex Obligation reports published by the CFTC

** To receive the $20 cash bonus, FOREX.com clients must apply and be approved for a Kalshi account and satisfy any other qualification requirements as determined by Kalshi. Please refer to the Kalshi website for details. The $20 bonus is paid by Kalshi in accordance with their terms and conditions.